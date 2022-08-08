Angler reels in whopping 28½ stone 7ft long halibut

ANGLER Paul Stevens dives in to get a snap with his catch — a 28½ stone halibut.

It is the largest fish of its kind caught by a Brit and is more than 7ft long.

Paul, 45, from Norwich, caught it off Norway and reckons it is up to 90 years old.

He said: “It pulled the boat half a mile.

"It took three days for my shoulders to recover.

"I put it back. It’s breeding stock.”

"It was a bit emotional.

"I have spent a lot of years trying to catch a fish like that."

Atlantic halibut are among the largest bony fish in the world.

They can reach up to 15ft in length and weigh up to 700lbs.

