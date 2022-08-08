Read full article on original website
WECT
A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is similarly...
WilmingtonBiz
Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M
Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WilmingtonBiz
Leland Town Center Lands New Tenant; Lowe’s Begins Construction
Construction is commencing at a new Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Leland Town Center, a multi-phase development off U.S. 17. Lowe’s and property owner C&S Commercial Properties reached a deal at the end of June, according to Palmer Williams, vice president of the Fayetteville-based development firm. Lowe’s Home...
foxwilmington.com
Southport Board of Aldermen to consider Project Indigo in coming months
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Southport’s Board of Aldermen agenda on Thursday includes Project Indigo, though members are not expected to make a decision for at least another month. Project Indigo is a development Bald Head Island Limited first submitted plans for two years ago. The most recent plans...
The State Port Pilot
Anchor's away, and now it's back at Waterfront Park
The anchor at the Whittler’s Bench has found a new home after being kept in storage for several months. Fans of the Southport landmark won’t have to go far to see the anchor as its new location is only a few yards aways on the waterfront.
wcti12.com
Change in wind direction to send Juniper Road Fire smoke into several coastal communities
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Eastern North Carolina continues to see south-southwesterly breezes Thursday morning, about 7-8 mph along the shore, but that will start to change around lunchtime and impact the areas that will see and smell smoke and particles in the air caused by the fire inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands near Hampstead.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret board OKs budget to pay for completion of Cape Carteret Trail
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret is inching toward a long-awaited completion of the Cape Carteret Trail, and town commissioners Monday night adopted a new multi-year project budget to fund construction of the remaining segments. The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plans submitted for 7-Eleven along Market Street in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently doesn’t have any 7-Eleven stores, but that is changing soon. In addition to the 7-Eleven planned for Leland, plans were submitted today for another store in Wilmington. The convenience store is planned for the 4000 block of Market Street at...
wraltechwire.com
Another brewing success story may be emerging in Wilmington: Ohanafy
WILMINGTON – There’s another newly launched beverage-related Wilmington startup as of this morning, with Ohanafy releasing its flagship product, a brewery management system. The company expects widespread adoption, enough to already be planning to hire at least 20 additional full-time staff members within the next 16 months. “This...
carolinacoastonline.com
New housing development rejected in Brunswick County due to flood concerns
BOLIVIA — A proposed housing development will not be coming to Bolivia after concerns were raised during a Brunswick County Planning Board meeting on Monday. A developer submitted plans to the county to build 209 single family homes at the corner of Gilbert and Benton Roads. County staff initially...
WECT
Kure Beach to consider revised, more specific panhandling ordinance
KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Town Council will consider an amendment to their soliciting and panhandling ordinance at their meeting on Monday, August 15. The new ordinance would remove the permits currently required by the law while restricting soliciting in more scenarios and adding a fine. Currently,...
WITN
Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
WITN
Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
borderbelt.org
Bikes, buses and bypasses: Columbus County has a new vision for its transportation needs
Mark Bronski wants to ride his bike to work, like he used to before moving to southeastern North Carolina. But it wouldn’t be the safest way to get there. Drivers routinely ignore the 55 mph limit on the winding state highway that travels through the backroads of Columbus County, home to his family and business. There’s also no bike lane.
The State Port Pilot
Concerns aired over Project Indigo at town hall meeting
During a Town Hall held August 3, the Southport Board of Aldermen provided an opportunity for the public to express concerns about the pending Indigo Plantation Phase II project. Last Wednesday’s event opened the floor to Southport residents for a question and answer session involving the aldermen, as well as...
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16. “This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment....
whqr.org
Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
WECT
Brunswick County holding free hazardous waste collection events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you can dispose of several types of hazardous waste for free at waste collection events on the third Thursday of every month. The county writes that the collections will run on August 18 and September 15...
WECT
NC Coastal Land Trust buys 265 acres for protection
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres. Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child. Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child. Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres. Wildfire at...
WECT
New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue responds to small fire at South Atlantic Services
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a small fire caused by a chemical spill Wednesday at South Atlantic Services. According to fire officials, after a small amount of a chemical spilled, it reacted to another chemical in the warehouse, causing a small fire. Fire crews...
