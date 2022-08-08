Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira wishes new DC United arrival Christian Benteke 'all the best'...as the Belgian international leaves for a new challenge in MLS

As Christian Benteke gets set to begin his MLS career, those at his old club wished him well in his new venture.

Benteke has recently signed a two-and-a-half year contract to play for the struggling DC United.

The Belgian striker has spent the past decade in the Premier League, with stints at Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Crystal Palace.

With the striker signing a new deal to be the man up front for the MLS bottom feeders, those who worked with him at his old club wished him well.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira wished Benteke 'all the best' in MLS

'This is something he wanted to do. When players want to play, and you can't guarantee them time or games, you have to let them go,' explained Vieira.

'Christian spent six years at this football club, and he was fantastic for the football club. This is something he wanted to do, and we wish him all the best.'

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: 'Christian has played a crucial role in this club's Premier League journey, making an immediate impact after signing and playing a central role in the squad ever since.

'He's someone I've enjoyed a great relationship with and he's shown incredible loyalty staying with the club when he could easily have taken other options. We all wish him all the very best with the next stage of his career.'

Benteke will undertake 'orientation' with the Black and Red, including meetings and light workouts.

He will have to return to Europe to work out some visa issues, but is expected to be back in the United States soon after.

Hopes are that Benteke will be available for inclusion in manager Wayne Rooney's squad when they take on Conference leaders Philadelphia Union on August 20th.