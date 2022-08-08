Read full article on original website
Lincoln Riley reportedly squabbled with Oklahoma about facilities, resources
Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made big headlines when he left the Sooners for the USC job. There were some jabs, albeit worth taking seriously, that Riley was afraid of making the move into the SEC. As it turns out, Riley might not have been afraid of the challenge of...
New Chickasha coach fields a team brimming with vast potential
By Nate Aker Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks. HEAD COACH Eric Gibson, first season 2021 AT A ...
KOCO
High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about college
DEL CITY, Okla. — High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about where to go to college. For one Del City football player, it meant getting dozens of calls and letters from recruiters across the country. KOCO 5 spoke with Jaedon Foreman about what that process has been like.
pdjnews.com
After film session incident, Cale Gundy ‘accepts
Longtime University of Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy has resigned owing to a film-session incident when he read aloud from a player’s tablet and uttered a racial slur. Gundy announced the decision with a lengthy statement on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. “Last week, during a film session,...
Petition To Rehire Coach Cale Gundy Surpasses 8,000 Signatures
A petition for the University of Oklahoma to rehire coach Cale Gundy hit 8,700 signatures Wednesday morning. Gundy stepped down after repeatedly using a racially-charged word during a team film sessions.
COMMENTARY: Brent Venables' Actions Are Backing up His Words at Oklahoma
In accepting Cale Gundy's resignation this weekend, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables reinforced that no one person is bigger than OU's program.
Justin Broiles Taking Pride in Playing This Year's Version of 'The Roy'
Superman's legend still lives on in Norman, and Justin Broiles is aiming to replicate the success.
Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners
Transfer from OU "not throwing shade," but likes his situation better in Fayetteville.
kgou.org
Texas students help make up for enrollment losses at Oklahoma colleges
Brayden Sieau knows it might be an anecdotal observation. But still, he can’t help but notice something about his fellow drivers around his college campus. “I honestly think that I see more Texas license plates in Norman than Oklahoma license plates,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy.”
Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma QB pledge and Elite 11 MVP, should be higher than No. 99 in SI99: Making the case
Sports Illustrated released its SI99 rankings Tuesday, listing the top 99 football prospects in America for the class of 2023. These lists are always subjective and fluid, particularly during the football season, so I imagine there will be some tweaks over the coming weeks. But one ranking stuck ...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
kosu.org
Headlines: Norman turnpike expansion, Critical Race Theory & Remembering Clu Galager
A turnpike expansion in Norman clears another hurdle. (NewsOK) Attorney General rejects call of new hearing for Richard Glossip. (NewsOK) Contract termination proceedings for Epic officially come to an end. (Tulsa World) Western Heights Board slams audit. (NewsOK) ACLU Oklahoma files lawsuit over the state’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban....
Norman barbecue restaurant co-owners continue to serve in honor of late son/nephew’s memory
A small barbecue joint in Norman near Lake Thunderbird has a story that goes beyond just smoking meat. After losing their beloved family member about 4 months ago, the co-owners of Bibbs Smokehouse and Catering Co. said it’s been hard, but they're are pushing on in his memory.
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
ou.edu
OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel
The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
KOCO
OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
bookriot.com
“I will do what I can for damage control”: Abortion Information Misinformation within Oklahoma City’s METRO Library
I really wish folks would get the whole story before they go running around spreading inaccurate information. People are just so eager to create a villian or miscarriage of justice or something to make them feel better — Larry White, Executive Director*. An anonymous source reached out to me...
