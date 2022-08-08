ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to shooting at Tuscaloosa restaurant

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) announced a second arrest Wednesday stemming from an investigation after a shooting at a local restaurant last month. Timothy Powell, 39, was arrested August 5 on a warrant for first-degree assault. The arrest was made less than a week after another suspect, 24-year-old Corey Lewis, was arrested in connection to the same shooting.
AL.com

Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police

A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
wvtm13.com

One person shot by police in Brighton, Alabama; ALEA investigating

BRIGHTON, Ala. — An investigation is underway after a Brighton police officer shot someone Wednesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Brighton Police Chief Larry Woods said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Mian Street. Details about what led to the shooting haven't been released. The...
ABC 33/40 News

Attorney charged with bringing drugs into Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A lawyer was arrested Sunday during an investigation into a reported plot to bring contraband into the Jefferson County Jail. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was alerted to the plot and were able to find validity in the report and supporting evidence that the report was true.
AL.com

Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
wvtm13.com

Hueytown PD: Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — Authorities in Hueytown, Alabama said a man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday morning. The Hueytown Police Department said it responded to a report of a person shot on Hueytown Road at 9:13 a.m. Officers arrived to find a man dead in the yard outside the residence.
wbrc.com

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
wbrc.com

Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday. Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a domestic violence situation. The area was Sunset Drive and Hueytown Drive. No additional information has been provided. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
