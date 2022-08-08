ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver gives final approval to catalytic converter sale reporting system

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gESzh_0h9dkKhP00
California resident Edgar Ureta fills up his car before heading home on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Conoco gas station at Speer Boulevard and Zuni Street in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Denver City Council unanimously passed on final reading a bill intended to work in conjunction with state legislation targeting catalytic converter theft.

Anytime someone sells a catalytic converter to a scrap yard or an auto parts shop in Denver, the shop owner must now provide the city with the seller’s identification — including a car license plate and ID — within one business day.

New state laws already require the shops to collect the information — Denver just took it a step further so police can watch for any patterns among sales, supporters said.

Matt Lunn, strategic initiatives director for the Denver Police Department, previously said at a council committee meeting that the bill is structured similarly to the Pawn Brokers Act. Denver will use the same reporting service it uses for pawn brokers to keep track of seller data.

Lunn told the committee in July that the number of catalytic converters stolen throughout the city in 2021 increased by 899.6% from 2020, and 2022 is already slightly above last year with 1,318 stolen so far this year. He said the most common spots where catalytic convertor theft occurs in Denver are at residential or apartment parking lots, Regional Transportation District park and ride lots, and at Denver International Airport — though thefts happen all over the city.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

City to Kit Carson: You say hello and we say goodbye

Where in the world is Kit Carson? The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men is now weirdly barren. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway and Colfax for over a century before the city of Denver removed it on June 26, 2020 to keep it from being torn down by protesters. ...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Rental assistance still available in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver still has more than $2 million available in federal rental assistance, city officials said Wednesday. The remarks were made during the Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee meeting. Melissa Thate from the Department of Housing Stability gave the council an update on the city’s rental assistance programs.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Denver City, TX
Colorado Newsline

Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows

In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do.  Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants

The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver City Council#Denver Police#Catalytic Converters#Politics State#Politics Legislative
The Denver Gazette

'This is what it means in real people': Denver's homicides on track to outpace 2021, chief says

Denver’s police chief wants people to remember each homicide – part of an uptick that began after 2019– involves a real person behind the statistic. Chief Paul Pazen said Denver’s homicides this year – 60 as of Monday, he said – are on pace to exceed last year’s total of 96. Between 2010 and 2021 Colorado’s homicides more than tripled, from 101 to 364, according to data compiled by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

I-25 reopens after fuel spill in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 was closed for about seven hours Tuesday morning at Belleview Avenue in the Denver Tech Center. The closure was due to a hazmat spill causing all northbound lanes to be closed. All northbound lanes were able to be cleared around 10 a.m....
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

Aurora gives unanimous approval to cool weather turf ban on first reading

Aurora City Council gave unanimous approval on first reading Monday night to a bill that restricts the use of nonfunctional grass in new development throughout the city. Should the bill pass on its second vote, Aurora would become the first municipality in Colorado to restrict the use of "cool weather turf" in new development, redevelopment and for the creation of new golf courses. As defined in the ordinance, cool weather turf includes Kentucky bluegrass and fescue.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

O'Toole's in Littleton to close at end of the month

A popular garden center is closing one of its locations in the Denver metro area. O'Toole's is closing its store in Littleton at the end of the month.In a Facebook post, it blamed the decision on real estate expansions near the property which impacted its parking.The company says it's looking for another location and hopes to have another store in the area in the next couple of years.O'Toole's also has centers in lakewood and broomfield.
LITTLETON, CO
David Heitz

Denver pays federal attorneys to prosecute gun cases

(Denver, Colo.) Following Aurora’s lead, Denver approved Monday paying for four Special Assistant United States Attorneys to prosecute illegal firearm possession cases. The council agreed Monday to take $154,400 from the general fund to fund the unbudgeted positions through the end of this year, or for four months. The council signed an agreement last month with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fund the positions for two years. The positions will cost $463,200 for a full year. The salaries will be added to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, according to city documents.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy