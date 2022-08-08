Read full article on original website
New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!. It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County. Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics...
Bloomfield Pool hosts a day full of events before it closes for the year
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield Pool is inviting everyone to participate in a day full of events. It's a part of an effort to raise some money for pool additions. The main events are the duck derby, boat race, and belly buster competition. The duck derby will send 1,000...
United Campus Ministries now part of National Register of Historic Places
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Campus Ministries building is now part of the National Register of Historic Places. The property sits on 7th Street in Terre Haute, surrounded by the campus of Indiana State University. The UCM building was originally known as the Wesley Foundation Student Center when it was built in 1965. United Campus Ministries now serves students from the four colleges in Vigo County.
"If we got volunteers all day, that would be great!" Clay Co. Humane Society in need of volunteers, funds for new project
CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Clay County Humane Society has served Clay County and its animals since 1957. But, Board of Directors President Toni Carter said the center needs some humans to help take care of its furry friends. "I always tell people who come in to volunteer that it's...
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
Grant will help students from around Indiana check out state parks
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is helping get more kids out of the classroom this fall. Twenty-one Hoosier schools will be able to take field trips to parks across the state, thanks to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. The grant money will help cover the...
New covered bus stop coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new bus stop shelter is coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Board of Public Works met Monday morning to approve the project to shelter those who wait at the bus stop. Old National Bank, in partnership with 12 Points Revitalization,...
ISU football puts the pads on for practice
Tuesday marked the sixth day of fall camp for the Indiana State football team. The Sycamores were a little more excited than the previous practice. It was the first time they were allowed to wear full pads for a practice. ISU opens their season at home on September 1st against...
Gas prices continue to go down in the Wabash Valley
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The cost of gas in Illinois and Indiana has gone down recently and will continuing to do so. According to GasBuddy, the average cost for gas in Indiana is $3.95, and in Terre Haute, the average is a little lower at around $3.87. Over in Illinois,...
Vigo County Fair Association gets more money to make improvements to fairgrounds
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will get more money to make improvements. The Vigo County Fair Association gave a special presentation Monday at the redevelopment commission meeting. County fair officials touched on all of the improvements they have made to the grounds this past year. These...
This year - you'll need to apply for free or reduced lunches at Vigo County schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This year, Vigo County will not offer free breakfast and lunches to all students. In the past, all students were served free meals at school - regardless of their financial situation. Now, they'll need to apply for the free and reduced lunch program. You can...
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mr. Richard Goodall gave a special performance at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing." Everyone was on their feet enjoying themselves!. However, it's important to note just how much of an...
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
Terre Haute's airport is one step closer to getting a new truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport is another step closer to getting new equipment" for its fire department. The airport board met on Wednesday. Airport fire chief Jeff Fisher says his department is just a few months away from receiving a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.
Mr. Richard Goodall gives a special performance
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals. One special VCSC employee has a hidden talent, and recently he's shocked the world. Check it out!
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
Vigo County sees an increase of refugee students as school year is set to begin
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students across Vigo County will start school this Thursday. This year, they'll be joined by a group of students from around the world. Faculty at Vigo County high schools say there's an increase in refugee enrollment. Students from Afghanistan, Russia, and Ukraine are seeking an...
Good Samaritan Hospital using READI funds to expand nursing simulation lab
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Over the next year, the nursing careers program at Good Samaritan Hospital will be growing in size. The hospital was recently awarded money from the READI grant. Funds from this grant will go toward expanding the nursing simulation laboratories. This lab helps students and new employees learn...
Vigo County Council delays the vote on commissioner's $3.2 million request
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council wanted to hear more information on a request from the Vigo County commissioners. The request was to use $3.2 million federal dollars for two major projects. One plan was to use $1.2 million to improve safety at the Vigo County Government Annex by creating one main entrance, but it was not favored among some of the public.
Vigo County School Protection Officers get active shooter training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first day of school is quickly approaching for Vigo County students, and many teachers and parents are worried about kids' safety. It comes after a summer of an overwhelming onslaught of shootings across America, the most concerning for students being the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
