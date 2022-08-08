Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Police: Man impersonates officer, kidnaps victim and tries to extort victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Investigators said Byron Thomas pretended he was a police officer, kidnapped another man, and tried to extort the victim’s family for more than $8,000. Prichard Police said Thomas went to the man’s house on Benjamin Street in an old sheriff’s deputy cruiser he bought at an auction. According to detectives, Thomas told the man he had a warrant for his arrest, handcuffed and shackled him, then put him in his car.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Victim’s “Friend” Becomes Worst Nightmare
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Be careful when you see a friend standing outside your door, waiting to get in. He could be bringing trouble. This is 20 year old Jaydon Hector. Earlier this month, Hector, and an accomplice went to see a friend at some apartments on Michael Boulevard, according to Mobile Police. But they weren’t bringing the guy a fruit basket gift. According to investigators, when the victim opened the door, Hector, and the other guy, busted into the apartment. Police say they were both armed, and proceeded to demand cash from the victim, as well as other personal property. They they left, but investigators believe they’re both still in the Mobile area.
Man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at the 2100 block of Dickens Street Monday night. Mobile Police were called to a home off Dickens Street Monday, Aug. 8 around 7:31 p.m. for a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man killed in Faure Drive shooting, gunman may have acted in self-defense, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County grand jury will determine if a gunman will face charges after a deadly shooting on Tuesday. It happened on Faure Drive at Seringy Drive off of Farnell Road in the Navco area. Neighbors said they heard a hail of gunfire around 3:30 p.m.
Leakesville man released from jail, allegedly flees deputy hours later
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputy sheriffs in George County. Robert Stone, 20, was arrested Friday after the sheriff’s office said a deputy attempted to pull over his vehicle on Salem Campground Road in the Barton community around 9 p.m. Stone allegedly fled from the deputy, […]
WLOX
Second suspect arrested, charges downgraded in Pascagoula shooting death
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a Pascagoula shooting death. Pascagoula police said 74-year-old Harvey Williams Jr. has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 68-year-old Claude Bivins. Bivins was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday...
Man killed at Serigny Drive, subject may have acted in self-defense
UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Mobile Police released new information about a shooting that happened Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Faure Drive E. and Serigny Drive. Officers were called to the scene and found a 38-year-old man lying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. Investigators believe that the subject […]
Vending machines burglarized in Escambia Co., deputies looking for suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believe burglarized several vending machines. The machines were broken into Saturday, Aug. 6, at the 8300 block of North Davis Highway. Deputies obtained images of the man they believe broke into the machines, according to a Facebook post from […]
George Co. man arrested for burglary in progress: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A George County man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to a call around noon Tuesday at the Pascagoula River Estates neighborhood in Benndale. The caller told deputies they had seen their neighbor Tyler Martin, 33, entering another neighbor’s unoccupied property. Deputies say […]
Shooter who killed 38-year-old man Tuesday in Mobile may have acted in self-defense, police say
A 38-year-old man died after he was shot in Mobile on Tuesday afternoon, and the shooter may have acted in self-defense, police said. Mobile police officers responded to Faure Drive and Serigny Drive around 3:29 p.m. Tuesday on a call of shots fired, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier. Officers found a...
Jewelry stolen, police looking for 2 people: Foley Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed they are looking for two people who stole an “undisclosed amount of jewelry,” from Alabama Goldsmith Jewelers on Aug. 5, according to a release from the FPD. According to the release, a man and woman described as 35 to 40 years old, walked into the jewelry […]
2 thrown from car in Mobile crash, 3 hospitalized
The Mobile Police Department confirmed three people were hospitalized following a car crash Monday afternoon, with two people being thrown from the car.
utv44.com
MPD: Boyfriend set victim on fire, shot her multiple times in possible murder-suicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Police say the victim, Laquisha Towner, was shot multiple times and set on fire on Osage Street Sunday morning. Her boyfriend, Derrick Rembert, was discovered dead inside a burning car in the driveway. "Ms. Towner was shot...
WALA-TV FOX10
Still unanswered questions surrounding mysterious death at Mobile apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Questions about a mysterious death at an apartment complex in Mobile remain unanswered. A 54-year-old man from Bayou Bend Apartments died Tuesday. He was found unresponsive inside his unit. Mobile Police haven’t said how the man died, only that they responded to a call of a man down.
WLOX
Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 170 block of Holly Circle in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
utv44.com
Mobile Police investigate death at Bayou Bend Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 2:08 a.m., officers responded to 1957 Brill Road, Bayou Bend Apartments II, regarding one down. Upon arrival, police officers found a 54-year-old male unresponsive. The victim was transported to the hospital and later died. The victim's name will...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating death at local apartment complex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a death at an apartment complex off Dauphin Island Parkway. Officers responded to Bayou Bend Apartments II at 1957 Brill Road shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday in regard to one down and found a 54-year-old man unresponsive. The victim was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunman in July 4 Prichard homicide shot victim in leg and then head, detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fourth of July homicide on Main Street in Prichard started with an altercation involving a woman who has accused the victim of shooting her, an investigator testified Monday. Prichard police Detective Bart Andrews testified that surveillance video from a gas station in the 500 block...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Prichard cop’s lawyer wants bail for his client, alleged victim held in contempt
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Prichard police officer accused of domestic violence asked a judge on Wednesday to reinstate bail and hold the alleged victim in contempt. Mobile Cunty District Judge George Zoghby, who heard testimony on Monday, said on Wednesday that he would consider both issues and rule at a later day.
Death investigation underway in Mobile after unresponsive man found early Tuesday morning
Mobile police are conducting a death investigation after an unresponsive man found at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning later died at the hospital. Police responded to the Bayou Bend Apartments II at 1957 Brill Rd. around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday on a call of a person down, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
