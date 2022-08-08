Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
wbrc.com
Kids start back to school in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer break came to an end Wednesday for the Tuscaloosa County School system. Kids returned to school for the first day of class. WBRC visited Huntington Place Elementary School in Northport as parents dropped off their kids. They were greeted by teachers and the principal.
wbrc.com
Barbers offer free haircuts to kids returning to school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer break is officially over for kids in Tuscaloosa City and County Schools. Local barber Trey Lorenza wanted to make sure kids went to school looking good and feeling confident. Lorenza, who goes by “Trey the Barber,” offered kids in the Tuscaloosa-area free haircuts Tuesday. This...
wbrc.com
Greene County HS starts tradition on 1st day of school
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It all started on Aug. 9 for Greene County Schools - the first day of classes where hundreds of students started their academic year at three schools. At the high school, the principal started a tradition. It had the feel and the sound of a...
Back to school Alabama 2022: New charter schools set to open
Sign up for “Strong Start,” a five-week free newsletter from the Ed Lab, for a great back-to-school. Two new Alabama charter schools are opening this school year along with two conversion schools previously run by Montgomery County that will reopen as charters. Public charter schools are tuition-free, privately...
wbrc.com
Walker County Schools boost SRO ranks
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Schools are now adding an additional School Resource Officer this week to protect your children as school starts back. The Walker County School system now has nine total SROs, covering 16 different schools. Still this means they have one SRO per community inside...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City Schools begin new year, meet ‘governor’ Camden Smith
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The new school year is in full swing in most of Alabama this week, and it’s no exception for the Tuscaloosa City School district in West Alabama. Much like the first day of any new school year, teachers, parents, and students felt excited about another of year of learning and growing, especially a young man by the name of Camden Smith.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City School host kickoff to school starting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School employees gathered Monday morning to kickoff a new school year in style. Administrators wanted everyone together to offer encouragement and get excited about what the new year has to offer. They call the meeting “Institute” but it was more like a pep rally...
wbrc.com
COVID-19 policies at Birmingham City Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This August marks the third first day of school during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Glen Iris Elementary School, staff is doing everything they can to ensure students and staff members are healthy. Students are still social distancing, air purifiers are located in every classroom and teachers...
wbrc.com
Helena school resource officers preparing for the first day of school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Helena Police Department is preparing to protect your kids this week after spending the summer going over safety plans and security protocols of all Helena schools. Throughout the summer Helena PD has been working to get all of their SROs ready to protect your child...
wbrc.com
Free mental health resources for students and teachers at Walker County Schools
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Students will be sitting at their desks later this week and district officials are working to keep the transition back-to-school as easy as possible for your kids and their teachers. Walker County School officials said back-to-school can be a hard transition for students and teachers...
wbrc.com
First day postponed at Brighton School due to overnight fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Brighton School Tuesday did not head back to the classroom like other Jefferson County students. Jefferson County Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says the school caught fire overnight. No one was inside the school. Authorities are cleaning up and assessing to see when students...
