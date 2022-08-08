ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Northern Michigan School Districts in Need of Bus Drivers

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08v0XB_0h9dlGCi00

There is a nationwide bus driver shortage, and many school districts in northern Michigan are affected.

Mount Pleasant Public Schools have 16 bus drivers to cover their 16 routes, but they need more, especially for their sub-pool.

“The sub-pool isn’t necessarily what you would think of a driver missing a route. They would be able to pick up special trips like field trips or athletic events,” said Jennifer Verleger, Superintendent at Mount Pleasant Public Schools.

The school district also wants to bring back the bus routes that stopped three years ago in city limits.

“We want our students in our buildings in our classrooms, with our teachers all day, every day. So the fact that we can’t always provide transportation we know is a hardship,” explained Verleger.

Traverse City Area Public Schools is also feeling the driver pinch.

If they don’t get enough drivers, they will condense their bus routes, putting more kids on each bus.

“What that does it increases wait times and don’t want a long ride time for a student when they get out of school to wait to get home or when they’re picked up in the morning have to be real early,” said Dr. John VanWagoner, Superintendent at Traverse City Area Public Schools.

Both districts are doing what they can to get more people behind the wheel by increasing pay, offering more benefits and helping drivers get their CDL license.

“The bus driver is the first person that our students see every morning and the last person that they see when they get off the bus at the end of the day. So they really set the tune. They’re a big part of the success of our students and of our school community,” said Verleger.

And you might see the Traverse City Area Public Schools superintendent driving a bus this year. He is in the process of getting his CDL license.

“I have great training, and I have a great appreciation for what people do for our kids and our community and our school district each and every day,” said Dr. VanWagoner.

Mount Pleasant Public Schools bus driver application.

Traverse City Area Public Schools bus driver application.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Michigan’s First Tele-Pharmacy to Hold Grand Opening

Michigan’s first tele-pharmacy is open and planning their grand opening celebration for the end of September. Wrigley’s Pharmacy has been operating since January after a bill passed last year making tele-pharmacies legal in Michigan. “It was definitely a long process and I think there was a huge sigh...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy asks for public input on Michigan dam operations

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Before their license to operate 13 Michigan dams expires, Consumers Energy is asking for public opinions on what their future actions for these dams be. Consumers Energy announced on Tuesday that they will gather public opinions about the 13 dams they own on five Michigan rivers....
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Traverse City, MI
Education
Traverse City, MI
Traffic
Mount Pleasant, MI
Education
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Mount Pleasant, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
100.7 WITL

Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Disaster Case Managers Helping Gaylord with Recovery Efforts

In Gaylord, progress is continuing to be made in picking up the pieces from the tornado that hit the area in May. Disaster Case Managers through the non-profit After the Storm Michigan are helping anyone who the Tornado impacted. The program is made up of three case managers and one construction manager.
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#School Districts#Bus Routes#Cdl
wearegreenbay.com

Search extends to northern Wisconsin for missing woman with dementia

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are continuing the search for a 77-year-old Alger County woman with dementia who was reported missing last week. Linda Golden was last seen late at night on Wednesday, August 3 in Eben Junction. She stands 5’7″ with brown hair. MSP says that they have extended the search to Northern Wisconsin.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wkar.org

Michigan DNR settles lawsuit with Michigan Fish Producers Association

A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has reached a settlement. Details of the settlement have yet to be made public. The Michigan Fish Producers Association sued the Michigan DNR over regulations that producers claimed interfered with their livelihoods. Michael Perry is an attorney who represents the...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Safe Harbor in Traverse City Wanting to Expand Winter Hours to Include Daytime

A shelter in Traverse City would like to expand their winter hours to create more services for those without a home in the cold northern Michigan winter. A six month pilot would allow Safe Harbor to remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends during their November through April season. The jubilee House and Central United Methodist Church would house people during the day on weekdays.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
The Associated Press

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. Whitmer said all of her close contacts from Monday will be notified. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus,” Whitmer said. “I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Saginaw ordered to pay $1 for people whose tires got chalked

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A federal judge has ordered the city of Saginaw to pay plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit involving the city's practice of chalking vehicle tires to enforce parking time limits. The chalking of tires to monitor how long people were parking in an area was ruled...
9&10 News

Chalking Tires Illegal, Judge Says, But City Gets Big Break

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan city violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking tires to enforce parking limits, but it won’t be forced to refund thousands of tickets in the class-action case, a judge said. Saginaw must only pay vehicle owners “nominal damages” of $1.00 for each marking, U.S....
SAGINAW, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy