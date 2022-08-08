Read full article on original website
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
Studios Respond to Showrunners’ Letter Demanding Abortion-Access Protocols
As requested, the studios have issued a written response to the letter signed by 411 female showrunners (and co-signed by nearly 1,000 additional directors and male showrunners) asking them to step in and help ensure access to legal abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. “We share your concerns around the health, safety and well-being of our dedicated employees and the people who support our productions,” AMC Networks, Amazon Studios, Apple TV+, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, The Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery wrote in a joint letter issued at close of business Wednesday. Lionsgate,...
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent
House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
