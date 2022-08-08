Read full article on original website
KMZU
Jonathan J. Farrell Stoor
Jonathan J Farrell Stoor - age 18 of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Thursday morning, August 4th, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family to help with expenses. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the evening prior at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
East Locust Creek Reservoir renamed after Sen. Roy Blunt
SULLIVAN COUNTY – The East Locust Creek Reservoir officially has a new name in honor of one of Missouri's politicians. According to a news release, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission voted unanimously to dub the creek the Roy Blunt Reservoir. Both the NCMRWC and the Sullivan County Commission received a letter from Gov. Mike Parson suggesting that the project be named after Blunt before it went to vote.
KMZU
Spelunkers rescue missing dog found in cave
RAY COUNTY, Mo. – A spelunking group accidentally finds and rescues a dog missing since June. The group stumbled across the dog in the Moore Cave system located in Perry County. The cave is considered Missouri’s second longest cave, stretching 22 miles. At the time and location of her discovery, the dog was said to be in poor condition. Rescuers were able to place the dog inside a duffle bag and maneuver her 500 feet towards the surface. Despite a running water system with fish and crustaceans, it is unknown how she survived the complete darkness of the cave.
KMZU
Ginnie Toone
Ginnie Toone, 90, of Carrollton died Saturday, Aug. 6. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Fairhaven Cemetery in Norborne. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
Mitch White
Mitch White, 77, of Liberty died Sunday, Aug. 7. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
Flora Payne
Flora Payne, 89, of Bucklin died Monday, Aug. 8. Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial is in the Locke Cemetery southeast of Marceline. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
KMZU
Object in roadway causes Saline County accident
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – An object in the roadway caused injury to driver in a Saline County accident Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. on MO-41, one mile north of Rt. NN. A southbound vehicle driven by 33-year-old Tara N. Hopkins, of Miami, struck a television in the roadway, causing the front passenger side tire to blow. Hopkins lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the east side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and overturned.
KMZU
Suspect in Saline County motorcycle pursuit to face formal charges
MARSHALL – An unidentified suspect allegedly involved in a pursuit against Marshall police and Saline County deputies is receiving treatment for injuries before formal charges are filed against him. Sheriff Cindi Mullins shared in an incident report that a motorcycle pursuit late Saturday night reportedly continued outside Marshall city...
KMZU
Brunswick woman accused of firing firearm into building
BRUNSWICK, Mo. – A Brunswick woman is accused of firing a firearm at a building Saturday night. Court records indicate 46-year-old Karamico Roll was charged Monday with unlawful use of a weapon by discharging into a home, vehicle, or other transportation. Witnesses allegedly told Chariton County deputies Roll made threats before firing a weapon from the porch of her home. A subject reportedly returned fire after Roll discharged her firearm.
KMZU
Traffic Alert: MoDOT closes on lane on eastbound Interstate 70 east of Highway O/M in Lafayette County through 6 a.m. Aug. 11
LAFAYETTE COUNTY –The Missouri Department of Transportation will close one lane of eastbound Interstate 70 east of Highway O/M in Lafayette County through 6 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11. This is not a complete closure. All work is weather dependent. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while...
KMZU
Ray County Commission meets Wednesday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session on Wednesday, August 10. The agenda indicates the commission to sign a commissioner Wilhite letter to serve on the Regional Bridge Committee. A visit with Hunter Kelly, representative for Josh Hawley. Commission will un table the jail plumbing and jail food bids for discussion and vote.
KMZU
Total CLOSURE of northbound I-29 at U.S. 169 for emergency bridge joint repairs on Aug. 8
CLAY COUNTY – MoDOT will be CLOSING all lanes of northbound Interstate 29 at U.S. 169 beginning at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 for emergency bridge joint repairs. This closure is anticipated to be in place until approximately the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 9. Northbound I-29 traffic will be routed to northbound U.S. 169. The suggested detour route is northbound U.S. 169 to westbound MO Route 152 to northbound I-29. All work is weather permitting.
KMZU
Route 36 bridge over I-35 down to one lane
CAMERON – The Route 36 Bridge over I-35 in Cameron will be down to one lane until further notice. The Missouri Department of Transportation says a dump truck struck the bridge on Tuesday. Upon initial inspection the eastbound right-hand lane has been closed and a 12-foot width restriction is in place. Inspectors are continuing to evaluate the extent of the damage.
