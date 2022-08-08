EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.16 EPS.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO