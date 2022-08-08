ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for wanted 19 year old man

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for various offenses. 19-year-old Frederick Cotton is wanted for carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, possessing a gun with altered/removed serial number, and several traffic offenses. Cotton is a 5'4",...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man accused in deadly Las Vegas hit and run crash in appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of killing a person and fleeing the scene in one of Tuesday's crashes appeared in court. James Frasco was identified as the hit and run driver involved in a crash on Flamingo and Arville, the second of four crashes involving pedestrians in Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

9-year-old struck by car, critically injured in Henderson neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A juvenile pedestrian was struck by a car and critically injured in a Henderson neighborhood on Tuesday, according to police. The collision was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Coronado Center and Siena Heights drives, just south of St. Rose Parkway, Henderson Police said in an email.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Police believe man stabbed father in homicide near Bonanza, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide near the northwest valley Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Detectives believe 21-year-old Jacob Racilis stabbed his father in a nearby apartment before walking into Sunrise Hospital with lacerations at around 2 a.m., they said in a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UPDATE: Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

3rd pedestrian dies after 4th crash on Las Vegas valley roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of the fourth crash involving a pedestrian on valley roads Tuesday morning. A 50-year-old Las Vegas woman was pronounced dead after the crash near East Washington Avenue and Mt. Hood Street just before 8:30 a.m., according to police. Witnesses at the scene told police the 31-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

I-TEAM: Teens in smoke shop robbery were on GPS monitoring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that three teens accused of a robbery at a smoke shop had records in the juvenile justice system. Two of the teens were on GPS monitoring while one was on probation. The three of them previously met in drug court.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Puppy found with mouth taped shut inside hot car finds new home

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 3-month-old pup found inside a hot car back in July had her happy ending this week. According to The Animal Foundation, the puppy, named Dutchess, was adopted on Tuesday. The shelter shared photos of the pup with her new family and Officer Rybacki, who...
LAS VEGAS, NV

