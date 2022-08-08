ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Angler reels in whopping 28½ stone 7ft long halibut

By James Somper
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wH0bW_0h9dcfKE00

ANGLER Paul Stevens dives in to get a snap with his catch — a 28½ stone halibut.

It is the largest fish of its kind caught by a Brit and is more than 7ft long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcncV_0h9dcfKE00
Angler Paul Stevens with his catch — a 28½ stone halibut Credit: BNPS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48W42B_0h9dcfKE00
Paul's fish is the largest of its kind caught by a Brit and is more than 7ft long Credit: BNPS

Paul, 45, from Norwich, caught it off Norway and reckons it is up to 90 years old.

He said: “It pulled the boat half a mile.

"It took three days for my shoulders to recover.

"I put it back. It’s breeding stock.”

"It was a bit emotional.

"I have spent a lot of years trying to catch a fish like that."

Atlantic halibut are among the largest bony fish in the world.

They can reach up to 15ft in length and weigh up to 700lbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqFhK_0h9dcfKE00
Paul caught the massive halibut off the coast of Norway Credit: BNPS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwgyf_0h9dcfKE00
Paul revealed: 'It pulled the boat half a mile. It took three days for my shoulders to recover' Credit: BNPS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UlBgz_0h9dcfKE00
He said: 'I put it back. It’s breeding stock' Credit: BNPS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26qGaS_0h9dcfKE00
Paul added: 'It was a bit emotional. I have spent a lot of years trying to catch a fish like that' Credit: BNPS

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

Urgent shark warning over fears Great Whites could strike in huge numbers off popular beach

BEACHGOERS have been warned to stay clear from a popular beach after growing concerns a rotting whale carcass could attract hungry sharks to the area. Authorities in Victoria issued a “Dangerous Animal” warning for Big Beach near Mallacoota as the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning Wildlife continue to monitor a dead whale that could spark a deadly shark infestation.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angler#Fish#Linus Outdoor#Atlantic Halibut
Yana Bostongirl

The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Caught in a River in South Africa

According to Wikipedia, the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) "also known as "the "Zambezi shark" (informally "zambi") in Africa, and "Lake Nicaragua shark" in Nicaragua, is a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers."
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Pets
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
660K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy