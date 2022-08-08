Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
cityandstateny.com
Proposed Midtown shelter for asylum-seekers raises concerns about safety, size
An attorney for Legal Aid said New York City’s plan to house 600 asylum seekers in one single facility could be a violation of state regulations and create safety issues for migrants who are housed there. The city on Thursday put out a request for proposals to shelter operators...
cityandstateny.com
New York City’s IT czar answers to monkeypox website failures
When New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a reorganizing of the city’s technology-related offices and agencies at the beginning of his term, he said the overhaul would, in part, “improve the delivery of government services.” But New Yorkers attempting to access monkeypox vaccine appointments last month were met with déjà vu in the form of websites that failed under demand.
cityandstateny.com
NYC school budget cuts are again moving forward – for now
For the time being, the New York City Department of Education is once again slated to move forward with its original budget – the latest chapter of the legal battle between city officials and the swell of advocates, teachers and families who’ve condemned funding cuts to city schools.
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
cityandstateny.com
The 2022 Transportation Power 100
No matter how you like to get around, New York’s got options. You can go by car, you can go by plane, you can go by bus, you can go by train. In New York City, you can travel mile after mile in a subway system that ranks among the world’s largest. Above ground on the city’s crowded streets, cars, buses, taxis, Ubers and Lyfts zip around alongside a rising mass of bicycles. Then there are the electric bikes, electric scooters and mopeds on offer from an array of micromobility startups, as well as the ferries, the helicopter taxis and countless other transportation innovations cropping up each year. And of course, there are the good old-fashioned – and in several cases newly refashioned – airports, highways, bridges and tunnels used to transport people and goods all across the state and beyond.
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: The removal of women and gender-expansive people from Rikers Island takes on a new urgency
Eleven people detained at Rikers Island have died so far this year, including three in a single week at the start of the summer. Among them is Mary Yehudah, who had been at the Rose M. Singer Center – the women’s jail known as Rosie’s – for four months when she reportedly overdosed. According to her lawyer, the 31-year-old had no felony record and had been seeking substance use and mental health treatment.
cityandstateny.com
Migrant families are being separated when entering NYC shelter system: Advocates
Migrant families who are arriving at New York City homeless shelters amid an influx of asylum seekers from Latin America are sometimes being split up because they do not have the proper documentation to prove they are a family unit, according to advocates. In at least two cases identified by Catholic Charities, the families have chosen to stay on the street instead of being divided into separate shelter units.
cityandstateny.com
Penn Station redo and skyscapaper plan may lead to a repeat of past mistakes
The myriad network of lawmakers, real estate developers, advocates and small-business owners embroiled in the Penn Station redevelopment seem to agree on one thing: The station is overdue for a face-lift. Though it remains the busiest train station in the country, the entirely underground structure sports no natural light, cramped platforms and corridors, and a plethora of confusing signage.
cityandstateny.com
With Penn Station’s rebirth in the making, a look at other transit hub rehabs
By moving forward with plans to renovate Penn Station, New York joins a growing list of cities that are hoping a major rail station redevelopment can help to revitalize the surrounding area. Many of the plans share key elements: preserving and upgrading historic structures, adding better connections among different transportation...
