California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s recorded earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century, California continues to see devastating onshore […]
Moderate Quake Hits Eastern CA

(Walker, CA) — Eastern California was shaking yesterday after a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the Nevada Border south of Lake Tahoe. The 3-mile-deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker just before 2:00 in the afternoon according to the U-S Geological Survey. Some people as far west as San Francisco reported feeling the shaking. No damage or injuries were reported.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
Quakes, Aug. 8

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the Southern Junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located east to northeast of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. Early Monday morning, a 4.6-magnitude quake struck the outer fault line west of Tofino, Canada.
Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake

MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday. The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker. According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake. Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake. No damage has been reported at this time. 
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Central, Eastern Nevada

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly east and south of Reno. A flash flood watch is up for central and eastern Nevada until 11pm Tuesday, with flooding possible under the stronger storms. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning will be around the storms. For Reno and our valleys,...
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk

LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
Most of southern Nevada still seeing ‘exceptional’ drought conditions despite monsoon rains: map

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map revealed that a large portion of southern Nevada, including Clark County, is still experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions. The map ranks the intensity of the drought from abnormally dry being the lowest rating to exceptional drought being the highest. This latest update was released as monsoon […]
More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada

ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
