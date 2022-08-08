Read full article on original website
2022 Nobel Peace Prize Nominees Drs. Peter Hotez And Maria Elena Bottazzi To Keynote Beyond Duty: A Gift To The World Fundraiser
Dallas County Medical Society (DCMS) and Dallas County Medical Society Alliance Foundation (DCMSAF) had originally planned on hosting a dinner — Beyond Duty: A Gift To The World — for Celebrate Doctors Day on Friday, April 1, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. The evening’s program was to be simply stellar and timely featuring 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominees Dr. Peter Hotez and his colleague of 20 years Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi.
MySweetCharity Opportunity: Frontiers Of Flight Museum’s Take Flight Gala
According to Frontiers of Flight Museum’s Board of Directors Chair Kevin Brooks,. “When Daisy reunites with Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby, she declares, ‘I certainly am awfully glad to see you again.’ That’s exactly how we feel about inviting friends of the Frontiers of Flight Museum to join us at the ‘Take Flight Gala’ on Saturday, October 1.
