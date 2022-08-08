ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Significant Injury To Alabama Offense

Alabama's receiving corps took a bit of a hit this week. Nick Saban has confirmed that wide receiver JoJo Earle has suffered a Jones fractured in his foot. Earle is expected to miss at least the first month of the regular season. Saban said the recovery timeline for an injury of this magnitude is six to eight weeks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Injury News

Nick Saban revealed a noteworthy blow to Alabama's offense entering the 2022 season. During Wednesday's press conference, the Crimson Tide head coach told reporters that wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss six to eight weeks after recently fracturing his foot during practice. Earle, who missed three games with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Athlon Sports Ranks The No. 1 Quarterback In College Football

Following a remarkable first season as Alabama's starter, Bryce Young has quickly claimed the crown as college football's best quarterback. Athlon Sports went through the significant undertaking of ranking all 131 anticipated starting quarterbacks across Division I. The list, presented by Steven Lassan, weighed factors beyond past performance and NFL potential such as talent, the player's supporting cast, and scheme changes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama JUCO Commit Receives Full Ride

Class of 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide football commit Malik Benson announced that he has received a full scholarship to the Capstone on Tuesday. "Malik, we would like to help you continue your development as a person, a student, and as a football player. We believe that everyone who plays for the Crimson Tide will be more successful in life because they were involved in this program," wrote Saban. "You will find that the facilities and support systems we have in place to help our players succeed on and off the field are second to none."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DL Jordan Renaud announces final two, sets commitment date

Jordan Renaud announced Alabama and Oklahoma were his final two schools Monday via Instagram. The 2023 four-star recruit is set to announce his commitment on Sept. 19. Renaud attends Tyler Legacy High School in Texas. He garners a four-star rating from most recruiting sites. Alabama hosted him for his first and only official visit in June.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Two-A-Days: Ramsay Rams

You might not find a more eager group to get the 2022 season started than the Ramsay Rams. After a 5-7 season in 2021 the Rams have a lot of talent coming back on both sides of the ball and are ready to make a move in the 5A. “That was a great thing that […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule

The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s GTB Kartel Is Up Next

Recently Alabama has become a state to find hard hitting hip hop artists. From Big Yavo to Yung Bleu, the state has definitely come up in the music industry. Meet GTB Kartel, a hip-hop group consisting of 2 brothers from Birmingham,Alabama. The duo comes predominately from the east side born...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Parker High School Coach Inducted into Grambling State Hall of Fame

Robert Taylor Jr. never thought about someday possibly being inducted to the Grambling State University Hall of Fame. In his college football playing days with the Tigers, the A.H. Parker High School product was focused on leading the Grambling football team to successes that included back-to-back Black College National Championships in 2000 and 2001.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
southeastsun.com

Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend

A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
ALABAMA STATE
