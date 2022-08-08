Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
California’s largest earthquakes of the 21st century
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — California is especially well-known for one type of devastating natural events: earthquakes. The California Department of Conservation has dated California’s recorded earthquake legacy back to January of 1700, when an estimated 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake rocked California, Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia. In the 21st century, California continues to see devastating onshore […]
kubaradio.com
Moderate Quake Hits Eastern CA
(Walker, CA) — Eastern California was shaking yesterday after a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the Nevada Border south of Lake Tahoe. The 3-mile-deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker just before 2:00 in the afternoon according to the U-S Geological Survey. Some people as far west as San Francisco reported feeling the shaking. No damage or injuries were reported.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
4.4-magnitude earthquake rattles parts of California, geologists say
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook near the California-Nevada border by Walker on Monday, Aug., 8 the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The 3-mile deep quake hit 5 miles northeast of Walker at 1:44 p.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as San Francisco and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Aug. 8
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the Southern Junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located east to northeast of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. Early Monday morning, a 4.6-magnitude quake struck the outer fault line west of Tofino, Canada.
Heavy rains close major California tourist attractions, including Death Valley and part of Joshua Tree National Park
Scattered thunderstorms continued to hammer parts of southeastern California and southern Nevada on Tuesday.
Preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake strikes between Lake Tahoe and Mono Lake
MONO COUNTY – A preliminary 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken the central Sierra Nevada region on Monday. The earthquake struck around 1:44 p.m. about 5 miles northeast of the Mono County community of Walker. According to the shake map, the quake was possibly felt as far north as South Lake Tahoe and just north of Mono Lake. Residents in Sonora have also reported feeling the quake. No damage has been reported at this time.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paddleboarder unhurt after second shark attack in 3 months at Bay Area beach
A paddleboarder in Pacific Grove narrowly escaped injury on Wednesday morning when a shark bit through their board, throwing the person and their dog into the water.
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
2news.com
Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Central, Eastern Nevada
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly east and south of Reno. A flash flood watch is up for central and eastern Nevada until 11pm Tuesday, with flooding possible under the stronger storms. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning will be around the storms. For Reno and our valleys,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens
ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made. As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
SFist
Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?
Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada as thunderstorms develop
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from noon to midnight.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
SFGate
California refuses request for more water in communities with high wildfire risk
LOS ANGELES — State officials have denied a request by Southern California municipal water districts for more water to mitigate wildfire risk. The agencies had worked with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to ask the California Department of Water Resources to allocate 26,300 more acre-feet of water under the health-and-safety exception to drought rules, using the rationale that the exception should include supplies to reduce wildfire hazards by irrigating vegetation in high-risk areas.
6 Lake Tahoe cabin rentals you can escape to for a quiet weekend
Ahead find six Lake Tahoe cabin rentals that will let you escape from city life, if only temporarily.
Most of southern Nevada still seeing ‘exceptional’ drought conditions despite monsoon rains: map
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map revealed that a large portion of southern Nevada, including Clark County, is still experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions. The map ranks the intensity of the drought from abnormally dry being the lowest rating to exceptional drought being the highest. This latest update was released as monsoon […]
Elko Daily Free Press
More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada
ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
Comments / 1