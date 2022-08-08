ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

YWCA announces new south Tulsa location

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism which seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

TCC Foundation names three honorees for 2022 Vision Dinner

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Community College Foundation has announced Tyrance Billingsley II, Alana Huges and Ron Looney as the three honorees for the 2022 Vision Dinner. Billingsley is a former TCC student and founder of Black Tech Street. Huges is the director of Tulsa grantmaking for the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

New Oklahoma organization fights for parents' school rights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma group advocating for parents' rights in school is sending a message to Tulsa Public Schools administrators after being downgraded: stop crying foul. "Our mission is to defend parents' rights," said Maria Seidler, an attorney with an organization called Legal Overwatch for Parents'...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Doctors face legal limbo

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a near-total abortion ban into law in April, the onus of the state’s single exemption fell squarely on the shoulders of doctors with his statement: “That’s something that the doctors are going to have to make a decision on to protect the life of the mother.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Sapulpa Route 66 museum prepares for expansion

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is preparing for a 60 percent expansion. This expansion will boost its visibility, exhibit space, and revenue streams. “That is our goal,” said Richard Holmes, founder and president of the nonprofit Sapulpa museum. Designed by Reed Architecture...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Some Green Country students head back to school

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students across Green Country are getting ready to go back to school this week. Today, Catoosa Public Schools, Inola Public Schools, and the Dove School of Discovery in Tulsa return for the 2022-23 school year. As students return, school districts are facing a number of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Empire Slice House offering discount for teachers statewide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Empire Slice House is offering its "Empire for Education" initiative once again. This originally kicked off in 2018 in support of teachers during the walkouts. They announced a permanent 25 percent discount for all teachers with a valid school ID across all Empire locations. This...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Abortion providers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small group gathered across the street from Planned Parenthood in Tulsa last month. Some dressed in T-shirts with “abortion must be abolished” and “murdering babies is not right” printed across the back. They listened to a man reading from the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OHP participating in America's Best Looking Cruiser contest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is participating in the 9th Annual American Association of State Troopers "America's Best Looking Cruiser" calendar contest. Voting began August 9 at noon and will run through 5 p.m. on August 25. OHP asks for help spreading the word and for the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, threatening a representative

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville man pleaded guilty Wednesday for cyberstalking and making multiple threatening statements against U.S. Representative Kevin Hern and his family. Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39, pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, threatening to kidnap and assault a member of Congress and threatening to kidnap and assault the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Muskogee Fire Department faces budget, staffing issues

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Fire Department is aware of the reputation firefighters have for being excellent chefs. It’s one they’re proud of. When they sat down for that famous firefighter dinner on Sunday night, there were plenty of extra seats at the table. Between injuries...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year canceled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has canceled its fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year, issued on Tuesday. EMSA responded to a limited number of suspected heat-related illness call in the Tulsa area on Tuesday, and coupled with the lower temperatures in Green Country, the heat alert has been allowed to expire.
TULSA, OK

