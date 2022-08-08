Read full article on original website
KTUL
Chief Deputy appointment made for Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — James Rea has been appointed as Chief Deputy for Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith. Rea is replacing Keri Fothergill who recently returned to the City of Tulsa as their chief administrative officer. Rea has supported Tulsa County in legal services since March of 2019 as...
YWCA announces new south Tulsa location
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism which seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
TCC Foundation names three honorees for 2022 Vision Dinner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Community College Foundation has announced Tyrance Billingsley II, Alana Huges and Ron Looney as the three honorees for the 2022 Vision Dinner. Billingsley is a former TCC student and founder of Black Tech Street. Huges is the director of Tulsa grantmaking for the...
Creek County DA assigned to investigate Tulsa Co. candidate's possible campaign violation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Attorney General’s Office appointed Creek County District Attorney Max Cook on Tuesday to investigate a Tulsa County commissioner candidate accused of campaign violations, according to records obtained by NewsChannel 8. Bob Jack, who’s running to represent District 3 as a Tulsa County Commissioner,...
New Oklahoma organization fights for parents' school rights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma group advocating for parents' rights in school is sending a message to Tulsa Public Schools administrators after being downgraded: stop crying foul. "Our mission is to defend parents' rights," said Maria Seidler, an attorney with an organization called Legal Overwatch for Parents'...
'Return to normal': Tulsa County schools optimistic for upcoming semester
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For years, COVID has dictated how schools operated – Outbreaks decided when school went virtual or when students could return to the classroom. For the first time since 2020, schools are expecting a "normal" start to the year. "Things seemed to have reached more...
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Doctors face legal limbo
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a near-total abortion ban into law in April, the onus of the state’s single exemption fell squarely on the shoulders of doctors with his statement: “That’s something that the doctors are going to have to make a decision on to protect the life of the mother.”
Stitt signs bill prohibiting release of video showing death of officer in line of duty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff Regalado joined Tulsa Police Department Chief Larsen and Senator John Haste as Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 968 into law. This law will prohibit the release of videos showing the death of an officer in the line of duty unless a...
Sapulpa Route 66 museum prepares for expansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is preparing for a 60 percent expansion. This expansion will boost its visibility, exhibit space, and revenue streams. “That is our goal,” said Richard Holmes, founder and president of the nonprofit Sapulpa museum. Designed by Reed Architecture...
Some Green Country students head back to school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students across Green Country are getting ready to go back to school this week. Today, Catoosa Public Schools, Inola Public Schools, and the Dove School of Discovery in Tulsa return for the 2022-23 school year. As students return, school districts are facing a number of...
Oklahoma State University student recognized by Western Governors for leadership
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On July 24 through 26, Oklahoma State University graduate student Aspen Lenning attended the inaugural Western Governors' Leadership Institute in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. This is a new program developed to recognize and reward the effective exercise of leadership by young adults across the West. Lenning...
Empire Slice House offering discount for teachers statewide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Empire Slice House is offering its "Empire for Education" initiative once again. This originally kicked off in 2018 in support of teachers during the walkouts. They announced a permanent 25 percent discount for all teachers with a valid school ID across all Empire locations. This...
'Situation of catastrophic proportions': School districts struggle to fill all positions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For Broken Arrow Public Schools, the summer has been filled with hiring. Like many others in Green Country, they're working hard to make sure there's enough staff to start the year. "So teacher-wise, we have about 20 openings district-wide and most of them are our...
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Abortion providers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small group gathered across the street from Planned Parenthood in Tulsa last month. Some dressed in T-shirts with “abortion must be abolished” and “murdering babies is not right” printed across the back. They listened to a man reading from the...
Epic Charter School reaches full compliance milestone with OK Virtual Charter School BOE
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The leaders of Epic Charter School have announced the organization has reached full compliance with its authorizer, Oklahoma's Statewide Virtual Charter School Board of Education. This was voted on Tuesday during the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board meeting, ending an almost two-year process to bring...
OHP participating in America's Best Looking Cruiser contest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is participating in the 9th Annual American Association of State Troopers "America's Best Looking Cruiser" calendar contest. Voting began August 9 at noon and will run through 5 p.m. on August 25. OHP asks for help spreading the word and for the...
Bartlesville man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, threatening a representative
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville man pleaded guilty Wednesday for cyberstalking and making multiple threatening statements against U.S. Representative Kevin Hern and his family. Keith Charles Eisenberger, 39, pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, threatening to kidnap and assault a member of Congress and threatening to kidnap and assault the...
Muskogee Fire Department faces budget, staffing issues
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Fire Department is aware of the reputation firefighters have for being excellent chefs. It’s one they’re proud of. When they sat down for that famous firefighter dinner on Sunday night, there were plenty of extra seats at the table. Between injuries...
Fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — EMSA has canceled its fourth Medical Heat Alert of the year, issued on Tuesday. EMSA responded to a limited number of suspected heat-related illness call in the Tulsa area on Tuesday, and coupled with the lower temperatures in Green Country, the heat alert has been allowed to expire.
