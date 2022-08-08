Whether you prefer to adventure by land or water, Bedford, Va., offers something for families of all ages. Named the Top Small Adventure Town in 2020 and a finalist in 2021 by Blue Ridge Outdoors readers, there are countless ways to get outside in this mountain town. Discover stunning overlooks at the Peaks of Otter, mountain bike singletrack at Falling Creek Park, and rent a boat from Smith Mountain Lake State Park. Throw in a scenic drive around to the area’s best galleries, eclectic shops, historic attractions, and delicious eateries for a getaway you’ll want to repeat next year.

