Mitch White

KMZU
Jonathan J. Farrell Stoor
Jonathan J Farrell Stoor - age 18 of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Thursday morning, August 4th, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family to help with expenses. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the evening prior at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
Charles Timothy Tyler
Charles Timothy Tyler, 66 of Holden, Missouri passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Tuesday, July 3, 1956 in Kansas City, MO to the late Charles Bruce Tyler and the late Robbie Rose Lee Tyler. He was the loving husband of Mary (Batye) Tyler.
KMZU
MDC and partners will host free Conservation Family Fun Day
Cameron, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners will host a free Conservation Family Fun Day from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 22 at the Cameron Regional YMCA, 1903 N Walnut St. The YMCA and University of Missouri Extension are co-hosts for an event designed to connect people with nature and the outdoors.
KMZU
Roundabout construction completed at MO Route 58 at Ward Rd.
CASS COUNTY – MoDOT has completed its construction of a roundabout along MO Route 58 at Ward Rd. as of Saturday, Aug. 6. Roundabouts are a great alternative to a signalized intersection when a high volume of traffic needs to get through an area with the least amount of inconvenience. While signalized intersections have 20 conflict points, or spots where vehicles could collide, roundabouts reduce that number to eight. Fewer conflict points, combined with slower speeds and calmer traffic, can translate into as much as 75 percent fewer crashes. Because roundabouts tend to have fewer severe crashes than signalized intersections, they have fewer crash-related injuries as well.
KMZU
Failure to appear warrant issued for defendant charged in internet predator sting
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – A failure to appear warrant is issued in Clay County for one of six defendants caught in an internet predator sting in May. According to court documents, the warrant was issued yesterday for 38-year-old Kansas City resident, Wilfredo Sanabria. Sanabria earlier this year was charged with attempted enticement of a child and sexual misconduct after communicating online with officers posing as a minor.
KMZU
Traffic Alert: Roadway resurfacing scheduled for MO Route 58 beginning Aug. 13
CASS COUNTY – MoDOT will be completing roadway resurfacing work along both directions of MO Route 58 between Prairie Lane Rd. and MO Route 291 on both Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14. There will be various 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, Aug. 13 and run until late Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, work will begin at approximately 6 a.m. and conclude late Sunday evening. All work is weather permitting.
KMZU
Small town hero, Warrensburg Firefighter, helps with war efforts in Ukraine
WARRENSBURG, Mo.- On February 24th, 2022, the people of Ukraine's lives changed forever. The Russo- Ukrainian war has been going on since February 2014, after the Ukrainian revolution. But earlier this year, the ongoing conflict took a huge step forward, when Russian forces launched a full scale military attack against Ukraine. Since then, the citizens of Ukraine have had to flee their homes, depart from their lives, and leave everything behind. But even during this dire time, we as a society, continue to reveal the hope in the world...and more locally than we may realize.
KMZU
Traffic Alert: MoDOT closes on lane on eastbound Interstate 70 east of Highway O/M in Lafayette County through 6 a.m. Aug. 11
LAFAYETTE COUNTY –The Missouri Department of Transportation will close one lane of eastbound Interstate 70 east of Highway O/M in Lafayette County through 6 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11. This is not a complete closure. All work is weather dependent. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while...
KMZU
Ray County Commission meets Wednesday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 10. The agenda indicates the commission to sign a commissioner Wilhite letter to serve on the Regional Bridge Committee. A visit with Hunter Kelly, representative for Josh Hawley. Commission will un table the jail plumbing and jail food bids for discussion and vote.
KMZU
Total CLOSURE of northbound I-29 at U.S. 169 for emergency bridge joint repairs on Aug. 8
CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT will be CLOSING all lanes of northbound Interstate 29 at U.S. 169 beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 for emergency bridge joint repairs. This closure is anticipated to be in place until approximately the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 9. Northbound I-29 traffic will be routed to northbound U.S. 169. The suggested detour route is northbound U.S. 169 to westbound MO Route 152 to northbound I-29. All work is weather permitting.
KMZU
Route 36 bridge over I-35 down to one lane
CAMERON – The Route 36 Bridge over I-35 in Cameron will be down to one lane until further notice. The Missouri Department of Transportation says a dump truck struck the bridge on Tuesday. Upon initial inspection the eastbound right-hand lane has been closed and a 12-foot width restriction is in place. Inspectors are continuing to evaluate the extent of the damage.
