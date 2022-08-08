ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12B6PW_0h9deyvD00

Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.

Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.

United are still said to be in the race to sign Frenkie De Jong however people are aware that the club may now be looking at alternatives to sign this summer.

United have already been linked with a move for Adrien Rabiot with some sources suggesting that a deal could very much be done.

The Red Devils have now also been linked with a move for another midfielder, this time a player from La Liga side Real Betis.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

A new report from Diario AS reporter Mirko Calemme claims that United are interested in Real Betis midfielder, Guido Rodriguez.

The report has stated, “Manchester United have begun contacts for Real Betis' Guido Rodríguez. He would cost around €20m.”

Rodriguez is primarily seen as a defensive midfielder, a position that was proved to be of importance once again during United’s game against Brighton.

The 28 year old would cost United a reported €20million and could be a part of a new midfield duo alongside the also rumoured Rabiot.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Axel Tuanzebe
Person
Guido Rodríguez
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Eric Striker
Person
Adrien Rabiot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Betis#Chelsea#Red Devils#La Liga#Imago#Diario As#United A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joins Everton from Lille

LONDON (AP) — After taking advice from his international teammate Romelu Lukaku, Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana joined Everton on Tuesday from Lille. Everton said the 20-year-old Onana signed a five-year deal. It did not reveal the transfer fee Everton will pay the French club. British media reported it was about 35 million euros ($36 million).
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: The completed tournament field with France and Brazil as favorites

2022 is a World Cup year, but we'll have to wait until the winter before we see the biggest international soccer competition take center stage. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar in November, with the opening match set for Nov. 21 and the final scheduled for Dec. 18. As it stands, all 32 spots have been filled and qualification has been completed.
FIFA
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy