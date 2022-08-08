Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this monthKristen WaltersReisterstown, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
NBC Washington
2 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Suitland Parkway Crash: Officials
Two people were killed, and two people were seriously injured Wednesday in a crash in Forestville, Maryland, officials said. Multiple vehicles crashed near Suitland Parkway and Forestville Road, leaving several people with devastating injuries, officials said. Prince George’s Fire and EMS responded about 1 a.m. to the intersection, which is...
Two Dead, Two Injured In Multi-Vehicle Suitland Parkway Crash In Prince George's County
Two were killed and two were seriously injured in an early morning crash on Suitland Parkway in Prince George’s County, police said. Multiple vehicles crashed on the parkway near Forestville Road in Forestville at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to authorities. Upon arrival, officials said that...
foxbaltimore.com
Motorcyclist killed in Severn crash on MD-170
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — A motorcyclist died after a crash in Severn n Tuesday night, according to police,. At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Telegraph Road (MD 170) and Buckingham Place for a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle. An Acura sedan was east on...
Police: Parkville man struck by lightning died in hospital
Police say the man that was struck by lightning during Thursday's severe weather event has died. Medics took the man to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
20-year-old Severn man dies in Tuesday evening motorcycle crash
Anne Arundel County Police say Lucas Giovanni Ross was riding a Kawasaki southbound on Telegraph Road when he struck an Acura at the intersection of Buckingham Place.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Accident Killing 20-Year-Old Motorcyclist
SEVERN, Md. – On August 9, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Telegraph Road (MD 170) and Buckingham Place in Severn for a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle. An Acura sedan was east on Buckingham Place, facing a flashing red signal. A Kawasaki motorcycle was...
foxbaltimore.com
New report from state agency details what happened on day of deadly Stricker Street fire
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — January’s deadly vacant rowhome fire along south Stricker Street rocked Baltimore City to its core. Three firefighters were killed and another was injured that day, and since then the cries for change have grown louder. Now, a new report from Maryland Occupational Safety and Health...
Police In Anne Arundel County Investigating Two Early Morning Burglaries
Several suspects are on the loose after a string of commercial burglaries occurred across Anne Arundel County, authorities say. 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭. Officers responded to a burglary at a Hanover Shell Gas Station in the 2631 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nottingham MD
Shooting reported in Rosedale, burglary reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, an individual stole a cell phone from the victim’s hand in the unit block of Cedar Drive in Middle River (21220). The suspect was located and arrested.
Twelve Treated For Injuries After Maryland Deck Collapse: Officials
At least 12 people were injured after a deck collapsed at a home in Glen Burnie, authorities say.Multiple victims were taken to the hospital after the deck on the home in the 299 block of Roesler Avenue collapsed around 11:51 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, according to Anne Arundel County police.Thirty-fi…
foxbaltimore.com
Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bullet shot through window of Prince George's Co. house hits sleeping woman
GREENBELT, Md. — A woman was shot in the leg while sleeping early Wednesday morning, after a stray bullet sailed through her window, according to Prince George's County Police. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road around 4:25 am. Once on scene,...
Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police
An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman injured after being struck by stray bullet in Prince George's County, police say
GREENBELT, Md. (7News) — A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after she was hit in the leg by a stray bullet through an apartment window in Greenbelt, Md., according to Prince George's County police. Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road at approximately...
U-Haul Destroyed After Going Up In Flames Following Collision In Hughesville
The driver of a rented U-Haul in Maryland was able to escape harm, but his truck didn't fare well when an engine fire sparked following a collision, officials announced. In Charles County, first responders in Hughesville responded to a stretch of Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville near the intersection of Brandywine Road for a reported crash over the weekend.
Two Teens Check Themselves Into Hospital With Gunshot Wounds After Mysterious Shooting: Police
Two teenage boys are recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. The teens, ages 17 and 14, checked themselves into an area hospital seeking treatment for apparent gunshot wounds around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Baltimore police. Both boys sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. It is...
foxbaltimore.com
Four-year-old boy, grandmother found safe after being missing for days
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police said the four-year-old boy and his 72-year-old grandmother who were reported missing last week have been safely located. The police said Tuesday that the pair were found in Anne Arundel County around 8:30 a.m. Police said Marthann Davis and Ashton Davis were being treated...
wnav.com
More Shots Fired and Damaging Property in Severn
Anne Arundel County Police report that there were two separate incidents of shots being fired in Severn, this past Friday, August 5. The first happened at about Noon. Police say, “An officer heard multiple gunshots fired in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn. Several buildings and parked vehicles were struck by projectiles. Numerous spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported. ”
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
Comments / 0