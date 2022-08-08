Read full article on original website
KEYT
Georgia’s Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp will unfurl his first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who’s best for the state’s economy.
KEYT
Florida man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Court records show 50-year-old Matthew Council pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felonies and four misdemeanors in District of Columbia federal court. Council was arrested at the Capitol during the riot. According to the criminal complaint, Council and others gathered illegally at the west side of the Capitol. As police were struggling to keep the mob outside, Council entered the Parliamentarian Door. Prosecutors say Council barged into a line of Capitol Police officers, trying to push them back and create an opening for others to get through.
KEYT
Archives to return Native American remains, burial objects
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Archives and History is beginning the process of returning the remains of Native Americans and funerary objects to tribes. The department also announced it had removed the funerary objects from the public displays where the artifacts had sat for years to be viewed by school groups and other visitors. The 1990 federal Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act requires federally funded institutions, such as universities, to return Native American remains and cultural items to lineal descendants, Indian Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations.
KEYT
Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Florida prosecutors have announced a second-degree murder charge against social media model Courtney Clenney in the fatal stabbing last April of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge Thursday against Clenney, a 26-year-old model who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on online platforms. She was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii and authorities are seeking her extradition to Florida. Prosecutors have characterized Christian Obumseli’s death at the couple’s Miami apartment as the culmination of a “tempestuous” relationship that began in 2020. According to an arrest report, Clenney acknowledged killing her boyfriend but said she acted in self defense.
KEYT
Monday hearing set for 2 ex-cops in George Floyd’s killing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has scheduled a hearing for Monday on the “status of plea negotiations” for the two remaining officers awaiting trial on state charges in the killing of George Floyd. The hearing comes after the judge’s window for accepting any deal appears to have closed. Judge Peter Cahill previously that he would not accept plea deals past a 15-day window after the former officers’ sentencing in federal court on separate charges. Those sentences for Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng came down July 27. The Minnesota attorney general’s office had no comment on the nature of Monday’s hearing. Attorneys for the former officers did not immediately return phone messages.
KEYT
Judge revokes bond for Alex Murdaugh associate Smith
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has revoked house arrest for the man who authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh’s son but only grazed his head. Thursday’s decision by a circuit judge requires Curtis “Eddie” Smith to await trial in jail on a second set of charges linked to Murdaugh. Both men are charged with running a drug and $2.4 million money laundering ring. Smith was taken to the Richland County jail — the same place where Murdaugh is awaiting trail without bail on two murder charges in the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son.
KEYT
Army identifies 2 soldiers killed by falling tree in Georgia
FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP) — The Army has identified two soldiers who were killed during training in the mountains of north Georgia. A statement from Fort Benning said 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber died Tuesday after a tree fell on them during inclement weather. Three other soldiers were taken to a hospital with injuries. The fatal incident occurred at Yonah Mountain, where the soldiers were taking part in the Army’s grueling Ranger School. The two-month course tests soldiers’ abilities to overcome fatigue, hunger and stress in rugged environments. Army officials said Fitzgibbon was a West Point graduate commissioned in 2021. He was assigned to a training unit at Fort Benning. Taber was a special forces medical sergeant assigned to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.
KEYT
A slight warmup begins Thursday with heat remaining through the weekend
Temperatures Thursday are warming just a tad, making for a warm August day. The coast will be pleasant in the mid 70s to mid 80s, and inland in the 80s to upper 90s. We may even reach 100 degrees in a couple of interior cities. Over the next few days,...
KEYT
Teen’s death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from flooding has added another layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of the Appalachian flooding. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says the death is a crushing loss. The last time Engle communicated with Crawford, the 18-year-old asked where he could help flood victims. For three days, the football player and wrestler assisted in the flood cleanup before suddenly falling ill. He died late last week.
