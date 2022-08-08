ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
WEKU

New data sheds light on one method to combat election lies

For election officials, falsehoods about America's voting process can feel like a game of whack-a-mole. "There's just so much that is incorrect that they just keep repeating and repeating and repeating," one Colorado voting official told NPR recently. "And then as soon as I have absolutely blocked off that path with actual correct information, then they just move that goal post. And they keep just moving the goal posts."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Voting#Mock Election#Web3 Technology#Web3 Policy#Blockchain Tech#Future Elections
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Axios

Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority

Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote

Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
FLORIDA STATE
u.today

SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy