Mitch White

WARRENSBURG, Mo.- On February 24th, 2022, the people of Ukraine's lives changed forever. The Russo- Ukrainian war has been going on since February 2014, after the Ukrainian revolution. But earlier this year, the ongoing conflict took a huge step forward, when Russian forces launched a full scale military attack against Ukraine. Since then, the citizens of Ukraine have had to flee their homes, depart from their lives, and leave everything behind. But even during this dire time, we as a society, continue to reveal the hope in the world...and more locally than we may realize.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO