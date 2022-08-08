MURRAY – A fire that started at a North 12th Street business Wednesday morning is being investigated by the City of Murray’s fire marshal to determine the cause. Murray Fire Department Chief Eric Pologruto said a structure fire at 110 North 12th St. – which is home to Southern Soul Boutique – was reported at about 7:55 a.m. Wednesday. The first unit to arrive on scene reported smoke coming from the building. Firefighters entered to find heavy smoke inside the business, and after locating the fire, they were able to extinguish the bulk of it, Pologruto said.

