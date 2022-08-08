Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Flora Payne
Flora Payne, 89, of Bucklin died Monday, Aug. 8. Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial is in the Locke Cemetery southeast of Marceline. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
KMZU
Charles Timothy Tyler
Charles Timothy Tyler, 66 of Holden, Missouri passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Tuesday, July 3, 1956 in Kansas City, MO to the late Charles Bruce Tyler and the late Robbie Rose Lee Tyler. He was the loving husband of Mary (Batye) Tyler.
KMZU
Mitch White
Mitch White, 77, of Liberty died Sunday, Aug. 7. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
Delma “Dolores” Wendt
Delma “Dolores” Wendt was born on January 10, 1935, in Fredericktown, Missouri, to John and Piney (Hensley) Britton. She entered into eternal Life on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home in Vandalia, Missouri. In her life, Dolores worked at the Social Security Office in Chillicothe, Missouri, where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
Object in roadway causes Saline County accident
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – An object in the roadway caused injury to driver in a Saline County accident Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. on MO-41, one mile north of Rt. NN. A southbound vehicle driven by 33-year-old Tara N. Hopkins, of Miami, struck a television in the roadway, causing the front passenger side tire to blow. Hopkins lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the east side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and overturned.
KMZU
Spelunkers rescue missing dog found in cave
RAY COUNTY, Mo. – A spelunking group accidentally finds and rescues a dog missing since June. The group stumbled across the dog in the Moore Cave system located in Perry County. The cave is considered Missouri’s second longest cave, stretching 22 miles. At the time and location of her discovery, the dog was said to be in poor condition. Rescuers were able to place the dog inside a duffle bag and maneuver her 500 feet towards the surface. Despite a running water system with fish and crustaceans, it is unknown how she survived the complete darkness of the cave.
KMZU
Search underway for Sedalia couple regarding pursuit, child endangerment
PETTIS COUNTY – The Pettis County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating two suspects wanted regarding a pursuit Monday and endangering a child. According to a news release, Sheriff Brad Anders says Sedalia residents Stewart Kimbrell, 47, Crystal Summers, 41, and Summers' 9-year-old child fled from Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers into a field near Turkey Creek Road after a vehicle pursuit. A perimeter was established and multiple K9 units were deployed, but the search was unsuccessful.
KMZU
Volunteer firefighters subdue Salisbury commercial fire
SALISBURY, Mo. – Volunteer fire departments early Sunday morning responded to a commercial building fire in Salisbury. Reports indicate the incident occurred at Ricketts Farm Service in the east equipment shed. Despite a total structural loss of the building, the fire was unable to spread into other buildings containing chemicals or fertilizer products.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMZU
Suspect in Saline County motorcycle pursuit to face formal charges
MARSHALL – An unidentified suspect allegedly involved in a pursuit against Marshall police and Saline County deputies is receiving treatment for injuries before formal charges are filed against him. Sheriff Cindi Mullins shared in an incident report that a motorcycle pursuit late Saturday night reportedly continued outside Marshall city...
KMZU
Missouri native/driver of West Coast Hitch to lead Budweiser Clydesdales at this year's Missouri State Fair
SEDALIA -- As the Missouri State Fair quickly approaches, West Coast Hitch is moving, prepping and beautifying Clydesdales - the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. Lane Soendker, Supervisor and Lead Driver, joins KMZU to talk about all things West Coast Hitch and how he, a Missouri native, became involved with the company.
KMZU
Brunswick woman accused of firing firearm into building
BRUNSWICK, Mo. – A Brunswick woman is accused of firing a firearm at a building Saturday night. Court records indicate 46-year-old Karamico Roll was charged Monday with unlawful use of a weapon by discharging into a home, vehicle, or other transportation. Witnesses allegedly told Chariton County deputies Roll made threats before firing a weapon from the porch of her home. A subject reportedly returned fire after Roll discharged her firearm.
KMZU
Traffic Alert: MoDOT closes on lane on eastbound Interstate 70 east of Highway O/M in Lafayette County through 6 a.m. Aug. 11
LAFAYETTE COUNTY –The Missouri Department of Transportation will close one lane of eastbound Interstate 70 east of Highway O/M in Lafayette County through 6 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11. This is not a complete closure. All work is weather dependent. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMZU
Two women accused of delivering narcotics to an inmate
MOBERLY, Mo. – A tip to the Moberly Correction Center on Friday leads to the arrest of two women accused of delivering drugs to an inmate. A Randolph County prosecutor has charged Shala Brown and Stephanie Wilbur with delivery of a controlled substance. The incident occurred when the women allegedly attempted, and admitted to, smuggling K-2, a synthetic cannabinoid, and Suboxone, a schedule III narcotic used to treat opiate addiction, into the facility for an inmate.
KMZU
East Locust Creek Reservoir renamed after Sen. Roy Blunt
SULLIVAN COUNTY – The East Locust Creek Reservoir officially has a new name in honor of one of Missouri's politicians. According to a news release, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission voted unanimously to dub the creek the Roy Blunt Reservoir. Both the NCMRWC and the Sullivan County Commission received a letter from Gov. Mike Parson suggesting that the project be named after Blunt before it went to vote.
KMZU
Missouri State Fair to hold Senior Appreciation Day
SEDALIA - The Missouri State Fair is deeming Wednesday, August 17th as Senior Appreciation Day. Adults and Seniors can enjoy $2 off gate admission with a special front page sticker on the August 17th edition of the Sedalia Democrat Newspaper as well as many activities geared towards seniors including: Free Bingo, line dancing, vendor exhibits/booths, senior dance contest, and many more.
KMZU
MDC and partners will host free Conservation Family Fun Day
Cameron, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners will host a free Conservation Family Fun Day from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22 at the Cameron Regional YMCA, 1903 N Walnut St. The YMCA and University of Missouri Extension are co-hosts for an event designed to connect people with nature and the outdoors.
KMZU
Pettis County deputy to recover after head injury
SEDALIA, MO - A trial in Pettis County was halted after one deputy working security lost consciousness Friday. According to Sheriff Brad Anders, the county prosecutor discerned something was amiss when he heard the unnamed deputy fall, just outside the courtroom, causing serious injury to his skull. Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer exited the courtroom, finding the man unconscious in pool of blood in the hallway. Sawyer reportedly placed pressure on the head wound until medical crews arrived. The Sheriff indicated in a statement the deputy will recover.
KMZU
Route 36 bridge over I-35 down to one lane
CAMERON – The Route 36 Bridge over I-35 in Cameron will be down to one lane until further notice. The Missouri Department of Transportation says a dump truck struck the bridge on Tuesday. Upon initial inspection the eastbound right-hand lane has been closed and a 12-foot width restriction is in place. Inspectors are continuing to evaluate the extent of the damage.
KMZU
Ray County Commission meets Wednesday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 10. The agenda indicates the commission to sign a commissioner Wilhite letter to serve on the Regional Bridge Committee. A visit with Hunter Kelly, representative for Josh Hawley. Commission will un table the jail plumbing and jail food bids for discussion and vote.
KMZU
Total CLOSURE of northbound I-29 at U.S. 169 for emergency bridge joint repairs on Aug. 8
CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT will be CLOSING all lanes of northbound Interstate 29 at U.S. 169 beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 for emergency bridge joint repairs. This closure is anticipated to be in place until approximately the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 9. Northbound I-29 traffic will be routed to northbound U.S. 169. The suggested detour route is northbound U.S. 169 to westbound MO Route 152 to northbound I-29. All work is weather permitting.
Comments / 0