Battle for Wisconsin secretary of state takes shape
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. All three GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election. They also have sharply criticized decisions by the Wisconsin Elections Commission heading into the 2020 election, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought major challenges to running elections. Primaries were also held Tuesday in Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont.
Comparison of this year’s NW wildfires to last year shows a stark difference — so far
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While we've seen several large wildfires burn throughout Oregon and Washington this summer, especially in recent weeks, it's been a more mild fire season than we experienced a year ago. The West has seen severe drought, extreme temperatures, and historic wildfires over the past two years....
Jackson County Executive responds following water park incident
JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Jackson County Executive has issued a statement regarding an incident at a Lee’s Summit water park. A family said they were denied entry at the last minute despite planning a party a month beforehand. That family claims it was because of racial...
Michigan firefighter struck by tree, killed while fighting Big Swamp Fire on Willamette National Forest
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A firefighter from Michigan died Wednesday after being struck by a tree while helping battle the Big Swamp Fire on the Willamette National Forest near Oakridge, officials said. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatchers were notified of the firefighter’s critical injuries...
Much calmer, but still windy
It'll stay mostly clear Wednesday night, with gusty winds up to 25 mph. Lows should be in the mid-40s to low 50s. Sunny skies and warm temperatures will stay with us through the end of the week. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the low 40s to low 50s. This will all be followed by a very pleasant weekend.
Fair weather for a few days, then we begin a warmup
Our mostly clear skies will stick around Thursday night, with lows in the low 40s to mid-50s. Some areas will see gusty winds up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Friday will be a virtual repeat of Thursday. We will see plenty of sunshine for the weekend ahead, but...
Another beautiful, warm day
GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We will see very little change in the air flow pattern over the next couple days, so sunny and warm will be the recipe. Highs today will be in the low 90's and westerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes will get a little gusty in the late afternoon and early evening, then become light out of the west tonight. Under mostly clear skies, tonight's lows will be in the low 40's to low 50's.
50% chance of thunderstorms
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The combination of very warm daytime highs and monsoonal moisture from the south will give us a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms today. Highs will be in the low 90's and NW winds at 5-10 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. The chance of thunderstorms will diminish tonight, but rain showers will extend into early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 50's and winds become light and variable after midnight.
