Harvard Medical School
Ready-made CAR T Cells
CAR T-cell immunotherapy is a powerful approach for treating certain leukemias and lymphomas, but it’s not available for many patients who need it. A new technique developed by researchers at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital could make CAR T-cell therapy more widely accessible. Findings are described...
Medical News Today
Diabetes: Experimental drug may help restore insulin-producing cells
Researchers investigated whether they can reprogram pancreatic stem cell-like cells into insulin-producing beta-cells for potential diabetes treatment. They found that the genes that regulate insulin expression could be reactivated by using a drug previously investigated for treating patients with lymphomas and multiple myeloma. The research findings suggest a possible new...
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
Healthline
Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung
Lung cancer is cancer where the tumors start in the lungs. It can either be small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Most cases of lung cancer are NSCLC. Specifically, most lung cancers start in the cells of the lungs’ bronchi, or major airways. However, tumors can...
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
IFLScience
Scientists Make Potential Breakthrough In Long-Term Asthma Treatment (In Mice)
A potential long-term treatment for asthma – the chronic and incurable condition in which your body occasionally forgets how to breathe – is showing promise, a new study in mice suggests. Unike current treatments, which mostly focus on curbing the immediate effects of asthma, this new approach, published...
Phys.org
See-through zebrafish, new imaging method put blood stem cells in high-resolution spotlight
For the first time, researchers can get a high-resolution view of single blood stem cells thanks to a little help from microscopy and zebrafish. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the University of California San Diego have developed a method for scientists to track a single blood stem cell in a live organism and then describe the ultrastructure, or architecture, of that same cell using electron microscopy. This new technique will aid researchers as they develop therapies for blood diseases and cancers.
MedicalXpress
Multiple sclerosis drug works in a surprising way
Drugs called interferon betas are common treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS), reducing relapses and slowing motor function decline. Interferon beta, a protein known to contain a zinc binding pocket, is thought to reduce proinflammatory molecules and even increase production of anti-inflammatory species in MS patients. But researchers now report in ACS Chemical Neuroscience that the molecule reduces the binding of three components—zinc, C-peptide and albumin—to red blood cells.
Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study
Aug 7 (Reuters) - A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study is needed, the company said ahead of the data presentation on Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
science.org
Adenoviral-based vaccine promotes neoantigen-specific CD8 T cell stemness and tumor rejection
Adenoviral vaccines encoding for tumor neoantigens have shown promise treating solid tumors when combined with anti–programmed cell death protein 1 (αPD-1) preclinically; however, the mechanism is not well understood. To elucidate this, Chen et al. generated Great Ape adenovirus (GAd) vaccines and treated tumor-bearing mice in combination with αPD-1 to elicit an accumulation of Tcf1+ stem-like CD8+ T cell progenitors, improving immunogenicity and antitumor efficacy. In addition, they performed a first-in-human trial on patients with metastatic mismatch repair–deficient tumors and saw a clinical response, suggesting this as a promising therapy to overcome resistance to αPD-1 treatment.
ajmc.com
CAR T Outcomes Not Significantly Affected by rrDLBCL Subgroup
With 40% of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma experiencing relapsed or refractory disease (rrDLBCL), researchers highlighted the promise of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for these patients. Researchers have characterized 4 genetically distinct subsets of tumors in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL), finding...
technologynetworks.com
Reviving Exhausted T Cells Could Improve Cancer Immunotherapy
During a battle with cancer, T cells can become exhausted and are no longer able to function properly. The early phase of exhaustion can sometimes be reversed with immunotherapy drugs, but once T cells become too exhausted, it had been thought that this state was irreversible. However, new insights from University of Pittsburgh and UPMC researchers suggest that even the most fatigued T cells can be revived.
researchgate.net
Insulin-like growth factor-1 signaling in the tumor microenvironment: Carcinogenesis, cancer drug resistance, and therapeutic potential
The tumor microenvironment fuels tumorigenesis and induces the development of resistance to anticancer drugs. A growing number of reports support that the tumor microenvironment mediates these deleterious effects partly by overexpressing insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1). IGF-1 is known for its role to support cancer progression and metastasis through the promotion of neovascularization in transforming tissues, and the promotion of the proliferation, maintenance and migration of malignant cells. Anti-IGF therapies showed potent anticancer effects and the ability to suppress cancer resistance to various chemotherapy drugs in in vivo and in vitro preclinical studies. However, high toxicity and resistance to these agents are increasingly being reported in clinical trials. We review data supporting the notion that tumor microenvironment mediates tumorigenesis partly through IGF-1 signaling pathway. We also discuss the therapeutic potential of IGF-1 receptor targeting, with special emphasis on the ability of IGF-R silencing to overcome chemotherapy drug resistance, as well as the challenges for clinical use of anti-IGF-1R therapies.
MedicalXpress
New injectable gel offers promise for tough-to-treat brain tumors
Like the hardiest weed, glioblastoma almost always springs back—usually within months after a patient's initial brain tumor is surgically removed. That is why survival rates for this cancer are just 25 percent at one year and plummet to 5 percent by the five-year mark. One of the challenges of...
NIH Director's Blog
Monoclonal antibody reduces asthma attacks in urban youth
A monoclonal antibody, mepolizumab, decreased asthma attacks by 27% in Black and Hispanic children and adolescents who have a form of severe asthma, are prone to asthma attacks and live in low-income urban neighborhoods, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. This population has been underrepresented in previous clinical trials of asthma therapeutics. The findings were published today in the journal The Lancet.
technologynetworks.com
Key Mechanism Controlling Skin Regeneration Identified
It’s sunburn season. Many of us have experienced the pain and peeling that comes from unprotected time in the sun, but we may not focus on a remarkable and vital part of the process: the regeneration of skin as the damaged tissue is replaced with new. Even without sunburn,...
Nature.com
Cellular senescence: the good, the bad and the unknown
Cellular senescence is a ubiquitous process with roles in tissue remodelling, including wound repair and embryogenesis. However, prolonged senescence can be maladaptive, leading to cancer development and age-related diseases. Cellular senescence involves cell-cycle arrest and the release of inflammatory cytokines with autocrine, paracrine and endocrine activities. Senescent cells also exhibit morphological alterations, including flattened cell bodies, vacuolization and granularity in the cytoplasm and abnormal organelles. Several biomarkers of cellular senescence have been identified, including SA-Î²gal, p16 and p21; however, few markers have high sensitivity and specificity. In addition to driving ageing, senescence of immune and parenchymal cells contributes to the development of a variety of diseases and metabolic disorders. In the kidney, senescence might have beneficial roles during development and recovery from injury, but can also contribute to the progression of acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease. Therapies that target senescence, including senolytic and senomorphic drugs, stem cell therapies and other interventions, have been shown to extend lifespan and reduce tissue injury in various animal models. Early clinical trials confirm that senotherapeutic approaches could be beneficial in human disease. However, larger clinical trials are needed to translate these approaches to patient care.
Prellis Biologics Appoints New CEO, Raises $35 Million in Series C Funding to Leverage Human Immune System Biology to De-Risk and Accelerate Therapeutics Drug Discovery and Development
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Prellis Biologics, Inc (Prellis Bio), a biotherapeutics company, today appointed Michael Nohaile, PhD as its new CEO and announced it has raised a $35 million Series C funding round, co-led by Celesta Capital and Avidity Partners with participation from Khosla Ventures, SOSV, True Ventures, and Lucas Venture Group. Dr. Nohaile joins from Generate Biomedicines and succeeds Prellis Bio founder Dr. Melanie Matheu, who will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer and retain a Board seat. The new investment brings Prellis Bio’s funding to date to $64.5 million. The capital will be used to expand Prellis Bio’s proprietary, first-in-class human immune system-based drug discovery and development platform, EXIS™ (Externalized Human Immune System). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005169/en/ Prellis Biologics CEO Michael Nohaile, PhD (Photo: Business Wire)
The new device could be an artificial pancreas for diabetics
A new device prevents immune cells from accumulating near implantable devices. The device remained functional for much longer than a typical drug-delivery implant. A new device might help develop an artificial pancreas to treat diabetes. Implantable devices and cannula placement have long been used for the treatment of diabetics. However,...
Nature.com
MEK1/2 inhibition rescues neurodegeneration by TFEB-mediated activation of autophagic lysosomal function in a model of Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, which is characterized by cognitive deficit due to synaptic loss and neuronal death. Extracellular amyloid Î² plaques are one of the pathological hallmarks of AD. The autophagic lysosomal pathway is the essential mechanism to maintain cellular homeostasis by driving clearance of protein aggregates and is dysfunctional in AD. Here, we showed that inhibiting MEK/ERK signaling using a clinically available MEK1/2 inhibitor, trametinib (GSK1120212, SNR1611), induces the protection of neurons through autophagic lysosomal activation mediated by transcription factor EB (TFEB) in a model of AD. Orally administered trametinib recovered impaired neural structures, cognitive functions, and hippocampal long-term potentiation (LTP) in 5XFAD mice. Trametinib also reduced AÎ² deposition via induction of autophagic lysosomal activation. RNA-sequencing analysis revealed upregulation of autophagic lysosomal genes by trametinib administration. In addition, trametinib inhibited TFEB phosphorylation at Ser142 and promoted its nuclear translocation, which in turn induced autophagic lysosomal related genes, indicating that trametinib activates the autophagic lysosomal process through TFEB activation. From these observations, we concluded that MEK inhibition provides neuronal protection from the AÎ² burden by increasing autophagic lysosomal activity. Thus, MEK inhibition may be an effective therapeutic strategy for AD.
