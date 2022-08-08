Read full article on original website
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene Adams
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for wanted 19 year old man
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for various offenses. 19-year-old Frederick Cotton is wanted for carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, possessing a gun with altered/removed serial number, and several traffic offenses. Cotton is a 5'4",...
news3lv.com
Man accused in deadly Las Vegas hit and run crash in appears in court
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of killing a person and fleeing the scene in one of Tuesday's crashes appeared in court. James Frasco was identified as the hit and run driver involved in a crash on Flamingo and Arville, the second of four crashes involving pedestrians in Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
news3lv.com
One in custody after suspected road rage shooting in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a suspected road rage shooting in the south Las Vegas valley Wednesday, police say. The incident was reported just before 4 p.m. in the area of Interstate 15 and Starr Avenue, said Lt. Miguel Ibarra with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
9-year-old struck by car, critically injured in Henderson neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A juvenile pedestrian was struck by a car and critically injured in a Henderson neighborhood on Tuesday, according to police. The collision was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the area of Coronado Center and Siena Heights drives, just south of St. Rose Parkway, Henderson Police said in an email.
Las Vegas man accused of killing cousin at Mirage appears in court for bail hearing
The man accused of fatally shooting his cousin and wounding two others in a Mirage hotel room appeared in court on Tuesday for his bail hearing and received the court date for his preliminary hearing.
Police believe man stabbed father in homicide near Bonanza, MLK
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide near the northwest valley Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Detectives believe 21-year-old Jacob Racilis stabbed his father in a nearby apartment before walking into Sunrise Hospital with lacerations at around 2 a.m., they said in a […]
Police: Woman fatally mauled by dog near Clark High School
A dog is custody after a fatal apparent mauling near Clark High School on Tuesday, Las Vegas police say.
KTNV
Two separate fatal crashes killed two pedestrians, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police have confirmed that there have been two separate fatal crashes on Tuesday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of an automobile colliding with a pedestrian near South Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue. Police say evidence at the...
PHOTOS: Suspects stole from disabled victim at gas station, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects accused of stealing from a disabled victim. Police said that on Friday, Aug. 5, the suspects entered a gas station near Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard at around 1:18 a.m. The two then allegedly went up to the […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas business owner speaks about destructive copper theft, to alert other business owners
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A thief hit Isaac Park’s business hard, back in the Spring, near Durango and Sahara. The thief didn’t get away with much, just a two-to-three-foot piece of copper pipe. “Total damage, it would be around like $50,000,” said Park. The dollar figure...
8newsnow.com
UPDATE: Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.
Las Vegas police: Father knocked out child’s teeth, did not enroll him in school
A Las Vegas father is accused of repeatedly beating a child over several years, knocking out some of his teeth, and not enrolling him in school, police said.
Police: 54-year-old father stabbed by son after argument on West Bonanza Road
Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1700 block of West Bonanza Road, near North MLK Drive.
3rd pedestrian dies after 4th crash on Las Vegas valley roads
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of the fourth crash involving a pedestrian on valley roads Tuesday morning. A 50-year-old Las Vegas woman was pronounced dead after the crash near East Washington Avenue and Mt. Hood Street just before 8:30 a.m., according to police. Witnesses at the scene told police the 31-year-old […]
8newsnow.com
I-TEAM: Teens in smoke shop robbery were on GPS monitoring
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that three teens accused of a robbery at a smoke shop had records in the juvenile justice system. Two of the teens were on GPS monitoring while one was on probation. The three of them previously met in drug court.
Coroner identifies 49-year-old Wisconsin man as victim in Las Vegas Strip hotel room shooting
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified a man who was shot at a Las Vegas Strip resort last Thursday.
Driver flees scene after deadly pedestrian crash near Flamingo, Arville
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating after another deadly crash Tuesday morning that left a pedestrian dead. Police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle just after 4:30 a.m. near West Flamingo Road and Arville Street. The pedestrian was taken to UMC Trauma, where they were pronounced dead. Police said […]
news3lv.com
Puppy found with mouth taped shut inside hot car finds new home
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 3-month-old pup found inside a hot car back in July had her happy ending this week. According to The Animal Foundation, the puppy, named Dutchess, was adopted on Tuesday. The shelter shared photos of the pup with her new family and Officer Rybacki, who...
