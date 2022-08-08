ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bliss, TX

Days Inn hotel guest arrested, accused of vandalism, threatening hotel staff

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a man was arrested and accused of vandalizing a hotel and threatening the staff on Sunday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez. The incident happened around 2:33 a.m. at the Days Inn hotel located at 10635 Gateway West. Officers...
El Paso man accused of saying 'I'll show her what a real active shooter is'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of threatening to harm his girlfriend's parents had a firearm, armored vest and a machete in his vehicle, El Paso police stated. Joshua Roberto Trevizo, 40, allegedly got into an argument with girlfriend, Maria Cortez, 33, over their dog. Cortez told...
EPPD: Warning issued to parents over house parties promoted on social media

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued a message to parents warning it was "urgent." The department is warning the public about attending random “house parties” or “mansion parties” that are promoted on social media, the police release stated. Numerous shootings,...
35-year-old man dies after shooting near Super 8 hotel in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 35-year-old man is dead after being shot near the Super 8 by Wyndham hotel in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to a Las Cruces Police Department spokesman. The spokesman said the man died from his injuries. One other person was injured, according to police.
Some Lower Valley residents concerned after string of vehicle vandalism

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. CBS4 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
Las Cruces Police Department investigate body found

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday, according to a police department spokesman. The body was reportedly found on Lohman Avenue. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most interesting...
Fundraiser in El Paso aims to support service members and their families

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Endeavors, the largest provider of supportive services for veterans and their families, is hosting a fundraiser in partnership with Nami El Paso. For a small fee, thrill seekers can rappel 11 stories from the Coronado Tower in West El Paso, which was the location...
Firefighters put out house fire in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a house fire near the Coronado Country Club in northwest El Paso Tuesday, the department confirmed. The fire happed at 6000 block of Bandolero Drive, according to EPFD. Crews knocked down the fire before it could spread...
One person injured after crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
