Pelham, AL

wbrc.com

Calera Police release patrol statistics

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking to track crime in your area, Calera Police are trying to help by posting their department statistics to Facebook. They are doing this especially now that their staffing is low, but the number of calls, they’re answering from the public hasn’t dropped.
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

“SkyCops” now proving an extra layer of safety in Thorsby

THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two SkyCop units can now be found in Thorsby. Chief of Police, Rodney Barnett said following a few burglaries, it was time to update the town’s security cameras. “We’re a small department and nowadays you can’t have enough eyes,” said Chief Barnett. “We call it...
THORSBY, AL
wbrc.com

Woman shot and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
BRIGHTON, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in shooting in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Hueytown Police Department are investigating after a person was shot and killed on August 10, 2022. Police said this happened in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Chief Mike Yarbrough said the victim, who is in his 20s, has died. So far, no...
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Reward offered in death investigation of 20-year-old Sylacauga man

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the Identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death of a 20-year-old man in Sylacauga. Sylacauga Police said Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes was shot and killed on July 29, 2022. This happened around...
SYLACAUGA, AL
fox5atlanta.com

APD: Suspect stabs man in neck with box cutter at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA - Police have arrested a suspect for a stabbing at a northwest Atlanta gas station that left one man fighting for his life late Monday night. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the stabbing happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
ATLANTA, GA
wbrc.com

Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday. Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a domestic violence situation. The area was Sunset Drive and Hueytown Drive. No additional information has been provided. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
HUEYTOWN, AL
International Business Times

Police Officer Shoots Armed Man After Altercation; Suspect In Critical Condition

State authorities in Georgia are investigating a police officer after shooting a man who allegedly attempted to point a handgun at them during an investigation. Members of the Atlanta Police Department (APD) encountered a rented U-Haul truck at the intersection of Woodward Drive and Gibson Street shortly past 12:40 p.m. Tuesday while responding to a report of a sexual assault that occurred at an apartment, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

5 arrested for stealing gas from Fayette County stations afterhours

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Five people have been arrested, so far, for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline. All were busted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators said the thefts span the metro Atlanta area. Surveillance video of a Fayette County gas station after hours shows a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
wbrc.com

Arrest following shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man fired a shot into Urban Air in Homewood Saturday, August 6, 2022, according to Homewood Police. Homewood Police were dispatched to a report of a fight with shots fired at Urban Air, 800 Greensprings Highway at 10:30 p.m. Officers said a man who...
HOMEWOOD, AL
fox5atlanta.com

5 arrested in gas theft ring bust

With gas prices high at the pump, it was only a matter of time before thieves made fuel a hot commodity on the black market. Fayette County deputies say they have busted a metro Atlanta are gas theft thing. Five people, so far, have been arrested for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Not Just Another Day in the Park…

A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

