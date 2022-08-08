ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 1

Kenneth Gianetti
2d ago

Just in. County Executive Ryan McMahon suggest that the city of Syracuse replace the parking meters with fish bowls on pedestals. We feel that the money spent on installation, goldfish and fish food and the loss of meter revenue will be more then made up for with tourist dollars. Film at 11.😊

Reply
3
 

informnny.com

Utica announces $1M Bagg’s Square parking expansion

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In an effort to increase parking capacity in downtown Utica, on Monday, August 8th, Mayor Palmieri announced that he’s investing over $1 million in DASNY money to accommodate business growth. DASNY stands for Dormitory Authority of the State of New York which provides financial...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Roads closing this weekend for Syracuse Bacon Festival

Syracuse, N.Y. — Roads in downtown Syracuse will close starting Thursday for the sizzling Syracuse Bacon Festival. The festival begins Friday at noon but roads close starting Thursday at 1 p.m., according to a news release from the City of Syracuse. Live music will be played and over 20 food vendors will offer at least one bacon-related dish.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New traffic pattern on Route 8 Bridge starting August 10th

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Regional Office of the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced that a new traffic pattern will begin on the Route 8 bridge over 5/12 in Utica and New Hartford starting Wednesday, August 10th. While traveling east on Route 840 to...
UTICA, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Traffic
Syracuse, NY
Government
localsyr.com

The untold history of Thornden Park in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park. Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Central New York school districts hit by inflation

Rising costs are hitting monthly budgets hard, and schools are no exception. In the Syracuse City School District, Chief Financial Officer Suzanne Slack says supply chain issues and rising prices are affecting the district. For example, last fall, because of a dairy supplier driver shortage, each pint of milk was...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Back 2 Work job orders: Aug. 8 - 12, 2022

Job Title: Production Supervisor City: New Hartford, NY. Full time for a manufacturer of metal alloys. Duties: Plan and organize shift operations and lead union personnel. Maintain safe working conditions and economical operations. Requirements: High school diploma or the equivalent and three years of supervisory experience. Must be computer literate and capable of navigating in Oracle, Lotus Notes and Microsoft Excel and Word.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse schools plan to reopen with retired police officers at K-8, middle schools

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse school district will reopen this fall with 40 new school security officers across the district and up to 20 retired police officers. The security officers, who are not armed, will be spread throughout the district. The retired officers will be at the middle and K-8 schools, which previously did not have police officers on site. They will respond if needed to the elementary schools.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

I-81 overnight closures south of Syracuse due to new bridge reconstruction

State transportation officials are alerting drivers about overnight closures due to construction on Interstate 81 South in Syracuse. Work is being performed for the development of a new Sentinel Heights Bridge. The closures will happen between exits 16 at Route 11 in Nedrow, exit 17 at South Salina Street, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Several road closures start in Syracuse on Monday, August 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several roads throughout Syracuse are seeing construction work begin on Monday, August 8. Some locations see just overnight work; Others see road closures during the day. What: Paving on Erie Boulevard East. When: Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. nightly until the end of August.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Onondaga Grown Campaign supporting local farms

(WSYR-TV) — Supporting local farms in the Central New York area is always a good idea. Farmer Dave Knapp is one of the individuals behind the Onondaga County Grown Campaign, which is committed to spreading the word about all the local farms Central New York has to offer to consumers.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Gas in Boonville is upwards of $4.70, while gas near Syracuse is only $4.10 - Why such the gap in price range? We asked and are waiting to find out

BOONVILLE- On Tuesday, gas prices in the village of Boonville, NY were nearly at $4.70 per-gallon. Just north in Lowville, prices were hovering near $4.60 per-gallon and in Old Forge, NY, gas prices were near $4.90. Fuel prices have gone up steadily since last-year, but with a sharp increase over...
BOONVILLE, NY

