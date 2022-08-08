Read full article on original website
LA Times urges Biden to use executive powers to declare a 'national climate emergency'
The Los Angeles Times editorial board published a piece Friday calling on President Biden to declare a climate emergency, which would empower him to utilize more executive authority to curb carbon emissions in the United States. The editors pondered whether the Inflation Reduction Act, which just passed exclusively by Democrats...
Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking
Chip stocks fell on Tuesday—despite Biden signing the CHIPS and Science Act—as chipmakers warn of slowing demand for the rest of the year. U.S. President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday, ending an almost yearlong saga to spend $52 billion to attract chip manufacturing back to the U.S.
The Next President Must Prioritize Destroying the Deep State | Opinion
Anything short of a demolition of the administrative state on Day 1 would be a waste of a campaign.
The Inflation Reduction Act Is About to Jumpstart U.S. Climate Policy and Change the World
The bill will jumpstart an economic transformation and rejigger international climate politics— and affect the way Americans live.
New data sheds light on one method to combat election lies
For election officials, falsehoods about America's voting process can feel like a game of whack-a-mole. "There's just so much that is incorrect that they just keep repeating and repeating and repeating," one Colorado voting official told NPR recently. "And then as soon as I have absolutely blocked off that path with actual correct information, then they just move that goal post. And they keep just moving the goal posts."
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Republicans' Chances of Beating Democrats With 3 Months to Midterms
Major legislation and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade have caused some forecasters to scale back the GOP's midterm election projections.
'They're blatant lies': White House bristles at IRS funding and tax criticism
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre snapped at Republican criticism that Democrats are tinkering with the tax code as part of the Senate-passed climate and healthcare spending bill.
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
AOL Corp
FBI warrant for search of Trump home may involve suspected violations of Espionage Act, former chief of DOJ national security says
The former chief of the Justice Department’s national security division said Tuesday that the FBI warrant for the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., suggests prosecutors believe they have probable cause that there may have been violations of the World War I-era Espionage Act.
China withdraws promise not to send troops to Taiwan if it takes control of island
BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China has withdrawn a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control of the island, an official document showed on Wednesday, signalling a decision by President Xi Jinping to grant less autonomy than previously offered.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Opinion: Painstaking Work Has Revealed Trump's Plan to Overturn Votes
The January 6 insurrection shook American democracy to its core. Now, painstaking work has revealed the truth of the matter: Mr. Trump did, indeed, plan to overturn votes in the 2020 election.
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POLITICO
Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote
Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
Trump House Raid Rocks MAGA World: 'Smash the FBl Into a Million Pieces'
The FBI hasn't revealed evidence it used to secure a search warrant on Trump's home, but his defenders concluded it was politically motivated.
The Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS could kick US climate policy back into action
For the past few weeks, climate action in the US appeared to have a bleak outlook. But things are looking to change with the passage and introduction of two new groundbreaking bills. Congress passed a bill called the CHIPS and Science Act on July 28th to boost domestic semiconductor production...
Wounded Democrats worry FBI raid ‘strengthens’ GOP fight against ‘corrupt government’
Democrats who have faced their own share of rejection are warning that the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Monday could negatively affect future political processes.
