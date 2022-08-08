Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after being accused of various offenses while intoxicated in Lake Hallie Wednesday. According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to Slim’s Tavern located at 1979 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a heavily intoxicated woman.
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
Court denies Colten Treu’s appeal
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Wisconsin Court of Appeals rejects a motion filed by the man who hit and killed four people in Nov. 2018 in Lake Hallie. The State Court of Appeals rejected Colten Treu’s claims he should have been allowed to withdraw his guilty and no contest pleas.
WEAU-TV 13
6th FLOOR NURSES AT SACRED HEART HOSPITAL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the 6th Floor nurses (North Hall) at Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. The nurses and the CNA’s were the best. They all went above and beyond in their care. Teresa Simpson.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
Comments / 0