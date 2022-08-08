Read full article on original website
Kenneth Gianetti
2d ago
Just in. County Executive Ryan McMahon suggest that the city of Syracuse replace the parking meters with fish bowls on pedestals. We feel that the money spent on installation, goldfish and fish food and the loss of meter revenue will be more then made up for with tourist dollars. Film at 11.😊
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
informnny.com
Utica announces $1M Bagg’s Square parking expansion
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In an effort to increase parking capacity in downtown Utica, on Monday, August 8th, Mayor Palmieri announced that he’s investing over $1 million in DASNY money to accommodate business growth. DASNY stands for Dormitory Authority of the State of New York which provides financial...
Roads closing this weekend for Syracuse Bacon Festival
Syracuse, N.Y. — Roads in downtown Syracuse will close starting Thursday for the sizzling Syracuse Bacon Festival. The festival begins Friday at noon but roads close starting Thursday at 1 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Syracuse. Live music will be played and over 20 food vendors will offer at least one bacon-related dish.
cnyhomepage.com
New traffic pattern on Route 8 Bridge starting August 10th
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Regional Office of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced that a new traffic pattern will begin on the Route 8 bridge over 5/12 in Utica and New Hartford starting Wednesday, August 10th. While traveling east on Route 840 to...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Construction on the corner of Wetzel Road and Henry Clay Boulevard?
(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. Construction on a vacant lot in a popular spot in the Town of Clay had at least three viewers reaching out to the Your Stories Team. What is being constructed at the corner of Wetzel Road and Henry Clay Boulevard?. If you are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Opening Of Camper’s Village In Fulton Announced
FULTON – Wilkins RV is proud to announce the grand opening of Camper’s Village at its Fulton location. Campers Village is CNY’s only wooded RV Showroom where you can view 50 RVs through the unique experience of an actual campground setting. On August 19 and 20, Wilkins...
Interstate 81 closures this week in Syracuse for bridge replacement work
Syracuse, N.Y. — Work to replace a bridge over Interstate 81 in Syracuse will force overnight closures of the highway starting Monday, state officials said. The closures will be between Exit 16 (Route 11/Nedrow) and Exit 17 (S. Salina St./Brighton Ave./S. State St.). The state is replacing the Sentinel Heights bridge.
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
Message to Seneca Supervisors: “Do Something Before Someone Gets Hurt”
Two top employees of the Cayuga Indian Nation addressed the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night asking the county leaders to recognize the Cayuga’s 64,000 acre reservation; recognize there is no leadership dispute as Clint Halftown is the recognized leader; and uphold the law. Missy Barringer is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
wrvo.org
Central New York school districts hit by inflation
Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
WKTV
Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 8 - 12, 2022
Job Title: Production Supervisor City: New Hartford, NY. Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Plan and organize shift operations and lead union personnel. Maintain safe working conditions and economical operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and three years of supervisory experience. Must be computer literate and capable of navigating in Oracle, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Excel and Word.
Syracuse schools plan to reopen with retired police officers at K-8, middle schools
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse school district will reopen this fall with 40 new school security officers across the district and up to 20 retired police officers. The security officers, who are not armed, will be spread throughout the district. The retired officers will be at the middle and K-8 schools, which previously did not have police officers on site. They will respond if needed to the elementary schools.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waer.org
I-81 overnight closures south of Syracuse due to new bridge reconstruction
State transportation officials are alerting drivers about overnight closures due to construction on Interstate 81 South in Syracuse. Work is being performed for the development of a new Sentinel Heights Bridge. The closures will happen between exits 16 at Route 11 in Nedrow, exit 17 at South Salina Street, and...
localsyr.com
Several road closures start in Syracuse on Monday, August 8
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several roads throughout Syracuse are seeing construction work begin on Monday, August 8. Some locations see just overnight work; Others see road closures during the day. What: Paving on Erie Boulevard East. When: Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. nightly until the end of August.
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
localsyr.com
Onondaga Grown Campaign supporting local farms
(WSYR-TV) — Supporting local farms in the Central New York area is always a good idea. Farmer Dave Knapp is one of the individuals behind the Onondaga County Grown Campaign, which is committed to spreading the word about all the local farms Central New York has to offer to consumers.
Onondaga County Legislators sound off on aquarium vote
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Last week, the Onondaga County Legislature narrowly approved a proposal to build a 600,000-gallon aquarium on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The 9-8 vote was a victory for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who has advocated for the $85 million project for about a year. The Aug....
flackbroadcasting.com
Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out
BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
This Central New York City Has Ranked #1 For Highest Childhood Poverty in USA
I have so many friends who are parents currently and although I am not a parent myself, I know how hard parenting is. It's not something that comes with a handbook, which is often something you hear many say as they embark on the journey of parenthood. You hear scenarios...
Who’s the boss now? Ownership of long-time Syracuse ad agency is going to employees
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Eric Mower, who turned his Syracuse-based ad agency into one of the largest independent marketing communications firms in the country, has sold ownership of the company to his employees. The agency said Wednesday that Mower transferred 100% ownership of the company to a newly formed employee stock...
Comments / 1