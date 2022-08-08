ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Moving the misery around: EPA approves plan to truck contaminated soil from one Black community to another

Three landfills are under consideration to receive contaminated soil from the Kerr-McGee Superfund site. The closest landfill is in Sampson County. (Map: Lisa Sorg) Contaminated soil from a Superfund site in Navassa will be shipped to one of three landfills outside Brunswick County, likely moving toxic pollution from one non-white or low-income community to another.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, NC
Columbus County, NC
Government
County
Columbus County, NC
WNCT

Pender Co. forest fire grows to more than 1,500 acres

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forest fire in the Holly Shelter Game Lands that began Tuesday has grown to more than 1,500 acres. Onslow County Emergency Services announced Wednesday afternoon that officials were working on a plan to contain the fire, according to a press release. No homes are currently threatened by the fire, […]
PENDER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Brunswick County holding free hazardous waste collection events

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you can dispose of several types of hazardous waste for free at waste collection events on the third Thursday of every month. The county writes that the collections will run on August 18 and September...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxwilmington.com

Southport Board of Aldermen to consider Project Indigo in coming months

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – Southport’s Board of Aldermen agenda on Thursday includes Project Indigo, though members are not expected to make a decision for at least another month. Project Indigo is a development Bald Head Island Limited first submitted plans for two years ago. The most recent plans...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M

Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Crews battle garbage fire at Leland gas station

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Crews were called to a Leland convenience store and gas station on Tuesday morning after a trash truck caught fire. According to a town spokesperson, the call came in around 9:15 to the BP on Grandiflora Drive near the Magnolia Greens neighborhood. The burning garbage...
LELAND, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island gradually adding elements to help keep people safe in the water

Oak Island, NC (WWAY)– A Brunswick County town is gradually adding elements to its beach in efforts to help keep people safe in the water. The Town of Oak Island has started displaying 3-foot-wide signage on the Beach Service Unit’s UTV’s to inform beach goers of the risks of what color flag is displayed.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Plans submitted for 7-Eleven along Market Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently doesn’t have any 7-Eleven stores, but that is changing soon. In addition to the 7-Eleven planned for Leland, plans were submitted today for another store in Wilmington. The convenience store is planned for the 4000 block of Market Street at...
WILMINGTON, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Massive Fire in Plantation Point Now Under Control

A massive fire in Plantation Point is now fully under control. Plantation Point is a large community located across Highway 17 just outside of the city limits in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The development is located at Myrtlewood Golf Course. According to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. John Evans, an unattached...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
multifamilybiz.com

Olympus Property Acquires 192-Unit Stone Gables Multifamily Community in Fayetteville Submarket of Raeford, North Carolina

RAEFORD, NC - Olympus Property announced the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville. The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military...
RAEFORD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy