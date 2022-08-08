ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Split Wasn’t ‘Sudden’: What Went Wrong?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Fans were shocked by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 's recent split, but an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that the breakup had been coming for a while.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: The Way They Were

"There truly wasn't drama between them when they decided to separate ," the source says of the reality star, 41, and the comedian, 28. "It was something they talked through; it wasn't a sudden breakup."

The couple's jet-setting lifestyle had also made it difficult for them to find time to connect in person. "They each have busy schedules and the distance made it hard," the insider explains. "Kim travels a ton and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.”

Despite their split, however, the pair don't have any hard feelings for one another. “They had a lot of fun together and they can look back with fond memories," says the source.

Us confirmed on Friday, August 5, that the Saturday Night Live alum and the Hulu personality split after less than one year together . "They amicably split this week," an insider explained.

Last month, the Selfish author jetted off to Australia to visit her then-boyfriend while he was in the country filming the upcoming movie Wizards! “They both have busy schedules at the moment, but are still making time to be together,” a source told Us at the time . “They’re very much enjoying spending time together.”

Everything Kim and Her Family Have Said About Pete on 'The Kardashians’

The Skims founder and the Meet Cute actor began dating in October 2021 after Kardashian made her hosting debut on the NBC comedy series. The duo shared a kiss in character during a sketch where they played Jasmine and Aladdin.

In April, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed that Davidson gave her the props from the skit as a Valentine's Day gift. "He got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp,” Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel at the time. “So I do own the rug.”

The New York City native also commemorated the moment using a more permanent method, getting the phrase "Jasmine and Aladdin" inked on his collarbone. Kardashian revealed her then-beau's tattoo in a July selfie that showed the pair cuddled up together.

They “can’t get enough of each other,” an insider told Us earlier this month , adding that the couple are “still very smitten."

Kim Kardashian's Dating History Through the Years

Earlier this summer, Davidson revealed that he hopes marriage and fatherhood are in his future . “[I’m] definitely a family guy,” he explained during a July interview with Kevin Hart , adding that he "100 percent" wants to tie the knot with someone one day. “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream.”

The Guy Code alum previously came close to exchanging vows in 2018 when he got engaged to Ariana Grande , but the pair called it quits just four months after their betrothal made headlines.

Kardashian, for her part, has been married three times: to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, to Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011 and to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022. The SKKN founder was declared legally single in March after filing for divorce from the rapper, 45, in March 2021. The former spouses share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Comments / 3

