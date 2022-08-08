Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
KFOX 14
Days Inn hotel guest arrested, accused of vandalism, threatening hotel staff
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said a man was arrested and accused of vandalizing a hotel and threatening the staff on Sunday. Officers arrested 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez. The incident happened around 2:33 a.m. at the Days Inn hotel located at 10635 Gateway West. Officers...
KFOX 14
Teen arrested in connection to death of 21-year-old man that happened at 'mansion party'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen has been arrested in connection to the death of a 21-year-old man that happened at a "mansion party." Deputies arrested 18-year-old Isaac Carlos and charged him with manslaughter after 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez was shot and killed. Deputies were called to the Hospitals...
KFOX 14
Doña Ana Sheriff says new DNA technology will help more decades old cold cases
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The new technology used to identify Dorothy Harrison in the 37-year-old cold case opened more doors and could help with other cold cases within Doña Ana County. KFOX14 spoke with Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart and she said there are about 10...
KFOX 14
El Paso man accused of saying 'I'll show her what a real active shooter is'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of threatening to harm his girlfriend's parents had a firearm, armored vest and a machete in his vehicle, El Paso police stated. Joshua Roberto Trevizo, 40, allegedly got into an argument with girlfriend, Maria Cortez, 33, over their dog. Cortez told...
KFOX 14
El Paso man arrested, accused of being in possession of marijuana, prescription pills
A man was arrested and accused of being in possession of marijuana and prescription pills during a traffic stop in far east El Paso. Deputies arrested 24-year-old Victor Gonzalez. The traffic stop happened Saturday at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance Drive. During the investigation, deputies said they found marijuana...
KFOX 14
Juarez man in connection to deadly Santa Teresa crash to be held without bond
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Juarez man accused of driving a vehicle that was involved in a deadly crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico will remain in jail without bond. A judge found 19-year-old, Julio-Garcia Rascon, not willing to comply with the law enforcement or orders of the...
KFOX 14
El Paso Border Patrol agents rescue dozens of migrants at 2 separate stash houses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol rescued dozens of migrants from two different stash houses. Officials discovered a human smuggling stash house near North Loop Drive and North Carolina Drive. Agents encountered 11 migrants, five from Guatemala, four from Mexico, and two from El Salvador. An...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police search for man suspected of stealing more than 2 dozen guns from store
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are looking for a man suspected of stealing more than a dozen guns from a gun store in Las Cruces on Friday. The Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the man.
KFOX 14
Las Cruces police explain why armed robbery suspect walked out of El Paso hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — KFOX14 has learned the Las Cruces Police Department did not have an officer to watch over a suspect that was transferred to University Medical Center of El Paso who was involved in an armed robbery. Joshua Lopez, a suspect, walked out of the El...
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Protection Officers awarded custody of a dog cruelly treated, city says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services Animal Protection Officers were awarded custody of a dog named Peyton after an investigation revealed that the dog had been kept in a deplorable condition, according to the City of El Paso. The court determined that the animal was cruelly...
KFOX 14
EPPD: Warning issued to parents over house parties promoted on social media
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department issued a message to parents warning it was "urgent." The department is warning the public about attending random “house parties” or “mansion parties” that are promoted on social media, the police release stated. Numerous shootings,...
KFOX 14
'Somebody comes and ruins it': Vehicles vandalized in Lower Valley neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police are investigating a string of vandalism in the Thomas Manor neighborhood, located by Yarbough Drive and Alameda Avenue, in the Lower Valley. KFOX14 viewers shared photos of vehicles that were sprayed painted. Police said some homes were vandalized. “This graffiti we...
KFOX 14
2 people injured after shooting near Super 8 by Wyndham in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting was reported near the Super 8 by Wyndham hotel in Las Cruces. Officials said two people were injured. Both were sent to the hospital. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. The hotel is located at 245 La Posada...
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD leader addresses issues with district's transportation employees
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Socorro Independent School District superintendent addressed recent issues involving the districts transportation staff possibly striking Wednesday. Dr. Nate Carman spoke to KFOX14 about some school bus drivers who had issues over a recent situation. Carman acknowledged some employees were upset over a recent...
KFOX 14
Fundraiser in El Paso aims to support service members and their families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Endeavors, the largest provider of supportive services for veterans and their families, is hosting a fundraiser in partnership with Nami El Paso. For a small fee, thrill seekers can rappel 11 stories from the Coronado Tower in West El Paso, which was the location...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces church closes El Paso resettlement agency, keeps Las Cruces one open
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s only resettlement agency has closed its doors amid a historic rise in migrant and asylum crossings. A bus load of people seeking asylum arrived at El Calvario Methodist Church in Las Cruces. While the shelter serves people year-round, back when the...
KFOX 14
El Paso Fire urges hikers to plan ahead before heading up Franklin Mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife reminded the public to practice safety when planning outdoor hiking/camping activities. Temperatures continue to warm up and hikers head outdoors. Plan before you go. Know rules and regulations. Get current maps of the area.
KFOX 14
El Pasoan known as philanthropist, Dede Rogers, died
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dede Rogers, an El Pasoan known for donating to philanthropic projects, charities and organizations around town, died, according to family and friends. Rogers died at the age of 64. In 2021, Rogers was nominated in El Paso Inc.'s "El Pasoan of the Year." Rogers...
KFOX 14
Crash involving 'large animal' sends one person to hospital, Sunland Park fire says
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a "large animal" on New Mexico State Highway Nine, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department. The person taken to the hospital had minor injuries, the fire department stated on Twitter. No other...
KFOX 14
Former students rally behind teacher suspended after Pledge of Allegiance controversy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Parents and former students in Pennsylvania are rallying for a middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion about the Pledge of Allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on "Tik Tok," entitled "Fire Sharon Davis," with many...
