I’m a chef – the 10 food items to never get delivered from restaurants as some get ‘soggy’

By Aurielle Weiss
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
Since the pandemic, delivery has seemingly become a staple in our lives, especially with our favorite foods.

Although, no matter how much we love certain meals or items, they don't always make it to our homes successfully.

Chef Lizzy Briskin has a successful website Earthen Food Co. featuring all her recipes

Lizzy Briskin is a successful chef and food blogger and has quite a resume.

She's a recipe developer, photographer, and contributes to major news outlets specializing in food reviews and other cooking-related topics.

Recently, she revealed in an article the 10 food items that foodies should never get delivered.

The chef said that some of the items mentioned shouldn't be delivered because it tends to get soggy and won't travel well.

The following are her 10 items restaurant-goers and delivery lovers should never let be packaged.

1. French fries

While most of us love a french fry, there are terms and conditions.

Lizzy said most items that are deep-fried have a short shelf life but french fries particularly get soggy quickly.

These should be eaten immediately after being cooked as they will be at their hottest and crispiest.

2. Eggs

It's hard to believe some may order eggs outside of a restaurant but it is done.

The reason you'll never catch Lizzy eating a delivery of eggs or omelets is you're likely to get a "sticky, yolky mess."

3. Nachos

Nachos are another classic treat that won't make it home in time for you to enjoy.

They tend to get soggy and mushy as everything put on the chips just blends together creating one big mess.

The chips will lose their crispiness and the flavor of the condiments on top will lose flavor.

4. Smoothies

This one may surprise you can smoothies are typically an on-the-go treat.

Although, the chef strongly suggests making your own and avoiding the disappointment.

When smoothies sit too long, they tend to get warm and the ingredients will likely separate.

5. Ice cream

This one may seem like a given but there are people who will order the tasty treat over delivery.

Lizzy urges to just go to the store or local shop and pick out a pint.

6. Breaded items

Items that are coated in breading and deep-fried are another hard pass.

These are things like mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, chicken parmesan, and others.

They will almost always become soggy and lose their crunch.

7. Grilled cheese

This is yet another great example of foods that should be eaten hot and directly after making.

Grilled cheese sandwiches should be crispy and have gooey cheese inside.

You will lose those two important factors nearly every time it's delivered.

8. Noodle soups

Lizzy said that unless the soup is packaged separately, this is another item that should not be delivered.

The noodles will become soggy, the broth will split, and the noodles will suck up most of the soup.

9. Salmon

The chef said this item in particular will actually keep cooking during transit.

It actually will happen to most delicate foods like steak, scallops, and others.

Because it is stuck inside a box, the heat will continue to cook the item.

10. Some sandwiches

She said sandwiches with creamy contents should either be ordered separately or not at all.

This includes things like tuna, chicken salad, and egg salad as they can end up making your bread soggy.

The Sun reveals where to buy Hostess lattes.

Plus, Oreo pumpkin spice cookies: when are they back?

