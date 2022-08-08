Read full article on original website
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Fortuna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. The silver and gold miner posted revenue of $167.9 million in the period. _____. This story...
Daimler Truck sees higher earnings amid strong demand
BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) reported a 15% rise in earnings before interest and taxes to 1.01 billion euros ($1.04 billion) in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts' expectations as high demand and positive exchange rate effects lifted revenues.
Thyssenkrupp's Q3 operating profit nearly triples on steel price rebound
FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's third-quarter operating profit nearly tripled on the back of higher steel prices, the German conglomerate said on Thursday, but it added that it faced headwinds from high raw material prices and rising interest rates.
Recap: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adamis Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same...
Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Insights
Marqeta MQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marqeta beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $64.41 million from the same period last...
Recap: DHT Holdings Q2 Earnings
DHT Holdings DHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DHT Holdings posted an EPS of $0.06. Revenue was up $8.80 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Crescent Capital BDC: Q2 Earnings Insights
Crescent Capital BDC CCAP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Crescent Capital BDC reported in-line EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.41. Revenue was up $2.98 million from the same period last year.
Recap: KVH Industries Q2 Earnings
KVH Industries KVHI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KVH Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $1.53 million from the same...
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
EQB Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (TSE:EQB)
EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.16 EPS.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Energizer Holdings
Energizer Holdings ENR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Energizer Holdings has an average price target of $34.0 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $32.00.
Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PKI)
Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Recap: Traeger Q2 Earnings
Traeger COOK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Traeger missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was down $12.75 million from the same period last...
HireQuest: Q2 Earnings Insights
HireQuest HQI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HireQuest beat estimated earnings by 45.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.35 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $3.58 million from the same period last...
Expert Ratings for Targa Resources
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Targa Resources TRGP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Targa Resources has an average price target of $93.2 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $83.00.
Recap: Alpha & Omega Q4 Earnings
Alpha & Omega AOSL reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alpha & Omega beat estimated earnings by 10.47%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $16.65 million from...
Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Koppers in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.
