Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Fast ferry between Des Moines and Seattle starts Wednesday

DES MOINES, Wash. - A new way of travel between Des Moines and the Seattle Waterfront starts this week. Last month, the city of Des Moines announced a two-month pilot project for a passenger-only fast ferry between the Des Moines marina and Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina. Service is scheduled...
DES MOINES, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts

SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks missing, at-risk Indigenous man last seen in Lakewood on Aug. 6

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Washington State Patrol issued an alert for a missing Indigenous man last seen in Lakewood on Saturday. The state agency issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Lakewood Police Department. Authorities say 59-year-old Frank Cooper was last seen walking away from the Comfort Haven Adult Family Home in Lakewood around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 6. The family home is located at 11811 Tomahawk Rd SW.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Trooper, police activity in South Tacoma

At about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, there was a lot of police activity on Pacific and S 84th St. in Tacoma. The Washington State Patrol and Lakewood Police will release more information as an investigation continues.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington

TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Drier, hotter conditions creating increase in West Pierce fire calls

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - The wet, cool spring weather quickly dried out this summer, and firefighters say they’re noticing calls for brush fires spiking within the last few weeks. On Monday, West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to five brush fires in a single day. The night before, they were called out to several others – including one that threatened a number of homes.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect dies in police custody, investigation underway in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - An investigation is underway in Tacoma after an armed suspect died while in Police custody Tuesday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 7:40 p.m., a trooper tried stopping a red Ford truck near the corner of S 37th St. and Pacific Ave. The driver swerved, almost hit a pedestrian and ran a red light. This led the trooper to believe that the driver was impaired.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Officials investigate 5 separate fires in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Fire crews responded to multiple separate fires in Kent early Monday morning. The fires happened near Southeast 240th Street between 104th and 106th avenues Southeast, in the East Hill neighborhood. Fire officials told FOX 13 News that the fires happened within 90 minutes. Investigators said there were...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn shooting leaves 3 injured

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating a triple shooting overnight. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast. According to police, the incident was a neighbor dispute. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there is no...
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Suspect in custody following 'shelter in place' alert for Sammamish neighborhood

SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Residents in the Klahanie neighborhood in Sammamish were asked to shelter in place as police respond to a person barricaded in a home on Tuesday afternoon. Police worked to get the barricaded person out of the home near the intersection of Klahanie Boulevard and 244th Pl SE. The suspect was taken into custody without incident a few hours later.
SAMMAMISH, WA

