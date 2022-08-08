ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

NBC Washington

2 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Suitland Parkway Crash: Officials

Two people were killed, and two people were seriously injured Wednesday in a crash in Forestville, Maryland, officials said. Multiple vehicles crashed near Suitland Parkway and Forestville Road, leaving several people with devastating injuries, officials said. Prince George’s Fire and EMS responded about 1 a.m. to the intersection, which is...
FORESTVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorcyclist killed in Severn crash on MD-170

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — A motorcyclist died after a crash in Severn n Tuesday night, according to police,. At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Telegraph Road (MD 170) and Buckingham Place for a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle. An Acura sedan was east on...
SEVERN, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Accident Killing 20-Year-Old Motorcyclist

SEVERN, Md. – On August 9, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Telegraph Road (MD 170) and Buckingham Place in Severn for a crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle. An Acura sedan was east on Buckingham Place, facing a flashing red signal. A Kawasaki motorcycle was...
SEVERN, MD
Nottingham MD

Shooting reported in Rosedale, burglary reported in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, an individual stole a cell phone from the victim’s hand in the unit block of Cedar Drive in Middle River (21220). The suspect was located and arrested.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021, related to a different deck collapse. Firefighters are investigating what caused a 20 foot by 30 foot deck attached to an Anne Arundel County home to collapse over the weekend. The collapse happened just before midnight on...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police

An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Four-year-old boy, grandmother found safe after being missing for days

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police said the four-year-old boy and his 72-year-old grandmother who were reported missing last week have been safely located. The police said Tuesday that the pair were found in Anne Arundel County around 8:30 a.m. Police said Marthann Davis and Ashton Davis were being treated...
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

More Shots Fired and Damaging Property in Severn

Anne Arundel County Police report that there were two separate incidents of shots being fired in Severn, this past Friday, August 5. The first happened at about Noon. Police say, “An officer heard multiple gunshots fired in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn. Several buildings and parked vehicles were struck by projectiles. Numerous spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported. ”

