q13fox.com
West Seattle PCC shoppers, building residents can return after hazmat evacuation
SEATTLE - The building that holds West Seattle PCC and other apartments was evacuated on Wednesday evening due to a carbon dioxide leak. However, residents and shoppers were told an hour later they could return to the building. Seattle Firefighters responded to the market at 2749 California Ave. SW for...
q13fox.com
'It’s better, but it’s still bad:' Crime impacting businesses in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - Business owners in downtown Seattle are feeling the impacts of crime in the area. Last week, a man was attacked by another man swinging a metal rod, but he died from those injuries over the weekend. The attack happened at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street that is an...
q13fox.com
Fast ferry between Des Moines and Seattle starts Wednesday
DES MOINES, Wash. - A new way of travel between Des Moines and the Seattle Waterfront starts this week. Last month, the city of Des Moines announced a two-month pilot project for a passenger-only fast ferry between the Des Moines marina and Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina. Service is scheduled...
q13fox.com
Blind rapper from Marysville sentenced to prison for role in drug ring
A legally blind rapper from Marysville was sentenced to six years in prison. Wayne Frisby aka ‘Mac Wayne,’37, of Snohomish County, Washington was arrested in December 2020, for his role in a large drug trafficking ring.
q13fox.com
Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts
SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
q13fox.com
Families of 4 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash sue Holland America cruise line
SEATTLE - The families of four people who died in a sightseeing plane crash in Alaska are suing Seattle-based Holland America Cruises. The plane crashed in Alaska in Aug. 2021 when it hit the side of a mountain. The victims were passengers onboard the New Amsterdam Ship that left from Seattle.
q13fox.com
Seattle-based Holland America sued for deadly sightseeing plane crash | FOX 13 Seattle
q13fox.com
WSP seeks missing, at-risk Indigenous man last seen in Lakewood on Aug. 6
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Washington State Patrol issued an alert for a missing Indigenous man last seen in Lakewood on Saturday. The state agency issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Lakewood Police Department. Authorities say 59-year-old Frank Cooper was last seen walking away from the Comfort Haven Adult Family Home in Lakewood around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 6. The family home is located at 11811 Tomahawk Rd SW.
q13fox.com
Trooper, police activity in South Tacoma
At about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, there was a lot of police activity on Pacific and S 84th St. in Tacoma. The Washington State Patrol and Lakewood Police will release more information as an investigation continues.
q13fox.com
Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
q13fox.com
Dr. Fauci receives honorary Hutch Award, throws out first pitch before Mariners game
SEATTLE - Dr. Anthony Fauci was awarded the 2022 honorary Hutch Award on Tuesday night prior to the Seattle Mariners’ game against the New York Yankees. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center awarded Fauci for his lifetime of service toward a healthier world. The award is typically given to a...
q13fox.com
Drier, hotter conditions creating increase in West Pierce fire calls
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - The wet, cool spring weather quickly dried out this summer, and firefighters say they’re noticing calls for brush fires spiking within the last few weeks. On Monday, West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to five brush fires in a single day. The night before, they were called out to several others – including one that threatened a number of homes.
q13fox.com
Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
q13fox.com
Suspect dies in police custody, investigation underway in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - An investigation is underway in Tacoma after an armed suspect died while in Police custody Tuesday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 7:40 p.m., a trooper tried stopping a red Ford truck near the corner of S 37th St. and Pacific Ave. The driver swerved, almost hit a pedestrian and ran a red light. This led the trooper to believe that the driver was impaired.
q13fox.com
Officials investigate 5 separate fires in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Fire crews responded to multiple separate fires in Kent early Monday morning. The fires happened near Southeast 240th Street between 104th and 106th avenues Southeast, in the East Hill neighborhood. Fire officials told FOX 13 News that the fires happened within 90 minutes. Investigators said there were...
q13fox.com
Third person dies after car careened into Bremerton building; driver in 'satisfactory' condition
BREMERTON, Wash. - A third person has died after a car went careening into a building early Saturday morning in Bremerton. The driver survived and remains in "satisfactory" condition in the hospital. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car...
q13fox.com
Your DNA could help solve local John Doe cases, even if you don't know of anyone missing
Your DNA could help solve local John Doe cases, even if you don't know of anyone missing. Inside the unassuming walls of the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office sits a room full of cardboard boxes. Inside those cardboard boxes are human bones. Some of those bones belong to five men whose names have been lost to time– for now.
q13fox.com
Auburn shooting leaves 3 injured
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating a triple shooting overnight. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of North Street Northeast. According to police, the incident was a neighbor dispute. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there is no...
q13fox.com
Suspect in custody following 'shelter in place' alert for Sammamish neighborhood
SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Residents in the Klahanie neighborhood in Sammamish were asked to shelter in place as police respond to a person barricaded in a home on Tuesday afternoon. Police worked to get the barricaded person out of the home near the intersection of Klahanie Boulevard and 244th Pl SE. The suspect was taken into custody without incident a few hours later.
q13fox.com
Tukwila Police seek man suspected of robbing, raping woman on Aug. 6
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila Police need help identifying a man suspected of robbing and raping a woman over the weekend. Details of the incident have not been released, but police say the man robbed and raped a woman in Tukwila on Aug. 6, then sped off on a silver-colored moped.
