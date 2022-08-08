ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is similarly...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M

Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Leland Town Center Lands New Tenant; Lowe’s Begins Construction

Construction is commencing at a new Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Leland Town Center, a multi-phase development off U.S. 17. Lowe’s and property owner C&S Commercial Properties reached a deal at the end of June, according to Palmer Williams, vice president of the Fayetteville-based development firm. Lowe’s Home...
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

Southport Board of Aldermen to consider Project Indigo in coming months

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Southport’s Board of Aldermen agenda on Thursday includes Project Indigo, though members are not expected to make a decision for at least another month. Project Indigo is a development Bald Head Island Limited first submitted plans for two years ago. The most recent plans...
SOUTHPORT, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
The State Port Pilot

Anchor's away, and now it's back at Waterfront Park

The anchor at the Whittler’s Bench has found a new home after being kept in storage for several months. Fans of the Southport landmark won’t have to go far to see the anchor as its new location is only a few yards aways on the waterfront.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Plans submitted for 7-Eleven along Market Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently doesn’t have any 7-Eleven stores, but that is changing soon. In addition to the 7-Eleven planned for Leland, plans were submitted today for another store in Wilmington. The convenience store is planned for the 4000 block of Market Street at...
WILMINGTON, NC
Del Webb
wraltechwire.com

Another brewing success story may be emerging in Wilmington: Ohanafy

WILMINGTON – There’s another newly launched beverage-related Wilmington startup as of this morning, with Ohanafy releasing its flagship product, a brewery management system. The company expects widespread adoption, enough to already be planning to hire at least 20 additional full-time staff members within the next 16 months. “This...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

New housing development rejected in Brunswick County due to flood concerns

BOLIVIA — A proposed housing development will not be coming to Bolivia after concerns were raised during a Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday. A developer submitted plans to the county to build 209 single family homes at the corner of Gilbert and Benton Roads. County staff initially...
WECT

Kure Beach to consider revised, more specific panhandling ordinance

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council will consider an amendment to their soliciting and panhandling ordinance at their meeting on Monday, August 15. The new ordinance would remove the permits currently required by the law while restricting soliciting in more scenarios and adding a fine. Currently,...
KURE BEACH, NC
WITN

Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Concerns aired over Project Indigo at town hall meeting

During a Town Hall held August 3, the Southport Board of Aldermen provided an opportunity for the public to express concerns about the pending Indigo Plantation Phase II project. Last Wednesday’s event opened the floor to Southport residents for a question and answer session involving the aldermen, as well as...
SOUTHPORT, NC
whqr.org

Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal

On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

NC Coastal Land Trust buys 265 acres for protection

NC Coastal Land Trust buys 265 acres for protection

