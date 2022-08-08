Read full article on original website
I Love Planning Surf Trips.
Catching Covid-19 Made Me Actually Go On One. Within days of coming home from college last December, I tested positive for Covid-19. For the 10 days afterwards, I was banished to my parents’ basement. I am the worst at being sick, hopelessly restless in my desire to get outside....
YOGA・
Running on Love
Ultrarunner Shan Riggs Proposes After Completing First-Ever Run of East Coast Greenway. Running 3,000 miles over the course of 78 days, 43-year-old Shan Riggs became the first person to run the entire East Coast Greenway from Key West, Florida, to the Canadian border. After making history with the 15-state journey that finished on July 2, there was still something else the ultra runner wanted to do: get down on one knee.
August 2022: Tails on Trails
Author Kathyrn Miles talks about her new book, Trailed: One Woman’s Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders. Artist Lauren Smucker uses found objects to create inspiring sculptures. Zen and the art of underbiking. The Goods – Walk it Off and Dog Days. Best gear to get dogs on...
Come Float the Day Away in Our Crystal Clear Quarry
If jumping from towering cliffs of granite into a crystal clear quarry sounds like your idea of adventure, you have to head to Carrigan Farms in Mooresville, NC. The 25 foot deep water in the natural quarry is refreshing and the perfect way to cool off in the summer heat.
Find Solitude Amidst Nature in Highland County, Virginia
There’s no better place to find solitude amidst nature than the mountains and waters of Highland County. Whether you fish the pure headwaters of the James and Potomac rivers, hike secluded trails, or spend the night staring up at the dark starry sky, this is your basecamp to rejuvenate.
2020 Top Small Adventure Town, Bedford, Virginia
Whether you prefer to adventure by land or water, Bedford, Va., offers something for families of all ages. Named the Top Small Adventure Town in 2020 and a finalist in 2021 by Blue Ridge Outdoors readers, there are countless ways to get outside in this mountain town. Discover stunning overlooks at the Peaks of Otter, mountain bike singletrack at Falling Creek Park, and rent a boat from Smith Mountain Lake State Park. Throw in a scenic drive around to the area’s best galleries, eclectic shops, historic attractions, and delicious eateries for a getaway you’ll want to repeat next year.
LOOK: Wildly Rare ‘Rainbow Cloud’ Pictured in Virginia
Virginia bystanders were left mesmerized after they witnessed what some are calling a “rainbow cloud.”The… The post LOOK: Wildly Rare ‘Rainbow Cloud’ Pictured in Virginia appeared first on Outsider.
Pour a Cold One for Summer Days in Rockbridge County, Va.
You can characterize summertime in Rockbridge County by the natural features all around you—forested trails teeming with wildlife, hidden swimming holes in the mountains, and a landscape filled with every shade of green imaginable. What better way to end a summer’s day of exploring than sipping on a craft beverage made by the people who call this slice of Virginia home?
Every day is a good day to be on the water when in Gaston County as scenic views, public access, and boat rental options abound. Come for the weekend, explore our blueways, and leave with memories that will last a lifetime. Blue Heron Adventures. Guided excursions, rentals, and lessons. Multiple...
Build Your Outdoor Bucket List in Harrisonburg, VA
With access to the George Washington National Forest and Shenandoah National Park as well as nineteen accessible public parks, Harrisonburg, VA is the perfect place to build your outdoor bucket list and rediscover your public lands. Ride with world-renowned cyclists, test your limits at an all-terrain park, explore one of the last remaining fire towers and walk in the footsteps of thru-hikers. Climb, trek and scramble to new heights and take in dazzling views of the night sky.
Beyond Wild
An Interview with Best-Selling Author Cheryl Strayed. best-selling memoir, Wild, a poignant account of self-discovery on a 1,000-plus mile hike of the Pacific Crest Trail that was adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Reese Witherspoon. Also the author of New York Times bestsellers Tiny Beautiful Things and Brave Enough, and the host of the podcast Sugar Calling, Strayed recently talked to BRO about her ongoing relationship with hiking, future work, and the enduring influence of Wild.
We’re More Than Just Trail Maps
Here at Virginia Water Trails, we’re more than just trail maps. Our site is chock full of tools and tips for planning your next “paddle-cation.” From certified ecotour guides and safety tips to suggestions on where to eat and explore nearby, we’ve got you covered for your next paddling get-away to rural, coastal Virginia!
