Birmingham, AL

birminghamtimes.com

Why Deadly Street Racing in Birmingham May be Tough to End

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond and Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr on Tuesday joined Mayor Randall Woodfin to address incidents of exhibition driving, which has been involved in two deaths of teenagers in the city in less than a month. Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is “working hard to combat”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham City Councilors: Deadly Exhibition Driving Costing Innocent Lives

With two teenagers recently killed in connection with exhibition driving incidents in the city, members of the Birmingham City Council’s transportation committee said a “disregard for life” is putting more lives in jeopardy. On Sunday, five were shot during an incident, including 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston who died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster Fire Department changes hiring requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department recently changed their job description for hiring potential firefighters. In the past, Alabaster Fire could only hire those already certified as a firefighter and EMT, now that is not the case. To help with their growth, diversity and recruiting, Alabaster Fire can...
ALABASTER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One injured in officer-involved shooting in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Brighton Wednesday. The Brighton Police Department said the incident happened on Main Street and the person injured was taken to UAB to undergo surgery. Police said the officer involved was not injured, but no additional details...
BRIGHTON, AL
AL.com

Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police

A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
BRIGHTON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD arrest man for human trafficking

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department arrested a man for human trafficking on Monday, August 8. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), 25-year-old Jose Misael Jimenez Mendoza is charged with concealing, harboring, and shielding unauthorized alien. Mendoza was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being held […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Low gas prices in Alabaster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - I drove around alabaster in search of low gas prices and came to find prices as low as $3.08 at the Neighborhood Walmart on Highway 119 in Alabaster. On Highway 119 in Alabaster, you’ll find gas prices lower than $3.30, however, other parts of Alabaster show prices $3.30 and above.
ALABASTER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman killed in collision with train in Birmingham

73-year-old Diane Hampton Jones died Sunday, August 7, 2022, after the vehicle she was driving was hit by a train in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the crash happened at 15th Place SW at Pearson Avenue SW in Birmingham just after 5:00 P.M. The Birmingham Police Department is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
Village Living

Council discusses eyesore property, car thefts and pet waste

A resolution passed at the Aug. 9 by the Mountain Brook City Council will soon bring relief to residents who have dealt with a neighboring nuisance. The council passed the action requiring that the owner of the property at 751 Bentley Drive remove the structure that was severely damaged by a fallen tree. Several residents spoke during the meeting, citing that the dilapidated house is an eyesore that is a hazard and is negatively impacting their property value.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL

