Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season
Wake Forest football was looking forward to building off of last year’s 11-3 season and a trip to the ACC title game, led by star quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman and the Demon Deacons were dealt a shocking blow on Wednesday morning. Les Johns of 247 Sports has the details. Breaking from Wake Forest Fall Camp: […] The post Wake Forest football’s Sam Hartman dealt shocking blow ahead of 2022 college season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aggies Commit Anthony Hill Debuts as No. 3 LB in 2023 SI 99 Recruiting Rankings
Hill is one of the top 50 players in the country according to Sports Illustrated
Georgia football not focused on Oregon to start fall camp: ‘We got so much to worry about here’
Georgia’s next game is one of the bigger Week 1 games to start the 2022 season, as the Bulldogs open with the Oregon Ducks. In addition to being a matchup of top-15 teams, there’s the added subplot of Georgia facing off against its former defensive coordinator in Dan Lanning.
Takeaways From Day Three of Miami Hurricanes Fall Practice
Storylines from Miami's third practice of fall camp.
Sam Hartman gets promising update, Wake Forest football’s temporary QB1 revealed
Wake Forest football fans received a shock Wednesday morning when it was announced that quarterback Sam Hartman would be out indefinitely with a “non-football” issue. Hartman, who earned second-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors last year, was expected to be the team’s starter once again after a banner year. Following the brutal news, Demon Deacons head […] The post Sam Hartman gets promising update, Wake Forest football’s temporary QB1 revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Like a Deebo Samuel’: Texas receiver Jordan Whittington compares freshman Savion Red to 49ers star
Maybe the rest of Big 12 football should not be sleeping on Texas Longhorns true freshman wide receiver Savion Red, especially when he’s already getting compared to San Francisco 49ers weapon Deebo Samuel this early in his college football career. Red’s teammate and Longhorns junior wideout Jordan Whittington recently said that Red reminds him of himself — and the Niners’ versatile wide receiver.
Five Aggies named to PFF College’s Preseason All-America Team
We are now officially only 24 days away until Texas A&M kicks off the 2022 football season on September 3rd against Sam Houston State and after months of various media outlets releasing their preseason All-American teams, PFF (Pro Football Focus) College has finally released their own list, which includes five familiar Texas A&M players. 🇺🇸 @PFF_College 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 • @Antonio_johns0n | 1st Team (SAF)• @Nikc_95 | 2nd Team (P)• @ffvmousvon_ | 3rd Team (RB)• @d_robinson78 | HM (OL)• @ainias_smith | HM (PR)#GigEm pic.twitter.com/z2U4nV3O5m — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 8, 2022 Junior star Defensive back Antonio Johnson headlines the list for the Aggies, named...
Hear From Ohio State’s Justin Frye, OL Following Fourth Practice Of Fall Camp
Although the Buckeyes are breaking in two new starters this fall, they both played in all 13 games last season.
WVU Football Fall Camp Day 8 Photo Gallery
The Mountaineer football team is one month away from welcoming fans to Milan Puskar Stadium.
Fall camp: Josh Heupel discusses Bru McCoy's eligibility
Tennessee scrimmaged for the first time during fall training camp Tuesday ahead of the 2022 season. Following the Vols’ scrimmage, second-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media. Heupel was asked about the eligibility status of redshirt junior transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy. Heupel mentioned he does not have...
Tre Mosley produces insane one-handed grab during Michigan State's fall camp
Tre Mosley had a strong showing in 2021 for Michigan State. Now entering 2022, he might be in store for an increased role for the Spartans. Last season, Mosley finished third on the team with 530 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns. He was also a deep threat, averaging 15.1 yards per catch for the season.
