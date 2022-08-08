ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard vacations with pal who was barred from Johnny Depp trial

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LxtG_0h9dcNdG00

She may have been dismissed from a Virginia courtroom, but Amber Heard’s best friend is certainly free to vacation with the actress.

Heard and Eve Barlow — who was kicked out of the former’s $50 million defamation trial against Johnny Depp — were recently spotted grabbing lunch in Tel Aviv, Israel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJ0Sd_0h9dcNdG00
Amber Heard and her daughter, Oonagh Paige, traveled to Israel with the actress’ pal, Eve Barlow.
Nir Pekin / SplashNews.com

An Israeli journalist tweeted a snap of the pals dining at an outdoor restaurant last week. In the picture, the actress sported two french braids and minimal makeup, while Barlow opted for a similarly casual white tank top.

The day before, Heard, 36, was photographed pushing a stroller. She’s been exploring the city with 1-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NatPe_0h9dcNdG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32N4tV_0h9dcNdG00

As Page Six exclusively reported, Barlow was dramatically ejected from the highly publicized Depp-Heard trial in April for “live-tweeting, texting and posting information” while sitting in the front row, which is usually reserved for legal counsel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36JdpU_0h9dcNdG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpW7r_0h9dcNdG00

Sources from inside the Fairfax, Va., courtroom told us at the time that the British music journalist found herself in hot water with the judge, Penney S. Azcarate, over her behavior, which allegedly also included attempting to intervene in the trial over Depp-friendly witness Gina Deuters.

Judge Azcarate ultimately granted Depp’s attorneys’ motion to have Barlow permanently barred from the proceedings, announcing that the former deputy editor of New Musical Express (NME) would “not [be] coming back into the courtroom during this trial.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1eDz_0h9dcNdG00
Barlow, a journalist, was barred from the Depp-Heard trial for “live-tweeting, texting and posting information.”
Instagram/amberheard

In 2019, Depp, 59, sued Heard — to whom he had been married from 2015 to 2017 — after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence. The “Aquaman” actress countersued the actor for $100 million in 2020.

While Heard did not name Depp in the piece, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star alleged that his ex-wife fabricated the abuse allegations — which he claimed damaged his career — in an attempt to score a large divorce settlement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgzNO_0h9dcNdG00
Depp won the case and was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
Getty Images

In June, Depp’s name was cleared when he won the case and was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard had a minor victory in her countersuit, with the jury awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages.

She has since asked the judge to reject the jury’s verdict .

Comments / 13

Douglas J. Wood
2d ago

I thought that she was too broke to pay her debt to Johnny Depp? So where is the money coming from? I hope that the judge will be asking the same question!

Reply
10
Guest
2d ago

We don’t know who she is now! Without all the makeup, stylists, etc. she’s NOTHING to look at that’s for sure!

Reply
8
Pamela Humphrey
2d ago

how does she keep coming up with all this money after claiming to be broke

Reply
15
Related
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Whitney Henriquez Allegedly Confessed to Amber Cutting Off Johnny's Finger

9:46 AM PT -- More revelations from the unsealed docs. Per reports, there's a deposition transcript included in the material that didn't make it to trial, detailing the Australia fingertip incident ... as told by Amber's sister's former boss, who claims Whitney admitted her sister was responsible. The woman's name...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'False Sense Of Entitlement': Tupac Shakur's Sister SLAMS Trustee Of Late Mother's Estate

Sekyiwa Shakur, the sister of the late rap legend Tupac Shakur, called out her late mother’s estate executor this week, Radar has learned.On Monday, while speaking to a Los Angeles judge, Sekyiwa claimed music executive Tom Whalley had not only a “disregard for transparency,” but also a “false sense of entitlement” when it came to the estate of Afeni Shakur-Davis – Sekyiwa and Tupac’s mother who passed away in 2016.“Instead of remedying these issues, as it was intended to do, respondent’s accounting only further demonstrates respondent’s false sense of entitlement, disregard for transparency and unwillingness to properly comply with his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Pals#Attorneys#Israeli#French#British
RadarOnline

Read The Disturbing Text Messages Between Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Exposed In Newly Unsealed Court Documents

Newly unsealed documents connected to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial reveal a slew of horrific texts between the actor and embattled singer Marilyn Manson, Radar has learned.The startling development came over the weekend after thousands of documents from the former couple’s pre-trial were unsealed and released online.According to The Post, who obtained and verified the court documents, the newly unsealed content includes behind-the-scenes moves, motions and oppositions to motions made by both Depp and Heard’s legal teams before the trial officially kicked off in April.Among the most shocking new information revealed in the documents are a series...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Grease’ actor Eddie Deezen not competent to stand trial for assault

“Grease” actor Eddie Deezen has been found incompetent after allegedly burglarizing a nursing home in April. A commitment order obtained by TMZ Monday deemed Deezen, 65, unable to stand trial because of an unspecified mental disorder. He has been transferred to the Maryland Department of Health for treatment. The document reportedly states that the actor, who played nerd Eugene Felsnic in the 1978 movie musical and its 1982 sequel, poses a danger to himself and others around him. He will stay in the health department’s care until the court believes he is no longer a threat. Deezen was arrested in Maryland on April...
MARYLAND STATE
Page Six

Page Six

134K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy