Excelerate Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter. The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share. The results beat Wall...
Benzinga

Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings

Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q2 Earnings

Alarm.com Holdings ALRM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alarm.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $23.99 million from the same...
Benzinga

Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights

Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
Benzinga

Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights

Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Benzinga

Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings

KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: SailPoint Technologies Q2 Earnings

SailPoint Technologies SAIL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SailPoint Technologies beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $31.80 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings

Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
NASDAQ

McEwen (MUX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

McEwen (MUX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30%. A...
NASDAQ

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.67%....
NASDAQ

Franco-Nevada (FNV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Franco-Nevada (FNV) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.25%. A quarter ago,...
Benzinga

Wrap Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Wrap Technologies WRAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wrap Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $769 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights

HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
etfdailynews.com

EQB Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.16 EPS.
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bridge Investment Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bridge Investment Group BRDG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $21.75 versus the current price of Bridge Investment Group at $17.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga

Recap: Alpha & Omega Q4 Earnings

Alpha & Omega AOSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpha & Omega beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $16.65 million from...
