ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHI

New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!. It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County. Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

United Campus Ministries now part of National Register of Historic Places

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Campus Ministries building is now part of the National Register of Historic Places. The property sits on 7th Street in Terre Haute, surrounded by the campus of Indiana State University. The UCM building was originally known as the Wesley Foundation Student Center when it was built in 1965. United Campus Ministries now serves students from the four colleges in Vigo County.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Wabash, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WTHI

Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Grant will help students from around Indiana check out state parks

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is helping get more kids out of the classroom this fall. Twenty-one Hoosier schools will be able to take field trips to parks across the state, thanks to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. The grant money will help cover the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

New covered bus stop coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new bus stop shelter is coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Board of Public Works met Monday morning to approve the project to shelter those who wait at the bus stop. Old National Bank, in partnership with 12 Points Revitalization,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

ISU football puts the pads on for practice

Tuesday marked the sixth day of fall camp for the Indiana State football team. The Sycamores were a little more excited than the previous practice. It was the first time they were allowed to wear full pads for a practice. ISU opens their season at home on September 1st against...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regatta#Wabash Valley#Rubber Duck Race#Catholic Charities
WTHI

Gas prices continue to go down in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The cost of gas in Illinois and Indiana has gone down recently and will continuing to do so. According to GasBuddy, the average cost for gas in Indiana is $3.95, and in Terre Haute, the average is a little lower at around $3.87. Over in Illinois,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Terre Haute's airport is one step closer to getting a new truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport is another step closer to getting new equipment" for its fire department. The airport board met on Wednesday. Airport fire chief Jeff Fisher says his department is just a few months away from receiving a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Good Samaritan Hospital using READI funds to expand nursing simulation lab

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) Over the next year, the nursing careers program at Good Samaritan Hospital will be growing in size. The hospital was recently awarded money from the READI grant. Funds from this grant will go toward expanding the nursing simulation laboratories. This lab helps students and new employees learn...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Council delays the vote on commissioner's $3.2 million request

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council wanted to hear more information on a request from the Vigo County commissioners. The request was to use $3.2 million federal dollars for two major projects. One plan was to use $1.2 million to improve safety at the Vigo County Government Annex by creating one main entrance, but it was not favored among some of the public.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vigo County School Protection Officers get active shooter training

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first day of school is quickly approaching for Vigo County students, and many teachers and parents are worried about kids' safety. It comes after a summer of an overwhelming onslaught of shootings across America, the most concerning for students being the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy