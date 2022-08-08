Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Days Inn hotel guest arrested, accused of vandalism, threatening hotel staff
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a man was arrested and accused of vandalizing a hotel and threatening the staff on Sunday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez. The incident happened around 2:33 a.m. at the Days Inn hotel located at 10635 Gateway West. Officers...
Teen arrested in connection to death of 21-year-old man that happened at 'mansion party'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen has been arrested in connection to the death of a 21-year-old man that happened at a "mansion party." Deputies arrested 18-year-old Isaac Carlos and charged him with manslaughter after 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez was shot and killed. Deputies were called to the Hospitals...
El Paso man accused of saying 'I'll show her what a real active shooter is'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of threatening to harm his girlfriend's parents had a firearm, armored vest and a machete in his vehicle, El Paso police stated. Joshua Roberto Trevizo, 40, allegedly got into an argument with girlfriend, Maria Cortez, 33, over their dog. Cortez told...
New DNA technology expected to help more decades old cold cases says sheriff
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The new technology used to identify Dorothy Harrison in the 37-year-old cold cases opened more doors and could help with other cold cases within Doña Ana County. CBS4 spoke with Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart and she said there are about 10...
Man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini accused of threatening victim with weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man arrested at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church in east El Paso reportedly swore at and threatened another man, according to a sworn statement released by the El Paso Police Department Monday. Efren Castaneda, 44, reportedly said "You are f****** dead or you...
El Paso man arrested, accused of being in possession of marijuana, prescription pills
A man was arrested and accused of being in possession of marijuana and prescription pills during a traffic stop in far east El Paso. Deputies arrested 24-year-old Victor Gonzalez. The traffic stop happened Saturday at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance Drive. During the investigation, deputies said they found marijuana...
Juarez man in connection to deadly Santa Teresa crash to be held without bond
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Juarez man accused of driving a vehicle that was involved in a deadly crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico will remain in jail without bond. A judge found 19-year-old, Julio-Garcia Rascon, not willing to comply with the law enforcement or orders of the...
El Paso Border Patrol agents rescue dozens of migrants at 2 separate stash houses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol rescued dozens of migrants from two different stash houses. Officials discovered a human smuggling stash house near North Loop Drive and North Carolina Drive. Agents encountered 11 migrants, five from Guatemala, four from Mexico, and two from El Salvador. An...
Las Cruces police say there was no officer watching over armed-robbery suspect in hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — CBS4 has learned the Las Cruces Police Department did not have an officer to watch over a suspect that was transferred to University Medical Center of El Paso who was involved in an armed robbery. Joshua Lopez, a suspect, walked out of the El...
Las Cruces police search for man suspected of stealing more than 2 dozen guns from store
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are looking for a man suspected of stealing more than a dozen guns from a gun store in Las Cruces on Friday. The Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man.
El Paso Animal Protection Officers awarded custody of a dog cruelly treated, city says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services Animal Protection Officers were awarded custody of a dog named Peyton after an investigation revealed that the dog had been kept in a deplorable condition, according to the City of El Paso. The court determined that the animal was cruelly...
El Paso police asks parents to be wary of house parties promoted on social media
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued an "urgent message" Monday about house parties that are being promoted on social media. El Paso police say numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these house parties, also known as mansion parties, some of which resulted in death.
35-year-old man dies after shooting near Super 8 hotel in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 35-year-old man is dead after being shot near the Super 8 by Wyndham hotel in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to a Las Cruces Police Department spokesman. The spokesman said the man died from his injuries. One other person was injured, according to police.
Some Lower Valley residents concerned after string of vehicle vandalism
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. CBS4 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
Las Cruces Police Department investigate body found
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday, according to a police department spokesman. The body was reportedly found on Lohman Avenue. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most interesting...
Fundraiser in El Paso aims to support service members and their families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Endeavors, the largest provider of supportive services for veterans and their families, is hosting a fundraiser in partnership with Nami El Paso. For a small fee, thrill seekers can rappel 11 stories from the Coronado Tower in West El Paso, which was the location...
Firefighters put out house fire in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a house fire near the Coronado Country Club in northwest El Paso Tuesday, the department confirmed. The fire happed at 6000 block of Bandolero Drive, according to EPFD. Crews knocked down the fire before it could spread...
One person injured after crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
