Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
pymnts.com
Disney+ Subscribers Top Netflix Just as Consumers Rethink Streaming Media Costs
With the addition of the 14.4 million new subscribers to Disney+ during the quarter ended July 2, The Walt Disney Company’s streaming offerings — Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu — now have more paid subscribers than Netflix. The company reported in its Wednesday (Aug. 10) earnings release that...
The streaming wars are over
In November 2019, Disney debuted Disney+, kicking off the so-called streaming wars and prompting companies across the media world to spend billions of dollars to launch services to take on Netflix.
knowtechie.com
HBO Max and Discovery Plus will be replaced by a new service
The HBO Max app as we know it is on its way out. There’s a new streaming app coming in the summer of 2023 that combines the app with Discovery Plus. This has been a change in the making since WarnerMedia merged with Discovery back in March, becoming Warner Bros Discovery. And Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the new app in an earnings call yesterday (thanks, Verge).
‘Days Of Our Lives’ Is Moving Exclusively To Streaming
New and past episodes of “Days of Our Lives” will be moving exclusively to the streaming platform Peacock beginning Monday, Sept. 12. NBC will be replacing “Days of Our Lives” with a new one-hour news program “NBC News Daily.” The show will air in the drama’s former network time slot.
Polygon
The best HBO Max originals and where to watch them
HBO Max has undergone a lot of changes in the two-ish years since it launched in May 2020. At launch, the service struggled to distinguish itself for many consumers from HBO (an understandable point of confusion), and it’s been a long road to its current status as one of the better streaming libraries available.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ dramedy 'Physical' picked up for third season
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — "Physical" debuted its first season in June 2021, with Apple picking up the series for a second season in August 2021.
The Verge
Apple is reportedly funding podcasts that it could one day turn into TV shows
Apple has reportedly signed a deal with podcast producer Futuro Studios to help it fund the development and production of future podcasts, Bloomberg reports. In return for its Futuro deal, Apple gets first refusal on the rights to turn any resulting podcasts into a film or TV show. It has already produced TV shows based on the podcasts WeCrashed and The Shrink Next Door.
Amazon Prime Video redesign coming to Apple TV later this week, iOS later this year
Amazon Prime Video will soon receive its biggest update in years, with a very Apple TV app-like with carousel and sports tab. While the iPhone and iPad version will land later this year, Apple TV users will be able to experience this redesign later this week alongside Fire TV and Android app users.
Physical Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed Physical for a third season, the streamer announced on Thursday. The half-hour dramedy stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who embarks upon a journey of self discovery through aerobics. "I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila's story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Metalhead Free Online
Cast: Þorbjörg Helga Þorgilsdóttir Ingvar Sigurdsson Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson Hannes Óli Ágústsson. A young girl in 1990s Iceland is caught between the life that took her brother and her own inability to strike out on her own. In her grief, she finds solace in metal and dreams of making her own music.
Engadget
Apple reportedly wants podcast deals that can lead to TV shows
Apple is no stranger to basing TV shows on podcasts, but it now appears eager to snap up that content as quickly as possible. Bloomberg sources claim Apple has signed a deal with Suave producer Futuro Studios that will fund podcasts in return for the first chance to turn any series into a TV+ movie or show. The tech company has also been negotiating comparable deals and spent as much as $10 million so far, according to the tipsters.
FAQ: What the Heck Is Going on at HBO Max? What Subscribers Need To Know About HBO/Discovery Drama
Feeling a little confused after last week’s streaming service events, in which Warner Bros. Discovery announced Discovery+ and HBO Max were merging into one big streaming service? You aren’t alone. The news (along with several high-profile cancelations, like Batgirl) had many of us buzzing. It was a trending topic on Twitter, many pundits weighed in with their thoughts, and many more wondered what this means for the streaming wars in general. There have been so many announcements, rumors and new developments that it’s been hard for entertainment journalists to keep up, let alone HBO Max customers. So if you’re still trying...
Digital Trends
Apple TV 4K is 33% off at Amazon today
While most TVs already come with a smart platform pre-installed, such as Roku, if you’re within the Apple ecosystem, none of these platforms compare to the Apple TV, especially since it can integrate into your accounts and already existing subscriptions. Of course, while they are a bit expensive, we’re lucky that there are some great Apple TV deals for you to check out, such as this one from Amazon that discounts the 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) down to $120 from $179; a nice $59 discount.
AdWeek
All the Films and Shows HBO Max Quietly Removed [Updated]
HBO Max continues to quietly pull more content from its streaming library. Along with the six Warner Bros. films the streaming service pulled over the past few weeks, we have since learned the streamer has removed more titles from its library than we first thought. And apparently, more cuts are coming as Warner Bros. Discovery plans to merge its two streaming services–HBO Max and Discovery+–by the summer of 2023, according to IndieWire.
Actor And Comedian Frankie Quiñones Talks New Hulu Series 'This Fool'
Actor & Comedian, Frankie Quiñones joins Cheddar News to discuss his upcoming Hulu show, 'This Fool.'
Disney+ has more subscribers than Netflix for first ever time
Disney has overtaken Netflix in its total number of subscribers.Netflix now has a million fewer subscribers than rival Disney. While Disney+ has made considerable gains, Netflix is rapidly losing subscribers.Until now, Netflix has been far and away the biggest streaming service. Since streaming TV and video began, no other service has rivalled it.But Disney’s results for its third quarter showed that its own Disney+ streaming service had overtaken it.Having gained 14.4 million subscribers to its Disney+ the franchise now maintains a 221 million total subscriptions across its streaming offerings.This is compared to Netlfix’s reported 220.67 million total global subscribers.It is...
Disney streaming beats out rival Netflix in number of subscribers
The Walt Disney Co. blew past estimates and added 14.4 million Disney+ streaming subscribers in the latest quarter. As of July, the streamer had just over 152 million paid subscribers. In total, Disney streaming services, comprised of Disney+, Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+, now have more than 221 million subscribers worldwide....
'Girl Picture' cast celebrates 'imperfect' teenage characters
LOS ANGELES Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The cast of Finnish drama Girl Picture, opening Friday in the United States, said the film depicts imperfect characters. In the film, Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen and Linnea Leino play teenagers in high school who experience complicated romantic relationships. "Imperfections are beautiful," Kauhanen, 23,...
