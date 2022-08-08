Read full article on original website
Alabama's receiving corps took a bit of a hit this week. Nick Saban has confirmed that wide receiver JoJo Earle has suffered a Jones fractured in his foot. Earle is expected to miss at least the first month of the regular season. Saban said the recovery timeline for an injury of this magnitude is six to eight weeks.
Nick Saban revealed a noteworthy blow to Alabama's offense entering the 2022 season. During Wednesday's press conference, the Crimson Tide head coach told reporters that wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss six to eight weeks after recently fracturing his foot during practice. Earle, who missed three games with...
Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, a 5-star Alabama cornerback, is transitioning to football fully after he was a two-sport athlete recruited by Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. He ultimately committed to the ultimate dynasty program, which is Alabama, but his original goal was to play more than one sport. That has since shifted. On...
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
Greg Sankey was thrust into the middle of a kerfuffle between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher this offseason. The issue, as many fans will remember, was Saban making a claim that Fisher and the Aggies bought their historic 2022 recruiting class, setting off a weeklong media battle.
Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
Jordan Renaud announced Alabama and Oklahoma were his final two schools Monday via Instagram. The 2023 four-star recruit is set to announce his commitment on Sept. 19. Renaud attends Tyler Legacy High School in Texas. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama hosted him for his first and only official visit in June.
At least one member of the college football media has Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on upset alert. On Tuesday, 247Sports' Brad Crawford listed his biggest potential upsets of the 2022 season based on roster, time of game and where it lands on the schedule. And while there are...
When the 2022 college football season kicks off, Alabama fans could be in for a very special treat. According to a new report, Crimson Tide fans could finally be able to buy alcohol at games this fall. Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News reports that Levy Premium Foodservice LP, the stadium’s concessionaire, has applied for a liquor license.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MaxPreps has officially devised its top 100 high school football teams ahead of the start of the season later this month and Alabama is well represented. The list named three schools from the Yellowhammer State to its annual top 100 teams in the nation, including a three-time defending state champion. Thompson […]
After tearing his ACL before last season, Burnett looks ready to finally take the floor for Nate Oats.
Kyle Mann is staying in Alabama The post Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
You might not find a more eager group to get the 2022 season started than the Ramsay Rams. After a 5-7 season in 2021 the Rams have a lot of talent coming back on both sides of the ball and are ready to make a move in the 5A. “That was a great thing that […]
The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
Recently Alabama has become a state to find hard hitting hip hop artists. From Big Yavo to Yung Bleu, the state has definitely come up in the music industry. Meet GTB Kartel, a hip-hop group consisting of 2 brothers from Birmingham,Alabama. The duo comes predominately from the east side born...
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Robert Taylor Jr. never thought about someday possibly being inducted to the Grambling State University Hall of Fame. In his college football playing days with the Tigers, the A.H. Parker High School product was focused on leading the Grambling football team to successes that included back-to-back Black College National Championships in 2000 and 2001.
A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
