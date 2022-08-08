Dustin Huff killed the biggest typical whitetail ever recorded in the U.S. not on a food plot in Iowa or a riverbottom in Kansas, but on a hog farm in Indiana. The 27-year-old Hoosier tagged the deer last fall on the same 185-acre farm he’s been hunting since he was a kid, and the land—corn, soybeans, and timber—hasn’t changed much in the last three decades. But the deer certainly have.

