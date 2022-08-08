ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Monkeypox: One confirmed case, one probable case in Leon County

By Micah Cho
 2 days ago
Dr. Daniel Van Durme, Chief Medical Officer of Florida State University's College of Medicine said as soon as school starts Monkeypox will be one of the first things they address with their medical students.

With one case confirmed in South Georgia, another confirmed in Leon County with another case "probable", Dr. Van Durme wanted to clear up some of the misconceptions that Monkeypox brings with it.

People infected could experience a rash, flu like symptoms, or both at the same time.

As far as who can catch Monkeypox, almost anyone is susceptible. The virus can be spread by skin to skin contact, or just sharing food or a drink with another. While sexual contact can spread it, it's not exclusive.

However, Dr. Van Durme says what we learned through the years of the pandemic, can also help slow the spread of Monkeypox.

"I think the biggest thing to keep in mind is many of the things we said for taking care of yourself during COVID-19 over the last couple of years will also help keep you from getting monkeypox. Although Monkey Pox is nowhere near as contagious, you don't have to wear a mask to protect from monkey pox like you do for COVID, but if you feel ill, stay home," said Dr. Van Durme.

Dr. Van Durme adds that most symptoms can take up to two weeks, but people are still contagious until the sores or rash have completely healed over with a fresh layer of skin.

For those who think they may have Monkeypox, Dr. Van Durme says don't go to the Emergency Room. Contact your physician or local primary care doctor and they'll be able to provide you with a test.

