TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The new school year is in full swing in most of Alabama this week, and it’s no exception for the Tuscaloosa City School district in West Alabama. Much like the first day of any new school year, teachers, parents, and students felt excited about another of year of learning and growing, especially a young man by the name of Camden Smith.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO