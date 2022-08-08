Read full article on original website
borderbelt.org
Bikes, buses and bypasses: Columbus County has a new vision for its transportation needs
Mark Bronski wants to ride his bike to work, like he used to before moving to southeastern North Carolina. But it wouldn’t be the safest way to get there. Drivers routinely ignore the 55 mph limit on the winding state highway that travels through the backroads of Columbus County, home to his family and business. There’s also no bike lane.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews battling growing wildfire in Pender County covering 1,000 acres
LE HILL, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Emergency Management is on the scene of an approximately wildfire located inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands. According to the Town of Holly Ridge, the fire is continuing to grow and is now 1,000+ acres. Pender County EM staff is assisting the...
newsfromthestates.com
Moving the misery around: EPA approves plan to truck contaminated soil from one Black community to another
Three landfills are under consideration to receive contaminated soil from the Kerr-McGee Superfund site. The closest landfill is in Sampson County. (Map: Lisa Sorg) Contaminated soil from a Superfund site in Navassa will be shipped to one of three landfills outside Brunswick County, likely moving toxic pollution from one non-white or low-income community to another.
8-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Robeson County to be widened to 8 lanes starting this fall
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County will be widened four lanes to eight lanes after the North Carolina Department of Transportation awarded a $283 million contract for the project near St. Pauls. Webber LLC of The Woodlands, Texas, was awarded the contract to widen the eight-mile stretch of […]
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16. “This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment....
Pender Co. forest fire grows to more than 1,500 acres
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Tuesday has grown to more than 1,500 acres. Onslow County Emergency Services announced Wednesday afternoon that officials were working on a plan to contain the fire, according to a press release. No homes are currently threatened by the fire, […]
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County holding free hazardous waste collection events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you can dispose of several types of hazardous waste for free at waste collection events on the third Thursday of every month. The county writes that the collections will run on August 18 and September...
WECT
Road reopened after closure due to fallen power lines at S Front Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The road has been reopened after a closure due to fallen power lines on South Front Street from Burnett Blvd to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge at around Noon on August 10, per a Wilmington Police Department release. Though the lines themselves were knocked down, the...
WMBF
NCDOT will begin construction to widen I-95 in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) – Construction crews will begin widening another stretch of Interstate 95 this fall. This project is a part of a larger one to update a 182-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in North Carolina. The roadway was built between the late 1950s and 1980 as a...
foxwilmington.com
Southport Board of Aldermen to consider Project Indigo in coming months
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Southport’s Board of Aldermen agenda on Thursday includes Project Indigo, though members are not expected to make a decision for at least another month. Project Indigo is a development Bald Head Island Limited first submitted plans for two years ago. The most recent plans...
WilmingtonBiz
Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M
Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews battle garbage fire at Leland gas station
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews were called to a Leland convenience store and gas station on Tuesday morning after a trash truck caught fire. According to a town spokesperson, the call came in around 9:15 to the BP on Grandiflora Drive near the Magnolia Greens neighborhood. The burning garbage...
4,400+ in Horry County briefly without power because of animal, Santee Cooper says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage early Monday afternoon briefly left about 4,400 Santee Cooper customers in southern Horry County without service, the utility said. The outage, which included the Horry Georgetown Technical College campus and most of the Woodland Park area, began about 12:30 p.m., and service was restored by about 1 […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island gradually adding elements to help keep people safe in the water
Oak Island, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County town is gradually adding elements to its beach in efforts to help keep people safe in the water. The Town of Oak Island has started displaying 3-foot-wide signage on the Beach Service Unit’s UTV’s to inform beach goers of the risks of what color flag is displayed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plans submitted for 7-Eleven along Market Street in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently doesn’t have any 7-Eleven stores, but that is changing soon. In addition to the 7-Eleven planned for Leland, plans were submitted today for another store in Wilmington. The convenience store is planned for the 4000 block of Market Street at...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Massive Fire in Plantation Point Now Under Control
A massive fire in Plantation Point is now fully under control. Plantation Point is a large community located across Highway 17 just outside of the city limits in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The development is located at Myrtlewood Golf Course. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. John Evans, an unattached...
multifamilybiz.com
Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina
RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
foxwilmington.com
Pender County Board of Education approves renaming of Topsail Elementary to Topsail-Annandale Elementary
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – The Pender County School Board of Education unanimously approved to change the name of Topsail Elementary School to Topsail-Annandale Elementary School at its meeting on August 9. Topsail Elementary was previously named Annandale Elementary until 1969, and it was originally built as a school for...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department responds to fire on Wrightsville Avenue, family displaced
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Wrightsville Avenue on August 9 in the evening. Firefighters had the fire under control within a few minutes after arriving on the scene. According to fire officials, an accidental cooking fire was the cause.
borderbelt.org
Lumbee tribe is on a home-building spree in a region that desperately needs housing
Bridget McNutt was 18 when she left Robeson County for the Army. Nearly two decades later, after traveling the world and serving in battle-torn Iraq, her home in southeastern North Carolina was foreign to her. As she worked to manage her post-traumatic stress disorder, McNutt helped others. She held jobs...
