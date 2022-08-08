ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

EPA settlement has Indianapolis company paying $310,000 penalty

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced a settlement with a local company for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. Metalworking Lubricants Co. will pay a penalty of $155,000 to the United States and $155,000 to the state of Indiana, under...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy recycling company expanding

Indianapolis-based Vertice Industries LLC announced Wednesday plans to expand its central Indiana operations. The recycling company says it will add 25,000 square feet to its Indianapolis plant with the goal of adding 50 to 100 jobs. Vertice says it has acquired three specialized grinding machines that will be used to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County

A tool-making company in Delaware County is celebrating its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand its line of services. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Business
Inside Indiana Business

Central Indiana fair-housing group reaches lawsuit settlement

The Indianapolis-based Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and 11 partner organizations have reached a settlement with a New York-based property owner in a lawsuit over disability-access issues at 50 different senior-living properties, including three in central Indiana. On Wednesday FHCCI announced the agreement, in which Williamsville, New York-based real...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund

Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air Act#Business Industry#Linus Business#Idem
Inside Indiana Business

Joink to acquire Computer Techniques in Illinois

Terre Haute-based technology services company Joink LLC has entered into an agreement to acquire Illinois-based Computer Techniques Inc. Joink says the acquisition will provide additional management and capital resources to support its current operations and workforce, as well as increase the speed of its fiber-to-the-home deployment in central Illinois. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”

John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.  Illinois ended its federally enhanced unemployment benefits in […] The post Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard” appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WANE-TV

Indiana farmland prices soar to record highs in 2022: report

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — A Purdue University survey showed Indiana farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022, exceeding previous highs set in 2021. The Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents survey found that top-quality farmland averaged nearly $13,000 per acre, up 30.9%...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Some Indiana residents could see $200 tax refund check as soon as next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Indiana residents could see their $200 rebate payments from the state as soon as next week. Married couples who filed their taxes jointly will receive $400. The universal tax refund was approved last week in a 37-9 vote during a special legislative session to help...
Inside Indiana Business

Solar energy powers water plant

Greenwood-based Indiana American Water Company and Gary officials have cut the ribbon on a solar array that will power the utility’s northwest Indiana distribution center in the city. The company, a subsidiary of American Water Co. (NYSE: AWK), says the $600,000 solar project will provide enough power to meet the energy needs of the facility.
GREENWOOD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Mayor’s $1.4B proposed budget includes property tax credits for homeowners

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced his 2023 city budget to the City-County Council on Monday evening, highlighting priorities of property tax relief, violence reduction, infrastructure improvements and education. The budget proposal, which totals $1.462 billion, is about $100 million larger than this year’s budget and includes spending the remainder of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy