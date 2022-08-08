Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Cottage Grove Fall Festival Plans Underway
Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Plans for the Cottage Grove Fall Festival were discussed at this week’s Cottage Grove Legislative Council meeting. A tentative date has been set for Thursday, October 20, with rain date October 27. The time will be 5 to 8:30 pm. The Festival will be held at Cardinal Park. Activities will include a giant marshmallow roast, pumpkin carving contest, pie-in-the-face contest, best pie contest, largest pumpkin contest, small pumpkin decorating, chili cook off, and hay rides. Food will be available. Plans will be finalized at the next meeting.
radionwtn.com
Pet Pantry Opens At Paris-Henry Co. Animal Shelter
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Animal Shelter staff has opened a pantry which contains dog food, cat food and supplies for the pets of people in need. Ricky Anderson of the Animal Shelter said, “We’re hoping the community gets involved and helps keep it stocked.”. As is the...
radionwtn.com
Annual Hummingbird Banding Event Saturday At Refuge
Springville, Tenn.–The annual Hummingbird Banding Event will be happening at the Tennessee NWR Visitor Center at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville this weekend, Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. – 3 pm with special programs on hummingbirds happening at 11 am and 1 pm. This is the refuge’s...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
The Big Country Breakfast and Bake Sale will be held at the Montezuma Community Center from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Come on out and enjoy homemade biscuits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, juice or milk all for $7 per plate. Bake sale items are donated and priced accordingly.
‘Not Our Children’: Gun vaults installed at schools to enhance safety in Perry County
Sheriff Nick Weems enhanced his “Not Our Children” campaign following the Uvalde massacre. The community stepped up, donating more than $20,000 to enhance school security with more training, education and prevention methods.
thunderboltradio.com
Studies Continue for Costs and Location of Possible New Obion County Middle School
The study of a new combined middle school in Obion County continues. Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News the school board has requested a study concerning the possible joining of sixth thru eighth grade students.(AUDIO) During the August meeting, school board members voted 6-to-1, to explore the idea...
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton missing teen
Lameiya Buckanan disappeared on July 15 and hasn't been seen since. Her mother says every day has been a nightmare.
thunderboltradio.com
‘Coaches Corner’ at a different corner for first time in 42 years
For the first time in 42 years, WCMT’s “Coaches Corner” will have a new home at Blue Oak Oyster Bar & Grill in downtown Martin. Since 1981, “Coaches Corner” has been a fixture on Saturday mornings from 8:30 until 10:00 at The Hearth. When The...
radionwtn.com
Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe
Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
Murray Ledger & Times
Fire marshal investigates fire
MURRAY – A fire that started at a North 12th Street business Wednesday morning is being investigated by the City of Murray’s fire marshal to determine the cause. Murray Fire Department Chief Eric Pologruto said a structure fire at 110 North 12th St. – which is home to Southern Soul Boutique – was reported at about 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. The first unit to arrive on scene reported smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered to find heavy smoke inside the business, and after locating the fire, they were able to extinguish the bulk of it, Pologruto said.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
newsleaderonline.com
Carroll County General Sessions
The following cases were bound over to the Grand Jury last week in Carroll County General Sessions Court:. •Roy Lee Ellis, Washington Street, Camden, bound over on Failure to Appear, Meth-Manufacturing, Deliver, Sale, or Possess with Intent; dismissed a charged of Violation of Sexual Offender Registry. •Michael Webb, Walnut Avenue,...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/09/22 – 08/10/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/10/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
radionwtn.com
Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns
Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
thunderboltradio.com
ARPA Funds Approved for Obion and Troy by Budget Committee
The Obion County Budget Committee has approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for projects in Obion and Troy. While both communities recently received Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation funding, additional monies are needed to complete infrastructure improvements. During Monday’s meeting, Obion Mayor Rodney Underwood, and Troy...
KSP seeks public assistance with Hickman County cold case
Kentucky State Police need help resolving a 37-year-old cold case.
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
WBBJ
Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
radionwtn.com
Baptist-Union City Recognized By U.S. News & World Report
Union City, Tenn.–Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
Man rams, points gun at car with wife, child inside during chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Dyersburg man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at a car his wife and a 2-year-old were in during a car chase. Dyersburg Police said officers arrived on Cedar Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning and saw a vehicle ramming another vehicle and causing a wreck. The driver, […]
