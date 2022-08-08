RAY COUNTY, Mo. – A spelunking group accidentally finds and rescues a dog missing since June. The group stumbled across the dog in the Moore Cave system located in Perry County. The cave is considered Missouri’s second longest cave, stretching 22 miles. At the time and location of her discovery, the dog was said to be in poor condition. Rescuers were able to place the dog inside a duffle bag and maneuver her 500 feet towards the surface. Despite a running water system with fish and crustaceans, it is unknown how she survived the complete darkness of the cave.

