Harper's Bazaar
How the WNBA Could Have Saved Brittney Griner
Before the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury tipped off against Connecticut Sun last Thursday evening, both teams huddled up at center court. The lights dimmed as the Sun's PA announcer called for a moment of silence. It was meant to pay tribute to Phoenix center Brittney Griner, who had earlier that day been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession and smuggling of vape cartridges that contained hashish oil. The United States government has designated Griner as wrongfully detained.
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson named in World Cup squad after 12 year absence
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson will suit up for her fifth World Cup after a 12 year absence, making her return to the national team. The 41-year old has been included in a 12-strong Opals team for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup which gets underway in Sydney on September 22.
NBA・
A WNBA All-Star returned to the court 10 weeks after giving birth, then brought her baby to the post-game press conference
Napheesa Collier gave birth to her daughter, Mila Bazzell, on May 25. Just 74 days later, the 2-time WNBA All-Star started for the Minnesota Lynx.
SB Nation
The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be
The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News
The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
NBC Sports
Diana Taurasi to miss rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad strain
The Phoenix Mercury announced on Monday that Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season due to a quad strain. Taurasi, 40, didn’t play in the Mercury’s last two games after appearing in every other game this season. To replace Taurasi, the Mercury signed Yvonne...
WNBA conditions under scrutiny after Sparks players forced to sleep in airport
The working conditions of WNBA athletes have come under scrutiny again after Los Angeles Sparks players were forced to sleep at an airport when their flight was cancelled. The Sparks had beaten the Washington Mystics on Sunday night but their flight back to LA was cancelled at 1am and then rescheduled for 9am.
UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery
UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery. Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday. The Minnesota native will be "regularly...
Porterville Recorder
Sports on TV
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S) ESPN2 — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team (France), Paris. NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs Switzerland, Group B, Edmonton, Canada. 6 p.m. NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs Canada, Group A, Edmonton,...
NFL・
Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update
The Phoenix Mercury were hit with a devastating injury update ahead of their final stretch of the regular season. Currently outside of the playoffs looking in, the Mercury will be down one of their star players for the remainder of the season. According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, Diana Taurasi will see her 2022 season […] The post Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
ESPN
Star guard Arike Ogunbowale will miss first-round series for Dallas Wings and it 'hurts my heart'
Two-time WNBA All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale will miss the rest of the WNBA regular season and the Dallas Wings' first-round playoff matchup after undergoing a successful iliac crest core muscle avulsion repair, the team announced Tuesday. Further updates will be provided "at the appropriate time," per the team. "Hurts my...
SJ Little League's adaptive division team taking talents to World Series
"I hope this will give them the opportunity to live their life and give them inspiration," said player Joshua Myers, about others facing similar physical or intellectual challenges. "When I'm older, I'll have a good story to tell."
