Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Calera Police release patrol statistics
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking to track crime in your area, Calera Police are trying to help by posting their department statistics to Facebook. They are doing this especially now that their staffing is low, but the number of calls, they’re answering from the public hasn’t dropped.
wbrc.com
“SkyCops” now proving an extra layer of safety in Thorsby
THORSBY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two SkyCop units can now be found in Thorsby. Chief of Police, Rodney Barnett said following a few burglaries, it was time to update the town’s security cameras. “We’re a small department and nowadays you can’t have enough eyes,” said Chief Barnett. “We call it...
wbrc.com
Woman shot and killed in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was shot and killed August 9, 2022 in the 2600 block of 6th Avenue North. No arrests have been made.
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Man killed in shooting in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Hueytown Police Department are investigating after a person was shot and killed on August 10, 2022. Police said this happened in the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Chief Mike Yarbrough said the victim, who is in his 20s, has died. So far, no...
wbrc.com
Reward offered in death investigation of 20-year-old Sylacauga man
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the Identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death of a 20-year-old man in Sylacauga. Sylacauga Police said Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes was shot and killed on July 29, 2022. This happened around...
‘Cowardly’ Ga. gang member wanted for 6 drive-by shootings arrested
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was wanted for six drive-by shootings in Butts County has been taken into custody. Jaquavius Kesean Bland is a known member of the Bloods street gang, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Long says that Bland was taken into custody...
fox5atlanta.com
APD: Suspect stabs man in neck with box cutter at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA - Police have arrested a suspect for a stabbing at a northwest Atlanta gas station that left one man fighting for his life late Monday night. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say the stabbing happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Arson, death investigation now classified as homicide; search for person of interest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said detectives have upgraded an arson/unclassified death investigation to a homicide investigation. A body was found in a burning home in the 1300 block of Eufala Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022. The victim’s identity has not been confirmed....
wbrc.com
1 woman killed, others injured in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 31 in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a woman died Wednesday, August 10 in a multi-vehicle accident in Calera. The crash happened on Highway 31 just north of Highway 70. That area was closed while first responders treated the injured and took them to a hospital. The Shelby County Coroner identified...
wbrc.com
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday. Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a domestic violence situation. The area was Sunset Drive and Hueytown Drive. No additional information has been provided. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
International Business Times
Police Officer Shoots Armed Man After Altercation; Suspect In Critical Condition
State authorities in Georgia are investigating a police officer after shooting a man who allegedly attempted to point a handgun at them during an investigation. Members of the Atlanta Police Department (APD) encountered a rented U-Haul truck at the intersection of Woodward Drive and Gibson Street shortly past 12:40 p.m. Tuesday while responding to a report of a sexual assault that occurred at an apartment, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
5 arrested for stealing gas from Fayette County stations afterhours
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Five people have been arrested, so far, for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline. All were busted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators said the thefts span the metro Atlanta area. Surveillance video of a Fayette County gas station after hours shows a...
wbrc.com
Arrest following shot fired at Urban Air in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man fired a shot into Urban Air in Homewood Saturday, August 6, 2022, according to Homewood Police. Homewood Police were dispatched to a report of a fight with shots fired at Urban Air, 800 Greensprings Highway at 10:30 p.m. Officers said a man who...
‘I am extremely concerned’: Court employees say they’ve been threatened by homeless
ATLANTA — Some people working for the Atlanta Municipal Court downtown are increasingly anxious about the large numbers of homeless people at a shelter and an encampment near the courthouse. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher found out employee anxiety worsened after an attack on an employee of the...
wbrc.com
Fallen Bibb County deputy’s daughters escorted on first day of school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputy Brad Johnson was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer. On Tuesday, his daughters were escorted to their first day of Kindergarten and Middle School. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were part of the escort. Sheriff Jody Wade with...
fox5atlanta.com
5 arrested in gas theft ring bust
With gas prices high at the pump, it was only a matter of time before thieves made fuel a hot commodity on the black market. Fayette County deputies say they have busted a metro Atlanta are gas theft thing. Five people, so far, have been arrested for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline.
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after video shows man body slammed during arrest
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
weisradio.com
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
Comments / 1