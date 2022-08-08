ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season

Wake Forest football was looking forward to building off of last year’s 11-3 season and a trip to the ACC title game, led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman and the Demon Deacons were dealt a shocking blow on Wednesday morning. Les Johns of 247 Sports has the details. Breaking from Wake Forest Fall Camp: […] The post Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WAKE FOREST, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
ClutchPoints

Sam Hartman gets promising update, Wake Forest football’s temporary QB1 revealed

Wake Forest football fans received a shock Wednesday morning when it was announced that quarterback Sam Hartman would be out indefinitely with a “non-football” issue. Hartman, who earned second-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors last year, was expected to be the team’s starter once again after a banner year. Following the brutal news, Demon Deacons head […] The post Sam Hartman gets promising update, Wake Forest football’s temporary QB1 revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ClutchPoints

‘Like a Deebo Samuel’: Texas receiver Jordan Whittington compares freshman Savion Red to 49ers star

Maybe the rest of Big 12 football should not be sleeping on Texas Longhorns true freshman wide receiver Savion Red, especially when he’s already getting compared to San Francisco 49ers weapon Deebo Samuel this early in his college football career. Red’s teammate and Longhorns junior wideout Jordan Whittington recently said that Red reminds him of himself — and the Niners’ versatile wide receiver.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five Aggies named to PFF College’s Preseason All-America Team

We are now officially only 24 days away until Texas A&M kicks off the 2022 football season on September 3rd against Sam Houston State and after months of various media outlets releasing their preseason All-American teams, PFF (Pro Football Focus) College has finally released their own list, which includes five familiar Texas A&M players. 🇺🇸 @PFF_College 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 • @Antonio_johns0n | 1st Team (SAF)• @Nikc_95 | 2nd Team (P)• @ffvmousvon_ | 3rd Team (RB)• @d_robinson78 | HM (OL)• @ainias_smith | HM (PR)#GigEm pic.twitter.com/z2U4nV3O5m — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 8, 2022 Junior star Defensive back Antonio Johnson headlines the list for the Aggies, named...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Maguire

Comments / 0

Community Policy