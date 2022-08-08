Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News
Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade
With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
341lbs Philadelphia Eagles rookie beast Jordan Davis completely bulldozes offensive lineman in scary camp video
JORDAN DAVIS is turning heads at training camp with his insane strength and power. The 6ft 6ins 341lb NFL lineman went viral this weekend after completely dominating his opponent. Philadelphia traded up to No 13 overall to draft the defensive tackle out of Georgia. And it's easy to see why...
Baker Mayfield Distancing Himself In Competition: NFL World Reacts
Baker Mayfield entered Carolina Panthers training camp having to play catch up. The former No. 1 overall pick had just been traded to his new team, and now had to learn a new offense. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold, Carolina's primary starter last season, had the last several months to familiarize himself with the scheme.
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback
With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
Popculture
Kansas City Chiefs Cut Former First-Round Pick After Two Seasons With Team
An NFL player who was drafted in the first round back in 2019 is looking to play for a new team. According to ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs cut cornerback Deandre Baker after being with the team for two seasons. In his two years with the Chiefs, Baker played in 10 games with two starts and recorded 21 tackles, one sack and two passes defended.
Browns Owner Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Appeal
The NFL has appealed a six-game suspension issued to Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell has assigned former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to oversee the appeal. Having argued for a lengthier suspension during Watson's disciplinary hearing, the NFL will hope the Cleveland Browns quarterback...
Look: Cale Gundy's Daughter Appears To Respond To Brent Venables
The daughter of former Oklahoma Sooners football coach Cale Gundy appears to have responded to Brent Venables' statement on Twitter. Sunday night, Gundy announced his resignation from the program. The former Sooners quarterback had been coaching in Norman for more than two decades. He said he resigned because he said a word he should "never" say during a team meeting.
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
NFL World Reacts To Bears' Roquan Smith Decision
The Chicago Bears are in the middle of a contract dispute with star linebacker Roquan Smith. And their recent roster decision on him may make an impact on that impasse. On Wednesday, the Bears removed Smith from their physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That means as of tomorrow Smith will be active on their training camp roster - and subject to fines for his absence.
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
Sports World Reacts To The Katherine Webb Pool Photo
It's football season, so it shouldn't be surprising that Katherine Webb is trending on social media. The wife of longtime NFL and former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron showed off her figure on social media earlier in the week. Webb, 33, looked good poolside. "33 and thriving ✨ (not my bday...
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
Jamie Foxx Reveals His Expectations For The Cowboys This Year
Jamie Foxx is fired up about his Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022-23 season. The award-winning actor made an appearance at practice on Tuesday and spoke about why he thinks this is going to be a great season for them. "This year, we're really excited," Foxx said. "We were there...
Broncos Strongly Hinting At Russell Wilson Decision
The NFL world is excited to witness the first in-game action for Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform. But according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it sounds like the veteran quarterback won't be taking the field for this weekend's preseason opener. The newly-hired Broncos leader is looking to preserve...
Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Return News
Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ESPN's airwaves as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery, but the "First Take" personality says he'll be back soon. Sending out a tweet Monday, "One week away from returning to 'First Take'…….and counting!" The sports media world reacted to Stephen...
Yardbarker
Denzel Ward Calls Out Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared on The Pivot podcast, and he had some choice words to say about the Cleveland Browns defensive backs. So, Denzel Ward responded. When he was asked who the best cornerbacks in the league were, he was quick to say Denzel Ward,...
