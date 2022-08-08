ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon, TN

radionwtn.com

Cottage Grove Fall Festival Plans Underway

Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Plans for the Cottage Grove Fall Festival were discussed at this week’s Cottage Grove Legislative Council meeting. A tentative date has been set for Thursday, October 20, with rain date October 27. The time will be 5 to 8:30 pm. The Festival will be held at Cardinal Park. Activities will include a giant marshmallow roast, pumpkin carving contest, pie-in-the-face contest, best pie contest, largest pumpkin contest, small pumpkin decorating, chili cook off, and hay rides. Food will be available. Plans will be finalized at the next meeting.
COTTAGE GROVE, TN
radionwtn.com

Pet Pantry Opens At Paris-Henry Co. Animal Shelter

Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Animal Shelter staff has opened a pantry which contains dog food, cat food and supplies for the pets of people in need. Ricky Anderson of the Animal Shelter said, “We’re hoping the community gets involved and helps keep it stocked.”. As is the...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Annual Hummingbird Banding Event Saturday At Refuge

Springville, Tenn.–The annual Hummingbird Banding Event will be happening at the Tennessee NWR Visitor Center at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville this weekend, Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 pm with special programs on hummingbirds happening at 11 am and 1 pm. This is the refuge’s...
SPRINGVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe

Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
HENRY, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Fire marshal investigates fire

MURRAY – A fire that started at a North 12th Street business Wednesday morning is being investigated by the City of Murray’s fire marshal to determine the cause. Murray Fire Department Chief Eric Pologruto said a structure fire at 110 North 12th St. – which is home to Southern Soul Boutique – was reported at about 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. The first unit to arrive on scene reported smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered to find heavy smoke inside the business, and after locating the fire, they were able to extinguish the bulk of it, Pologruto said.
MURRAY, KY
newsleaderonline.com

Carroll County General Sessions

The following cases were bound over to the Grand Jury last week in Carroll County General Sessions Court:. •Roy Lee Ellis, Washington Street, Camden, bound over on Failure to Appear, Meth-Manufacturing, Deliver, Sale, or Possess with Intent; dismissed a charged of Violation of Sexual Offender Registry. •Michael Webb, Walnut Avenue,...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mugshots : Madison County : 08/09/22 – 08/10/22

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/10/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

ARPA Funds Approved for Obion and Troy by Budget Committee

The Obion County Budget Committee has approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for projects in Obion and Troy. While both communities recently received Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation funding, additional monies are needed to complete infrastructure improvements. During Monday’s meeting, Obion Mayor Rodney Underwood, and Troy...
TROY, TN
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Baptist-Union City Recognized By U.S. News & World Report

Union City, Tenn.–Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
UNION CITY, TN
WREG

Man rams, points gun at car with wife, child inside during chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Dyersburg man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at a car his wife and a 2-year-old were in during a car chase. Dyersburg Police said officers arrived on Cedar Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning and saw a vehicle ramming another vehicle and causing a wreck. The driver, […]
DYERSBURG, TN

