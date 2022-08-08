Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Hearing looks ahead to first trial involving 2019 kidnapping, murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The first trial involving the 2019 kidnapping and murder of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney is scheduled in October 2022. Defendants Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown will be tried first on federal kidnapping counts in individual trials this fall and later in state court for capital murder.
Court records show extensive criminal history for person of interest in arson, homicide
Police have not yet been able to locate 35-year-old Youit DeWitt Jones. Jones is a person of interest in the case of a body found inside a burning abandoned house in the Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham Tuesday morning. Birmingham Police said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous. He is...
Birmingham man sentenced to more than 3 years on firearm charge
A Birmingham man was sentenced to more than three years in jail on a firearm charge Tuesday.
Birmingham attorney accused of trying to smuggle heroin into county jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Birmingham attorney was arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into the Jefferson County jail where his client is being held, the sheriff's office said. Learn more in the video above. Jefferson County sheriff's Investigators were alerted on Sunday to a plot to bring...
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
David Swift pleads not guilty to charge of murder in Karen Swift's death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with killing his ex-wife in a 2011 cold case says he's not guilty. David Swift appeared in a Dyer County court Wednesday morning, after being extradited from Birmingham, Alabama to face a premeditated first-degree murder charge in the death of Karen Swift. Swift...
Arrest made in connection to shooting at Tuscaloosa restaurant
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) announced a second arrest Wednesday stemming from an investigation after a shooting at a local restaurant last month. Timothy Powell, 39, was arrested August 5 on a warrant for first-degree assault. The arrest was made less than a week after another suspect, 24-year-old Corey Lewis, was arrested in connection to the same shooting.
Birmingham-area attorney charged with smuggling drugs into jail for client
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested an attorney who allegedly brought contraband into the jail while visiting a client over the weekend. According to authorities, investigators were alerted about an alleged plot to bring contraband into the jail. Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, attorney Harrison Jones came to the jail to […]
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police
A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
One person shot by police in Brighton, Alabama; ALEA investigating
BRIGHTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a Brighton police officer shot someone Wednesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Brighton Police Chief Larry Woods said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Mian Street. Details about what led to the shooting haven't been released. The...
Attorney charged with bringing drugs into Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A lawyer was arrested Sunday during an investigation into a reported plot to bring contraband into the Jefferson County Jail. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was alerted to the plot and were able to find validity in the report and supporting evidence that the report was true.
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
Special back-to-school escort for young daughters of slain Alabama deputy
BESSEMER, Ala. — The two young daughters of Brad Johnson, the Bibb County, Alabama sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty in June, got a special back-to-school escort on Tuesday. Watch the video above!. Livy and Lana Johnson lost their father on June 30, one day...
Hueytown PD: Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — Authorities in Hueytown, Alabama said a man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday morning. The Hueytown Police Department said it responded to a report of a person shot on Hueytown Road at 9:13 a.m. Officers arrived to find a man dead in the yard outside the residence.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday. Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a domestic violence situation. The area was Sunset Drive and Hueytown Drive. No additional information has been provided. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
Arson, death investigation underway in Bush Hills neighborhood
An arson and death investigation are underway after first responders found a body during a search after a house fire Tuesday morning.
Arrest made in shooting death of 19-year-old at driving exhibition in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in the shooting death of a 19-year-old during a driving exhibition in Birmingham Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said Ja'Kia Winston was one of five people shot during the gathering in the 800 Block of 2nd Avenue North. Police said 23-year-old...
Birmingham prayer vigil held for Nathan Gemeinhart who vanished Monday; GoFundMe set up for family
A prayer vigil was held Tuesday night for a Jefferson County husband and father of four who disappeared Monday morning. Nathan Gemeinhart, 42, left his southern Jefferson County home about 7:45 a.m. Monday and was going to check on some properties over on the west side of the county. He...
Person of interest sought after body found inside burning abandoned house in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A person of interest is being sought after one person was found dead inside an abandoned house after it burned Tuesday morning, according to Birmingham police. Police said 35-year-old Youitt De Witt Jones was named a person of interest in connection to the incident. The...
