GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We will see very little change in the air flow pattern over the next couple days, so sunny and warm will be the recipe. Highs today will be in the low 90's and westerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes will get a little gusty in the late afternoon and early evening, then become light out of the west tonight. Under mostly clear skies, tonight's lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO