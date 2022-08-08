ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Michigan Bicyclists Start the Shoreline West Tour

By Madison Porter, Jacob Johnson
 2 days ago
The League of Michigan Bicyclists started their journey up the shoreline of Lake Michigan this week.

Bicyclists of all ages are pedaling from Montague to Mackinaw City during the week long Shoreline West tour. The bikers get to stop and enjoy some of the most beautiful destinations along Lake Michigan.

Throughout the week, the bicyclists will be riding over 300 miles. The first three days, they are riding at least 60 miles a day. The fifth day they are riding 71 miles, the sixth day is 46 miles, and the last is 43 miles.

The fourth day in Traverse City is a rest day. There will also be more bicyclists joining the ride there too.

Once the bikers reach their destination for the day, they are staying the night in tents, until it’s time to start pedaling again.

Bicyclists Richard Brannon, from Illinois, has been riding since 1985 and this is his second time in the Shoreline West.

“I like riding my bike, I always have,” Brannon says. “I like the view, I like going along the water, I like the houses around here. It’s a nice neighborhood and I enjoy the towns.”

Brannon also says that he enjoys the people. He explains that he is originally from Washington and says if it weren’t for his bike club, he wouldn’t know anybody.

