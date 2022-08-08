We are now officially only 24 days away until Texas A&M kicks off the 2022 football season on September 3rd against Sam Houston State and after months of various media outlets releasing their preseason All-American teams, PFF (Pro Football Focus) College has finally released their own list, which includes five familiar Texas A&M players. 🇺🇸 @PFF_College 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 • @Antonio_johns0n | 1st Team (SAF)• @Nikc_95 | 2nd Team (P)• @ffvmousvon_ | 3rd Team (RB)• @d_robinson78 | HM (OL)• @ainias_smith | HM (PR)#GigEm pic.twitter.com/z2U4nV3O5m — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 8, 2022 Junior star Defensive back Antonio Johnson headlines the list for the Aggies, named...

