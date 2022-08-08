ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira wishes new DC United arrival Christian Benteke 'all the best'...as the Belgian international leaves for a new challenge in MLS

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

As Christian Benteke gets set to begin his MLS career, those at his old club wished him well in his new venture.

Benteke has recently signed a two-and-a-half year contract to play for the struggling DC United.

The Belgian striker has spent the past decade in the Premier League, with stints at Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace.

With the striker signing a new deal to be the man up front for the MLS bottom feeders, those who worked with him at his old club wished him well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qH3yv_0h9dkVAA00
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira wished Benteke 'all the best' in MLS

'This is something he wanted to do. When players want to play, and you can't guarantee them time or games, you have to let them go,' explained Vieira.

'Christian spent six years at this football club, and he was fantastic for the football club. This is something he wanted to do, and we wish him all the best.'

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: 'Christian has played a crucial role in this club's Premier League journey, making an immediate impact after signing and playing a central role in the squad ever since.

'He's someone I've enjoyed a great relationship with and he's shown incredible loyalty staying with the club when he could easily have taken other options. We all wish him all the very best with the next stage of his career.'

Benteke will undertake 'orientation' with the Black and Red, including meetings and light workouts.

He will have to return to Europe to work out some visa issues, but is expected to be back in the United States soon after.

Hopes are that Benteke will be available for inclusion in manager Wayne Rooney's squad when they take on Conference leaders Philadelphia Union on August 20th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFYS3_0h9dkVAA00
Benteke will be tasked with re-invigorating one of the worst attacking groups in MLS

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings

Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd what they should do with Cristiano Ronaldo

DC United head coach and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney weighed in on what the Premier League club should do about Cristiano Ronaldo, who reportedly wants out this summer. The 2022-23 Premier League is underway, yet the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains unclear. The Portuguese star is believed to want...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England's golden boy Delicious Orie has been touted as the UK's next heavyweight contender after growing up in Russia and sparring with Anthony Joshua... but can the Commonwealth champion win world titles like Tyson Fury and other British legends?

Delicious Orie stole the headlines after coming back from behind to beat India's Sagar Ahlawat and claim the super-heavyweight gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Orie had been touted as the next Anthony Joshua long before the tournament in Birmingham got underway, but his recent achievements have seen people draw more similarities than ever between the pair.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Benteke
Person
Steve Parish
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Wayne Rooney
Daily Mail

Liverpool are ready to reward 19-year-old Harvey Elliott with a new deal at Anfield - despite him only penning fresh terms 12 months ago - with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp keen to extend his young midfielder's stay past 2026

Liverpool are set to hand youngster Harvey Elliott with a new long-term contract as a reward for the progress he has made since stepping into Jurgen Klopp's first-team. The 19-year-old signed his latest contract with the club just 12 months ago but will now be handed a fresh deal as Liverpool seek to tie the attacker down to a period of longevity at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Eintracht Frankfurt confident of causing UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are planning a UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners up against Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency during preseason, with one win...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Louis Saha vows Marcus Rashford will be 'unstoppable' for Man United this season and defends the much criticised 'McFred' pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, insisting they have the 'qualities' to play in Erik ten Hag's midfield

Louis Saha believes Marcus Rashford will soon find his form for Manchester United and when he does he will be 'unstoppable'. Rashford struggled for form and fitness last season, but after a full pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag, hopes were high for a resurgence for the England forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc United#Liverpool#Crystal Palace#Belgian#Christian
Yardbarker

“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star

Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Get me Aubameyang! Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants Barcelona star to solve his striker crisis… with the Blues ready to make an offer to reunite the former Arsenal captain with his old Dortmund boss

Chelsea are poised to make an offer for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they bid to take advantage of the financial problems engulfing the Catalan club. Talks between Chelsea and Barcelona have begun and will continue over the next 48 hours, with the Premier League club prepared to make a formal bid for Aubameyang.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata' with Erik ten Hag 'in the market for a striker who would be happy with a bench role' behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea flop Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish striker has spent the past two seasons on loan at Serie A giants Juventus, though Atletico have no plans to let him go on loan again, and would prefer to let him go on a permanent deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition

Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
MLS
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

MLS All-Stars defeat Liga MX All-Stars 2-1... as former Arsenal man Carlos Vela scores fastest-ever goal in game for MLS vs. international competition

For much of All-Star week, the likes of Adrian Heath and Javier Hernandez have spoken about the near parity between MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX. So it was perhaps fitting that it was a Mexican who put MLS All-Stars on their way to victory and earning further bragging rights over their neighbors following a 2-1 win at St Paul’s Allianz Field.
MLS
Daily Mail

Everton sign highly-rated Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille in a £34m deal after hijacking West Ham's move... as the midfielder reveals Frank Lampard was a 'big reason' for his decision to snub the Hammers

Everton have signed Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille for an undisclosed fee, understood to be up to £34million, agreeing a five-year contract. The 20-year-old central midfielder, considered one of Europe's most exciting talents, was poised to join West Ham until Everton stepped in to match their offer last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United target Josip Juranovic as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a new right back before the transfer window closes - with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea also interested in the Celtic defender

Celtic defender Josip Juranovic is emerging as an option for Manchester United ahead of the transfer deadline. Erik ten Hag wants to sign a new right back this summer and Sportsmail understands Croatia international Juranovic features on United's list of targets. The 26-year-old has impressed in Scotland since arriving from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lyon 'reject bid for Houssem Aouar from Nottingham Forest' as Steve Cooper's summer spending spree is set to continue... but they could face competition from Leicester for the French midfielder

Lyon have rejected an undisclosed bid from Nottingham Forest for attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to reports. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side for the third consecutive summer, and French outlet L'Equipe are now reporting that the player is open to a move to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Crystal Palace look to sign star once dubbed as a Barcelona prodigy

Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign RB Leipzig star Ilaix Moriba after it was reported that the Spaniard’s move to Valencia had hit the rocks due to there being ‘better-placed options’ for the Mestalla giants. That’s according to football journalist Matteo Moretto , who claims...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton, Wolves, Leicester and Brentford targeting £18m-rated Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque... but they are set to face competition from Bundesliga clubs for the 6ft 6in forward's signature

Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque is attracting major interest from a host of Premier League clubs. Everton, Wolves, Leicester and Brentford are among the teams keen on the 28-year-old centre-forward with Strasbourg bracing themselves for offers. Sources have indicated to Sportsmail that Wolves have submitted an unsuccessful formal offer for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal's Spanish defender Pablo Mari will have a medical at newly-promoted Monza ahead of a £4m move... having spent the second half of last season in Italy on loan at Serie A side Udinese

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is to undergo a medical in Italy ahead of finalising his £4million move to Monza. He will join the newly-promoted Serie A outfit - owned by Silvio Burlusconi - as their 19th signing of the summer, with the ambitious club hoping that strength in numbers will save them from an immediate return to Serie B.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

532K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy