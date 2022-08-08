Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
MySanAntonio
Fortuna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. The silver and gold miner posted revenue of $167.9 million in the period. _____. This story...
MySanAntonio
Excelerate Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter. The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share. The results beat Wall...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights
Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: DHT Holdings Q2 Earnings
DHT Holdings DHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DHT Holdings posted an EPS of $0.06. Revenue was up $8.80 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
Recap: SailPoint Technologies Q2 Earnings
SailPoint Technologies SAIL reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SailPoint Technologies beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $31.80 million from the same...
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
NASDAQ
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings
Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
NASDAQ
Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Demand
Ralph Lauren Corp. RL has posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results have gained from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels and regions. Ralph Lauren has reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 in the fiscal...
NASDAQ
McEwen (MUX) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
McEwen (MUX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.26 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -30%. A...
Wrap Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Wrap Technologies WRAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wrap Technologies beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was down $769 thousand from the same...
Recap: Alpha & Omega Q4 Earnings
Alpha & Omega AOSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpha & Omega beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $16.65 million from...
NASDAQ
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.67%....
Comments / 0