Fort Bliss, TX

KFOX 14

Days Inn hotel guest arrested, accused of vandalism, threatening hotel staff

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a man was arrested and accused of vandalizing a hotel and threatening the staff on Sunday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez. The incident happened around 2:33 a.m. at the Days Inn hotel located at 10635 Gateway West. Officers...
EL PASO, TX
Fort Bliss, TX
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD leader addresses issues with district's transportation employees

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Socorro Independent School District superintendent addressed recent issues involving the districts transportation staff possibly striking Wednesday. Dr. Nate Carman spoke to KFOX14 about some school bus drivers who had issues over a recent situation. Carman acknowledged some employees were upset over a recent...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Fire urges hikers to plan ahead before heading up Franklin Mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife reminded the public to practice safety when planning outdoor hiking/camping activities. Temperatures continue to warm up and hikers head outdoors. Plan before you go. Know rules and regulations. Get current maps of the area.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoan known as philanthropist, Dede Rogers, died

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dede Rogers, an El Pasoan known for donating to philanthropic projects, charities and organizations around town, died, according to family and friends. Rogers died at the age of 64. In 2021, Rogers was nominated in El Paso Inc.'s "El Pasoan of the Year." Rogers...
EL PASO, TX

