Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Victim’s “Friend” Becomes Worst Nightmare

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Be careful when you see a friend standing outside your door, waiting to get in. He could be bringing trouble. This is 20 year old Jaydon Hector. Earlier this month, Hector, and an accomplice went to see a friend at some apartments on Michael Boulevard, according to Mobile Police. But they weren’t bringing the guy a fruit basket gift. According to investigators, when the victim opened the door, Hector, and the other guy, busted into the apartment. Police say they were both armed, and proceeded to demand cash from the victim, as well as other personal property. They they left, but investigators believe they’re both still in the Mobile area.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at the 2100 block of Dickens Street Monday night. Mobile Police were called to a home off Dickens Street Monday, Aug. 8 around 7:31 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Second suspect arrested, charges downgraded in Pascagoula shooting death

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a Pascagoula shooting death. Pascagoula police said 74-year-old Harvey Williams Jr. has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 68-year-old Claude Bivins. Bivins was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Man killed at Serigny Drive, subject may have acted in self-defense

UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Mobile Police released new information about a shooting that happened Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Faure Drive E. and Serigny Drive. Officers were called to the scene and found a 38-year-old man lying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. Investigators believe that the subject […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Jewelry stolen, police looking for 2 people: Foley Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed they are looking for two people who stole an “undisclosed amount of jewelry,” from Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers on Aug. 5, according to a release from the FPD. According to the release, a man and woman described as 35 to 40 years old, walked into the jewelry […]
FOLEY, AL
WLOX

Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 170 block of Holly Circle in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
GULFPORT, MS
utv44.com

Mobile Police investigate death at Bayou Bend Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 2:08 a.m., officers responded to 1957 Brill Road, Bayou Bend Apartments II, regarding one down. Upon arrival, police officers found a 54-year-old male unresponsive. The victim was transported to the hospital and later died. The victim's name will...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

